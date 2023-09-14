Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker update 6.5 patch notes: Growing Light quests, new dungeons, more

The latest 6.5 patch for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker has arrived, bringing with it a wealth of new content as players prepare for the upcoming Growing Light expansion next month. This update introduces new challenges, dungeons, and the first part of the forthcoming DLC quests in order to keep fans excited until that content is released. Here are the patch notes.

The cherished MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, created by Square Enix, has captivated players around the world with its enchanting worlds, epic storytelling, and immersive gameplay. The game has continued to evolve and push the boundaries of online RPG games with each expansion.

Now, as fans eagerly await the next chapter in this epic voyage, Final Fantasy XIV: Growing Light, the ongoing Endwalker expansion remains strong as yet another update arrives with a vast amount of new content.

Patch 6.5 introduces new quests, significant game adjustments, and the first part of Growing Light Quests prior to the expansion’s official release in October 2023.

Here are all of the patch notes for update 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

The new 6.5 patch brings the first part of Growing Light expansion quests as the DLC itself is set to open up new areas and regions within the realm of Eorzea, allowing players to explore uncharted territories and uncover hidden secrets.

However, the current update adds new dungeons, trials as well as some new content for users of free trial. We’ve compiled the patch notes below as they are listed in the official blog.

Growing Light Part 1 Quests

The Warrior of Light’s victory over Golbez proved hollow, for it did nothing to stop the awakening of Zeromus. Its strength was beyond reckoning, clad in Darkness nigh-impenetrable. Indeed, naught save resplendent Light could pierce such a tenebrous veil, and so the Warrior of Light seeks aid from their allies in the First.

New Challenges

Alliance Raid Dungeon – Myths of the Realm, Part 3: Thaleia

It was out of their undying love for mankind that the Twelve constructed the monument at the heart of the Omphalos, that they might never lose sight of their purpose. To answer that love, you must sally forth into their sanctum one last time to grant them their heart’s desire.

New Dungeon – The Lunar Subterrane

Long has Golbez guarded the location of his domain, a solemn sanctuary wherein he conspired to break the barrier between worlds. It is there, within the recesses of the Thirteenth’s moon, Zeromus bides its time, gathering the strength that will see Golbez’s plan to fruition.

But what else could he be guarding in this subterranean labyrinth? What secrets might be laid bare by those willing to brave its abyssal depths?

Trials – The Abyssal Fracture

The dread voidsent Zeromus, driven by Azdaja’s longing to return home, is now poised to break the barrier between worlds. And so the Warrior of Light stands fast against the Darkness, a flickering beacon of hope. But should they fail, the Thirteenth’s deliverance will prove the Source’s destruction.

New Unreal Trial – The Singularity Reactor (Unreal)

In the hopes of sating the faux commander’s appetite for harrowing tales of valor, you dig deep within your memory to recall your battle against the primal King Thordan and the sworn brothers of the Heavens’ Ward. Their visage in your mind’s eye is frightfully clear, and so you steel yourself to once more endure their righteous fury.

New Systems

Additional Duty Support

The Duty Support system has been expanded to include three additional dungeons from Stormblood. With NPC companions now available in main scenario dungeons all the way through Endwalker, this is the perfect time to begin your adventure in Eorzea!

The duties newly added to the Duty Support system are as follows: the Drowned City of Skalla, the Burn, and the Ghimlyt Dark.

Free Trial and Starter Edition Expansion

Did you know the critically acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY XIV’s starter edition and free trial now include the entirety of A Realm Reborn, the award-winning Heavensward, and its second major expansion Stormblood? A grand adventure awaits, now up to level 70!

