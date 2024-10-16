EA FC 25 Trailblazers promo leaked: Everything we know so far

The EA FC 25 promos are coming thick and fast, and leaks have revealed that Trailblazers is likely to be the next event to hit Ultimate Team.

It’s been a strong start to the UT season, with Road to the Knockouts delivering the first batch of live cards and Total Rush putting the new 5v5 mode centerstage. But the next campaign is never too far away and leaks have revealed that a favorite from FC 24 is set to return.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything we know so far about the EA FC 25 Trailblazers promo.

When is Trailblazers promo in FC 25?

Trailblazers hasn’t been officially announced so there is currently no concrete release date, but we expect it to drop on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Leakers like ‘WetDesignFUT’ and ‘Donk Trading’ revealed that a new card has been added to the database, with a design that looks remarkably similar to last year’s version, hinting that the event will begin soon. Since there is a second team of Total Rush players planned for October 18, the following Friday is the earliest release day not yet spoken for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Plus, the same promo in FC 24 also arrived in mid-October, so all signs are pointing towards Trailblazers being the new major content drop.

Trailblazers promo explained

If the devs stick with the same format as before, EA FC 25 Trailblazers will highlight the players who have started the 2024/25 season strongly. The best performers will be handed a special with upgraded ratings and stats, which will then be added to packs.

Since this will be a fairly early event, the stat boosts are likely to be pretty minor, but the real value comes from the additional PlayStyle+ awarded to each player. These can completely change the way a card plays in-game, by giving them a completely new perk.

Article continues after ad

For example, last time around, Jude Bellingham was given the Technical PlayStyle+ to drastically improve his dribbling, along with Finesse Shot to reflect his goal-scoring form for Real Madrid.

On top of all that, fans can expect the usual set of themed SBCs, objectives, Evolutions, and Rush playlists to be released over the course of the event.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth keeping in mind that this is all based on leaks for now, so we’ll be sure to update this page with more official details once they’re announced.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out the latest TOTW cards to improve your squad and the best formations to run.