FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker: All confirmed OTW upgrades

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards are in the wild, and players will want to stay up to date on who’s next in line for an upgrade. We’ve put together a FIFA 23 OTW track to help you stay up to date with how each card is performing.
The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season has started strong with the Ones to Watch promo, releasing special cards that can increase in rating dramatically over the course of the year.
There have been 19 OTW cards released so far, so it can be hard to keep track of which Ones to Watch cards are on track to receive an upgrade.
Don’t worry, though, as we’ve put together a FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker showing how each OTW player is progressing.
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch current ratings
FIFA 23’s lineup of OTW cards started out with respectable ratings, but their value comes from their potential to increase to up to 99 OVR depending on how they perform in real-life matches.
Check out all of the current ratings for every FIFA 23 Ones to Watch player:
|Player
|Base Rating
|Upgrade?
|Win Tracker
|World Cup Upgrade
|Current Rating
|Robert Lewandowski
|91
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|91
|Sadio Mane
|89
|No
|1/18
|N/A
|89
|Erling Haaland
|88
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|88
|Antonio Rudiger
|87
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|87
|Paulo Dybala
|86
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|86
|Matthijs de Ligt
|84
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|85
|Franck Yannick Kessie
|84
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|84
|Angel Di Maria
|84
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|84
|Gabriel Jesus
|83
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|83
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|82
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|82
|Darwin Nunez
|82
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|82
|Anthony
|82
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|82
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|82
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|82
|Corentin Tolisso
|81
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|81
|Richarlison
|81
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|81
|Steven Bergwijn
|80
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|80
|Renato Sanches
|80
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|80
|Sergino Dest
|77
|No
|1/8
|N/A
|77
|Tyler Adams
|76
|No
|0/8
|N/A
|76
How do FIFA 23 Ones to Watch upgrades work?
Every FIFA 23 Ones to Watch player can be upgraded in three different ways, meaning there are plenty of opportunities for their ratings to increase. Each time a OTW player receives a Team of the Week, their card will automatically upgrade to match the stats of their highest in-form.
They can also increase if the player depicted on the card meets certain criteria in the domestic season and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. OTW players will receive a +1 boost in rating if:
- Their club win three out of eight league matches after September 30
- Their nation wins one match at the World Cup
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards have more chances to upgrade than ever before, so don’t be surprised to see their value on the market shoot up as the season unfolds.
