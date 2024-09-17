EA FC 25 Total Rush promo start date & all confirmed players

EA FC 25 is set to be full of promos and events, and EA SPORTS have pulled back the curtain on Total Rush, the first confirmed campaign of the season.

Ultimate Team mode gives fans the freedom to build their dream squads, packed with the best players from around the world. But regular promos bring new and exciting cards to keep the community interested, from old favorites like Team of the Season to fresh events we’ve never seen before.

Article continues after ad

With FC 25 finally arriving on September 20, a new campaign titled ‘Total Rush’ has been confirmed, so here’s when it starts and everything we know about it so far.

The EA FC 25 Total Rush promo gets underway on Friday, October 11, 2024, as confirmed by the devs in a pre-launch blog post.

But it’s also worth noting that Season 1 uses the same name, and this will go live on September 19 when the Web App is released and Ultimate Team servers go live. The Total Rush season will last for six weeks in total, while the promo will likely last for either one or two weeks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS Season 1 of Ultimate Team is also titled Total Rush.

What is Total Rush in FC 25?

Total Rush is a promo in EA FC 25 that brings new items “well-suited” to Rush, the new 5v5 mode that’s being introduced to Ultimate Team.

These bite-sized matches take place on a smaller pitch with a lot less space to run into. With this in mind, we expect the cards released during the event to focus on agility and dribbling, so they can keep control of the ball and work their way out of tight corners.

Article continues after ad

We don’t much else about whether these cards will be released into packs like the promos we’re used to, but there will be “Total Rush Quartets” available through Season Progress.

These are combinations of four cards from the same league that work together perfectly and cover every outfield position. All you’d have to do is bring in your preferred goalkeeper and you’ll have a Rush team ready to go.

Article continues after ad

For example, a group of four MLS players have been revealed so far, including a CB to cover the defense, along with two wingers and a striker.

Article continues after ad

All confirmed Total Rush cards so far

Luis Muriel (Orlando City)

Andreu Fontas (Sporting Kansas City)

Nacho Gil (New England Revolution)

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Only four Total Rush players have been announced so far, all of which currently play in the USA. These will all be unlocked throughout Season 1, either as part of the overall Season Progress or as rewards for specific rewards.

EA SPORTS have also promised even more “famous faces,” who will be released when the promo kicks off officially on October 11.

If you want to get a headstart on your EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, make sure to start putting together your squad using the Web App so you’re nice and prepared for the Division Rivals and FUT Champions grind.