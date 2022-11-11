When are FIFA 23 World Cup ICONs coming out? Team 1 & Team 2 dates

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

FIFA 23 World Cup ICONs will be released in two batches to celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Here’s everything we know so far about Team 1 and Team 2.

The Qatar World Cup has well and truly shaken things up for FIFA 23 players, whether it’s the addition of new FUT Heroes, new FUT Champs rewards, new Team of the Week schedule, World Cup Swaps, or offline content where you can win football’s biggest prize.

In addition to that long list is none other than World Cup ICONs. These legendary cards have a confirmed release date now, announced by EA SPORTS in early November.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming drop.

When are FIFA 23 World Cup ICONs coming out?

According to an EA blog post, the FIFA 23 set of World Cup ICONs will be released on November 25, 2022.

This is just Team 1 of the promo, though, meaning Team 2 might come out in the weeks after the initial drop of legends.

What ratings will World Cup ICONs be?

EA has answered this query very directly. They say: “FIFA World Cup™ ICONs will have an OVR in-between their Mid & Prime version.

“However, some attributes, Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings and more may be higher compared to their Prime version.”

How to get World Cup ICONs in FIFA 23

EA SPORTS A number of World Cup ICONs have been rumored in recent months.

World Cup ICONs Team 1 will be released on November 25, meaning that those players will be available in FUT packs.

However, another way to earn ICON items in Ultimate Team is to complete the ICON Swap challenges – available in the Squad Building Challenges menu.

All ICONs confirmed in FIFA 23

World Cup ICONs will be those who reached legendary status based on their performances on the international stage. The full list of confirmed ICONs – so far – can be seen below:

Alan Shearer (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Alessandro Del Piero (CF, 87/ CF 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93)

(CF, 87/ CF 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93) Alessandro Nesta (CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 93)

(CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 93) Andrea Pirlo (CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 92/ CM 93)

(CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 92/ CM 93) Andrij Schewtschenko (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Ashley Cole (LB, 85/ LB, 87/ LB, 89/ LB 90)

(LB, 85/ LB, 87/ LB, 89/ LB 90) Bastian Schweinsteiger (LM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ RM 93)

(LM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ RM 93) Bobby Moore (CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 92/ CB 93)

(CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 92/ CB 93) Cafu (RB, 88/ RB, 90/ RWB, 93/ RWB 94)

(RB, 88/ RB, 90/ RWB, 93/ RWB 94) Carles Puyol (RB, 86/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 94)

(RB, 86/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 94) Carlos Alberto (CB, 87/ RB, 90/ RB, 93/ RB 94)

(CB, 87/ RB, 90/ RB, 93/ RB 94) Christian Vieri (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 90/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 90/ ST 92) Christo Stoichkov (ST, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Clarence Seedorf (CM, 85/ CM, 88/ CAM, 91/ CM 93)

(CM, 85/ CM, 88/ CAM, 91/ CM 93) Claude Makélélé (RM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(RM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) David Beckham (CM, 87/ RM, 89/ RM, 92/ RM 94)

(CM, 87/ RM, 89/ RM, 92/ RM 94) David Trezeguet (ST, 86/ ST, 89/ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 89/ST, 91/ ST 92) Davor Suker (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Deco (CAM, 85/ CAM, 87/ CM, 90/ LM 91)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 87/ CM, 90/ LM 91) Dennis Bergkamp (CF, 87/ CAM, 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93)

(CF, 87/ CAM, 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93) Didier Drogba (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Edwin Van der Sar (87/ 89/ 91/ 92)

(87/ 89/ 91/ 92) Emilio Butragueno (ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Emmanuel Petit (LB, 85/ CDM, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(LB, 85/ CDM, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Eric Cantona (CF, 88/ CF, 90/ ST, 93/ CF 94)

(CF, 88/ CF, 90/ ST, 93/ CF 94) Eusebio (CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 93/ CF 94)

(CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 93/ CF 94) Fabio Cannavaro (CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 93)

(CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 93) Ferenc Puskas (CF, 91/ ST, 92/ ST, 94, ST 95)

(CF, 91/ ST, 92/ ST, 94, ST 95) Fernando Hierro (CB, 86/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92)

(CB, 86/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92) Fernando Torres (ST, 85/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 85/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Filipo Inzaghi (ST, 85/ ST, 87/, ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/, ST, 90/ ST 91) Franco Baresi (CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB, 93/ CB 94)

(CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB, 93/ CB 94) Frank Lampard (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91) Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 86/ CB, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(CDM, 86/ CB, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Garrincha (RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RW, 94/ RW 95)

(RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RW, 94/ RW 95) Gary Lineker (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Gennaro Gattuso (CM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 89/ CDM 90)

(CM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 89/ CDM 90) George Best (RW, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 93/ RW 94)

(RW, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 93/ RW 94) Gerd Müller (ST, 89/ST, 92/ST, 94)

(ST, 89/ST, 92/ST, 94) Gheorghe Hagi (CAM, 85/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LM 92)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LM 92) Gianfranco Zola (CF, 85/ CF, 87/ ST, 90/ CF 91)

(CF, 85/ CF, 87/ ST, 90/ CF 91) Gianluca Zambrotta (RWB, 86/ LB, 87/ RB, 89/ RB 91)

