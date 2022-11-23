FIFA 23 Road to the World Cup: Black Friday, WC Icons, start date & more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Black Friday is bringing a brand-new promo to FIFA 23 in the form of Road to the World Cup, as part of the Qatar 2022 takeover. Here’s everything we know so far about FIFA 23 Black Friday Road to the World Cup, including the start date.

With the 2022 World Cup in full swing, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players are being treated to a host of content to tie in with the competition. We’ve already had the Path to Glory cards that increase as the tournament progresses, and World Cup Swaps to give fans high-value rewards to earn.

But the next promo is never too far away, and EA have announced the Road to the World Cup event, which also happens to coincide with Black Friday.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we expect to see in FIFA 23 Road to the World Cup this Black Friday, including the new World Cup Icons.

Contents

As confirmed by a loading screen seen in-game, FIFA 23 Road to the World Cup will get underway on Friday, November 25, 2022.

There is no word yet on whether or not it will be a one-week or two-week promo, but based on how much other content is due to arrive during World Cup season, our money would be on a single week.

What are FIFA 23 Road to the World Cup cards?

Unfortunately, all we have to go on so far is the loading screen announcing the promo, but the name ‘Road to the World Cup’ could give us a major clue on how the event will work.

Article continues after ad

We’ve already had Road to the Knockouts this year in FIFA 23, which saw players receive stat boosts based on how their clubs faired in the Group Stage of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Road to the World Cup cards will most likely function in a similar way, arriving as live items that increase in rating depending on a nation’s performance in the Group Stages of Qatar 2022. However, this is yet to be confirmed, so we’ll update this section as soon as EA reveals the promo fully.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

EA SPORTS World Cup content has been dominating FIFA 23, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

FIFA 23 Black Friday

November 25 also happens to be Black Friday, which means Ultimate Team players will also be treated to a host of special deals to celebrate. FUT fans can expect lightning rounds of packs to open, as well as discounts on the store.

Article continues after ad

There will also be a host of SBCs to complete, for both valuable packs and unique player items. These tend to be updated daily, or even hourly, so make sure to log in regularly to make sure you don’t miss out.

FIFA 23 World Cup Icons

The FIFA 23 Road to the World Cup / Black Friday event will also mark the arrival of World Cup Icons in FUT packs. A couple of these brand-new cards have already appeared as Swaps rewards, but the remaining legends are set to debut once the promo goes live.

World Cup Icons have the same Chemistry value as regular Icon items, but their ratings sit somewhere between their Mid and Prime versions to celebrate their contributions to past World Cups.

Article continues after ad

Players can expect World Cup Icons to be some of FIFA 23’s most valuable items once they hit the market, so packing just one could change your FUT fortunes.

For more on FIFA 23, take a look at some of our other guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens | FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained | How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 | FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals rewards, ranks & tips