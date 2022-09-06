FIFA 23 Ones to Watch upgrades explained: How to get upgrades

Antonio Rudiger completed a move to Real Madrid over the summer.

Football’s hectic 2022 transfer window is finally over, and the FIFA 23 Ones To Watch teams are shaping up. Here’s everything you need to know about OTW cards’ upgrade system.

FIFA 23 is just around the corner, and players are chomping at the bit to begin their annual Ultimate Team journey.

Ones to Watch features players who have moved clubs over the summer transfer window. EA plans on releasing two separate OTW teams.

Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Raheem Sterling, and Richarlison have been confirmed to be in OTW Team 1. The first promo team releases on Friday, September 30. Here’s how these players and the yet-to-be-announced inclusions earn upgrades.

How do OTW cards upgrade in FIFA 23

Ones to Watch begins on September 30.

Ones to Watch player items are live cards, meaning they are eligible for upgrades throughout the season.

With the potential of multiple upgrades, OTW cards are often highly sought after. There are three ways for OTW players to earn upgrades, including the previously mentioned TOTW upgrades.

EA confirmed in a blog that players are eligible for a one-time upgrade if their team wins three out of their next eight domestic league games starting from September 30.

EA SPORTS Erling Haaland is the first confirmed OTW in FIFA 23.

Finally, FUT 23 introduces an additional upgrade method through the FIFA World Cup 2022.

With the new ‘Nations to Watch’ system, Ones to Watch players will be eligible for a one-time upgrade if their national team wins any game at the World Cup.

EA Clarified that the OTW players do not need to feature in the game or even be part of the squad to be eligible for the upgrade.

Players who pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition before September 30 will receive an untradeable Ones to Watch player item.