(RWB, 86/ LB, 87/ RB, 89/ RB 91) Henrik Larsson (ST, 86/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 86/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Hernan Crespo (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Hidetoshi Nakata (CAM, 85/ CAM, 86/ CAM, 88/ CAM 89)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 86/ CAM, 88/ CAM 89) Hugo Sanchez (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Ian Rush (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Ian Wright (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST 90)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST 90) Iker Casillas (87/ 89/ 92/ 93)

(87/ 89/ 92/ 93) Jari Litmanen (CF, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91)

(CF, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91) Javier Zanetti (LB, 87/ RB, 88/ RB, 92/ RB 93)

(LB, 87/ RB, 88/ RB, 92/ RB 93) Jay-Jay Okocha (RM, 85/ CAM, 87/ RM, 90/ CAM 91)

(RM, 85/ CAM, 87/ RM, 90/ CAM 91) Johan Cruyff (CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 94/ CF 95)

(CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 94/ CF 95) John Barnes (CAM, 86/ LW, 87/ LW, 89/ LM 90)

(CAM, 86/ LW, 87/ LW, 89/ LM 90) Juan Roman Riquelme (CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 93)

(CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 93) Juan Sebastian Veron (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91) Kaká (CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92)

(CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92) Kenny Dalglish (ST, 87/ CF, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ CF, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Laurent Blanc (CAM, 85/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92)

(CAM, 85/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92) Lewy Yashin (89/ 91/ 94/ 95)

(89/ 91/ 94/ 95) Lothar Matthäus (CB, 88/ CDM, 91/ CM, 93/ CM 94)

(CB, 88/ CDM, 91/ CM, 93/ CM 94) Luis Figo (CAM, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RM 93)

(CAM, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RM 93) Luis Hernandez (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Marcel Desailly (CB, 87/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 92)

(CB, 87/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 92) Marco Van Basten (ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST, 93/ ST 94)

(ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST, 93/ ST 94) Michael Ballack (CM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Michael Essien (CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Michael Laudrup (CF, 85/ LW, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92)

(CF, 85/ LW, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92) Michael Owen (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Miroslav Klose (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85/ RB, 88/ RB, 90/ CB 91)

(CB, 85/ RB, 88/ RB, 90/ CB 91) Paolo Maldini (LB, 88/ CB, 92/ CB, 94/ CB 95)

(LB, 88/ CB, 92/ CB, 94/ CB 95) Patrick Kluivert (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Patrick Vieira (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Paul Scholes (CM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Pavel Nedved (LM, 86/ LM, 89/ LM, 91/ CAM 92)

(LM, 86/ LM, 89/ LM, 91/ CAM 92) Pele (CF, 91/ CF, 95/ CAM, 98/ CAM 99)

(CF, 91/ CF, 95/ CAM, 98/ CAM 99) Pep Guardiola (CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Peter Schmeichel (86/ 90/ 92/ 93)

(86/ 90/ 92/ 93) Petr Cech (86/ 88/ 91/ 92)

(86/ 88/ 91/ 92) Philipp Lahm (LB, 87/ RB, 89/ CDM, 91/ CDM 92)

(LB, 87/ RB, 89/ CDM, 91/ CDM 92) Raúl (CF, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 92/ CF 93)

(CF, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 92/ CF 93) Rio Ferdinand (CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB 91)

(CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB 91) Rivaldo (CAM, 87/ CF, 90/ LW, 92/ CAM 93)

(CAM, 87/ CF, 90/ LW, 92/ CAM 93) Roberto Baggio (CF, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM, 93/ CAM 94)

(CF, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM, 93/ CAM 94) Roberto Carlos (LB, 86/ LB, 88/ LB, 91/ LB 92)

(LB, 86/ LB, 88/ LB, 91/ LB 92) Roberto Pires (CAM, 85/ LM, 88/ LM, 91/ LM 92)

(CAM, 85/ LM, 88/ LM, 91/ LM 92) Robin Van Persie (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Ronald Koeman (CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 93)

(CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 93) Ronaldinho (CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LW, 94/ LW 95)

(CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LW, 94/ LW 95) Ronaldo (ST, 90/ ST, 94/ ST, 96, ST 97)

(ST, 90/ ST, 94/ ST, 96, ST 97) Roy Keane (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91) Rui Costa (CAM, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91) Ruud Gullit (CM, 86/ CM, 90/ CF, 93/ CF 94)

(CM, 86/ CM, 90/ CF, 93/ CF 94) Ruud van Nistelrooy (ST, 86/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 86/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Ryan Giggs (LM, 87/ LM, 89/ LM, 92/ LM 93)

(LM, 87/ LM, 89/ LM, 92/ LM 93) Samuel Eto’o (ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Socrates (CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92)

(CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92) Sol Campbell (CB, 85/ CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB 90)

(CB, 85/ CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB 90) Steven Gerrad (CDM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CDM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Thierry Henry (LW, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 93/ ST 94)

(LW, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 93/ ST 94) Wayne Rooney (CAM, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 93)

(CAM, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 93) Xabi Alonso (CDM, 87/CDM, 89/CDM, 90)

(CDM, 87/CDM, 89/CDM, 90) Xavi (CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 93/ CM 94)

(CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 93/ CM 94) Zinedine Zidane (CM, 91/ CAM, 94/ CAM, 96, CAM 97)

