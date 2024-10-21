EA FC 25 Ultimate Dynasties promo: Everything we know so far

Leaks have revealed that the Ultimate Dynasties promo from FC 24 is set to make a return in EA FC 25, so here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Ultimate Team players have been treated to a steady stream of promos already in EA FC 25. Road to the Knockouts got the ball rolling with upgradeable cards, before Total Rush took things up a notch with two full squads of players.

But the next event is never too far away and it appears that the returning Ultimate Dynasties is set to arrive very soon.

Article continues after ad

When is EA FC 25 Ultimate Dynasties?

There is currently no official release date for EA FC 25 Ultimate Dynasties, but we expect it to be on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the earliest.

Total Rush is scheduled to end on October 25, at which point Trailblazers is expected to take over. So, the next available Friday would be November 1 if Tailblazers is a one-week event, but it could even be later than that if goes on for longer.

Article continues after ad

What is Ultimate Dynasties?

Ultimate Dynasties is a promo that focuses on players who have family members who have also made it as professional footballers. According to Donk’s leak, we’ll see a mix of current stars and Icons, just like last season’s event of the same name.

Article continues after ad

For example, FC 24 brought cards for father and son duo Paolo and Daniel Maldino, as well as siblings Lauren and Reece James.

We’re expecting much of the same this time around, with the Thuram family likely to play a starring role. France legend Lilian Thuram was added as an Icon in EA FC 25, while his two sons, Marcus and Kephren, both play for Inter Milan and Juventus respectively.

The leaked designs also revealed that there will be a themed Evolution, allowing you to upgrade the players already in your club over the course of the event.

Article continues after ad

On top of all that, you can expect the usual section of objectives and SBC cards to be released, giving you plenty to grind toward.

Article continues after ad

This is all based on leaks for now, so we’ll be sure to update this page with more details once EA officially announce the event. In the meantime, check out the best formations and tactics to use, as well as the fastest players in each position.