FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker: All confirmed OTW upgrades

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards are in the wild, and players will want to stay up to date on who’s next in line for an upgrade. We’ve put together a FIFA 23 OTW track to help you stay up to date with how each card is performing.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season has started strong with the Ones to Watch promo, releasing special cards that can increase in rating dramatically over the course of the year.

There have been 19 OTW cards released so far, so it can be hard to keep track of which Ones to Watch cards are on track to receive an upgrade.

Don’t worry, though, as we’ve put together a FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker showing how each OTW player is progressing.

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch current ratings

FIFA 23’s lineup of OTW cards started out with respectable ratings, but their value comes from their potential to increase to up to 99 OVR depending on how they perform in real-life matches.

Check out all of the current ratings for every FIFA 23 Ones to Watch player:

Player Base Rating Upgrade? Win Tracker World Cup Upgrade Current Rating Robert Lewandowski 91 No 1/8 N/A 91 Sadio Mane 89 No 1/18 N/A 89 Erling Haaland 88 No 1/8 N/A 88 Antonio Rudiger 87 No 0/8 N/A 87 Paulo Dybala 86 No 1/8 N/A 86 Matthijs de Ligt 84 No 1/8 N/A 85 Franck Yannick Kessie 84 No 1/8 N/A 84 Angel Di Maria 84 No 1/8 N/A 84 Gabriel Jesus 83 No 1/8 N/A 83 Aurelien Tchouameni 82 No 0/8 N/A 82 Darwin Nunez 82 No 0/8 N/A 82 Anthony 82 No 0/8 N/A 82 Nico Schlotterbeck 82 No 0/8 N/A 82 Corentin Tolisso 81 No 0/8 N/A 81 Richarlison 81 No 0/8 N/A 81 Steven Bergwijn 80 No 0/8 N/A 80 Renato Sanches 80 No 1/8 N/A 80 Sergino Dest 77 No 1/8 N/A 77 Tyler Adams 76 No 0/8 N/A 76

How do FIFA 23 Ones to Watch upgrades work?

Every FIFA 23 Ones to Watch player can be upgraded in three different ways, meaning there are plenty of opportunities for their ratings to increase. Each time a OTW player receives a Team of the Week, their card will automatically upgrade to match the stats of their highest in-form.

They can also increase if the player depicted on the card meets certain criteria in the domestic season and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. OTW players will receive a +1 boost in rating if:

Their club win three out of eight league matches after September 30

Their nation wins one match at the World Cup

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards have more chances to upgrade than ever before, so don’t be surprised to see their value on the market shoot up as the season unfolds.

For more on FIFA 23, be sure to check out our other guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens | FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained | How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 | FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals rewards, ranks & tips