Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58: PvP changes, quests, rewards, & bugfixes

Square Enix has outlined all the changes coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 ahead of the game’s cross-data center travel experiment. This will hopefully prevent issues with the launch of the next expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV is gearing up for the launch of the Dawntrail expansion, which is set to arrive in the summer of 2024.

While there are unlikely to be any major content updates before Dawntrail, big things are still happening with Final Fantasy XIV. The Xbox Series X/S version is finally here, though its new microtransactions have already caused a stir with players.

Square Enix has released the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 notes, which have outlined the changes made to the gameplay and quests and the test for a new mechanic that might ease congestion when Dawntrail launches.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 playable content changes

Trust NPCs will get more experience points from the following quests:

The Tower of Zot

The Tower of Babil

Vanaspati

Ktisis Hyperboreia

The Aitiascope

The number of Allagan tomestones of causality available as a reward for completing two rows in Wondrous Tails has been increased from 500 to 1,000.

The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) has been moved from the Raid Finder to the Duty Finder.

The drop rate for the Lynx of the Abyssal Grief Flute in the Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) has been increased.

The weekly restriction on receiving Unsung Blades of Anabaseios from Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle has been removed.

The strength of the Echo granted in Pandæmonium: Anabaseios (Savage) has been increased. The Echo will take effect upon entering Pandæmonium: Anabaseios (Savage) raids, increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 15%.

In Thaleia, the weekly limit on rewards from treasure coffers and Thaleia coins has been removed.

The item required to enhance equipment purchase with Allagan tomesones of Comedy, Divine Solvent, can be purchased from Nesvaaz at Radz-at-Han for Aglaia Coin, Euphrosyne Coin, or Thaleia Coin.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 PvP changes

The following changes have been made to the Paladin job:

Action Adjustment Holy Sheltron The barrier effect duration has been reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds.

The barrier potency has been reduced from 12,000 to 8,000.

The unaspected damage dealt to nearby enemies when the effect expires has been increased from 100% of the remaining barrier potency to 150%.

The Knight’s Resolve effect duration has been reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Confiteor Damage potency has been increased from 8,000 to 12,000. Blade of Faith Damage potency has been increased from 6,000 to 7,000. Blade of Truth Damage potency has been increased from 7,000 to 8,000. Blade of Valor Damage potency has been increased from 8,000 to 9,000.

The following changes have been made to the Dancer job:

Action Adjustment Honing Ovation Attack and barrier potency granted by each stack of Acclaim has been decreased from 2,000/3,000/4,000/5,000/6,000 to 1,000/2,000/3,000/4,000/5,000.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 Crystalline Conflict changes

Season ten is set to end, with season eleven on the way. When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in the Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Players will begin Season Eleven five risers lower than the rank at which they finished Season Ten. Rising Stars will be reset to zero.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 data center travel changes

In accordance with the end of the stress test, the cloud data center has been removed from the list of options on the Data Center Selection screen.

All Worlds on the Oceanian data center are now available as destinations in the Data Center Travel menu. The Oceanian data center will be open for travel starting Sunday, March 24 around 8:00 p.m. (PDT).

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 resolved issues

An issue during the main scenario quest “The Satrap of Radz-at-Han” wherein Estinien would not be present in the main hall of the Baldesion Annex under certain conditions.

An issue during the duty Alexander – The Burden of the Son (Savage) wherein the damage of the enemy action Height Error was not downscaled.

An issue during the duty of Alexander – The Burden of the Son (Savage) wherein certain actions did not function properly when targeting enemies.

An issue in Crystalline Conflict wherein the Crystalline Conflict Map would continue to display even after unchecking “Display Element” in the HUD Layout menu.

An issue after completing the seasonal quest “Breaking Brick Mountains” wherein players were unable to repurchase the item Thug’s Mug from the recompense officer.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58 known issues

An issue wherein the description of the paladin PvP action Holy Sheltron does not reflect the adjustments made in Patch 6.58. This is an issue only in the description. The action functions as intended.