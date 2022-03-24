FFXIV Endwalker Patch 6.1 notes: Newfound Adventure – New quests, trials, more

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker continues to evolve with Newfound Adventure, the all-new story content accompanying FFXIV patch 6.1. Here’s a breakdown of all the new content; from quests to trials, dungeons to Alliance Raids.

While Endwalker brought the current Final Fantasy XIV Online arc to a close, Square Enix aren’t quite done with their classic tale just yet.

In fact, there’s a whole slew of new content making its debut with FFXIV Endwalker patch 6.1. Aptly entitled ‘Newfound Adventure,’ our Warriors of Light are thrust into an all-new, bracing adventure packed to bursting with exciting new questlines to explore.

Accompanied by new trials, dungeon and raid content, and, of course, a brand new series of unfortunate events, here’s everything we know about FFXIV Endwalker patch 6.1.

FFXIV Endwalker patch 6.1: Release date

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker patch 6.1 is set to launch in mid-April, 2022. While we don’t have an exact release date, we’ll keep this page updated as further details emerge.

FFXIV Endwalker patch 6.1: New MSQ quests

As we mentioned before, the most exciting thing about patch 6.1 is a new chapter in the game’s ongoing main story quest (MSQ).

Writing “with despair silenced and hope restored, the Scions of the Seventh Dawn step back into the shadows, their star’s hero to don the mantle of simple adventurer once more. Eager heart never idle, ’tis not long before the Warrior of Light hearkens unto journey’s call…” there’s very little information about where we’ll see our heroes go next.

Images show familiar faces Tataru, Y’shtola, and Estinien, but how they fit into the next part of the story remains unclear.

New extreme trial: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria

Taking one of Endwalker’s familiar faces to a whole new level, players will finally get to experience The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria trial, third Extreme trial of the expansion that will offer players the opportunity to score a new mount and some new gear.

All new content coming in FFXIV Endwalker patch 6.1

An outline of all of the new content coming in FFXIV Endwalker patch 6.1 is detailed below, courtesy of Square Enix: