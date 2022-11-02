FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps: Start date, Tokens & rewards

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps gives players the opportunity to earn Qatar 2022-themed rewards by completing special objectives. Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps, from the expected start date to the prizes up for grabs with your Tokens.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is in full swing, and players are being treated to regular special events, from the returning Ones to Watch promo to the new Out of Position cards. EA are showing no signs of slowing down either, as World Cup content is due to arrive this month.

Although there will be no standalone FUT World Cup mode this year, FUT fans still have plenty of content to look forward to as part of Qatar 2022, including World Cup Swaps.

We’ve got all the details you need to know about FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps, from the leaked start date to the rewards on offer.

Contents

EA have revealed that FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps will begin on Friday, November 11, 2022 and run until December 23.

This is just two days after the World Cup mode arrives in FIFA 23, and the same day as the Path to Glory promo gets underway.

How to earn FIFA 23 World Cup Swap Tokens

As is the case with all FUT events, World Cup Swaps will task players with earning Tokens that can be exchanged for rewards. These Tokens are unlocked by completing in-game objectives that will require players to use a certain World Cup player item.

We won’t know exactly how to get every Token until the objectives go live on November 11, but EA have mentioned that most will be available through online or offline objectives. There could also be a handful that are part of SBC rewards.

Players will be awarded one Token for free once the event goes live to help them on their way.

FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps rewards

Once again, EA are yet to reveal the full slate of World Cup Swaps rewards, but we do have a couple of clues on what will be included. FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff revealed that “special player items” will be up for grabs, as well as packs.

We’d expect a number of players that are set to star in Qatar 2022 will receive upgraded cards that can be unlocked for a large number of Tokens. Meanwhile, unique packs like the popular ’25 x 83+’ will make up the lower tiers.

We’ll be sure to update this page with the complete lineup of FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps rewards and objectives. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other FIFA guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens | FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained | How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 | FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals rewards, ranks & tips