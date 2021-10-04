 FIFA 22 calendar: all FUT promos, start dates, event leaks, more - Dexerto
FIFA 22 promo calendar: all events & special squads in Ultimate Team this year

Published: 4/Oct/2021 4:00 Updated: 4/Oct/2021 4:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Here's every Ultimate Team promo, event & special card we’re expecting EA SPORTS to release across the FIFA 22 cycle, and their start dates.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 22 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 is finally here, and with it comes promos, events, and a raft of special cards ⁠— we’ve put together the confirmed & leaked dates for all Ultimate Team’s biggest spectacles, from Ones to Watch and Team of the Year, to Team of the Season, FUTMAS, Ratings Refresh, and plenty more.

One thing’s for sure in FIFA: there’s always another promo.

EA SPORTS has ramped up their event schedule in a big way the past few FIFA cycles, blasting out special cards and promo packs basically every other week.

The deluge of upgraded stars and must-collect FUT cards hit a fever pitch in FIFA 21, and Dexerto is expecting more of the same (and maybe more) as EA rolls out all the special FIFA 22 moments across the next twelve months.

From Team of the Year and FUTMAS, to Summer Heat, FUT Birthday, and more, here’s when we’ll see all of Ultimate Team’s iconic promos in FIFA 22.

EA SPORTS
The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promos will come thick and fast, just like the last few years.

Which FUT promo is next in FIFA 22?

Ones to Watch is in full flight now, with Team 2 on its way.

Beyond that, Dexerto is expecting to see two Rulebreakers (originally called “Scream” before a switch a year ago) arrive at the end of October. The Halloween branded FUT promo should arrive on Oct. 22, with a second team on Oct. 29. Several promo packs and SBCs should also be included.

After spooky season wraps up, the FIFA 22 focus should then shift to Champions League hype, with two Road to the Final squads dropping in early November.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers 2
EA SPORTS
EA SPORTS swapped out the popular “Scream” teams for new Rulebreaker cards in FIFA 21.

FIFA 22 promo start dates

EA SPORTS has yet to confirm an exact list of all the Ultimate Team promos coming this cycle, but the FIFA publishers usually stick to a fairly standard schedule.

Iconic FUT events like Team of the Year, Road to the Final, Headliners, FUTMAS (now dubbed “Freeze”), Future Stars, and more are sure to arrive in FIFA 22 around the same time as usual, loaded with stunning special cards.

Here are the expected dates for FIFA 22’s promos.

Ultimate Team promo FIFA 21 start date Expected FIFA 22 start date Confirmed?
Team of the Week Weekly Weekly Yes!
Ones to Watch October 6, 2020 October 1, 2021 Yes!
Rulebreakers October 23, 2020 October 22, 2021 TBC
Road to the Final 1 November 6, 2020 November 5, 2021 TBC
Black Friday November 29, 2020 November 28, 2021 TBC
Team of the Group Stage December 4, 2020 December 3, 2021 TBC
Freeze/FUTMAS December 11, 2020 December 10, 2021 TBC
Road to the Final 2 December 18, 2020 December 17, 2021 TBC
Headliners January 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 TBC
Team of the Year January 22, 2021 January 21, 2022 TBC
Future Stars February 5, 2021 February 4, 2022 TBC
Winter Ones to Watch Not released February 11, 2022 TBC
What If February 26, 2021 February 25, 2022 TBC
FUT Birthday March 26, 2021 March 25, 2022 TBC
Team of the Season April 23, 2021 April 22, 2022 TBC
Summer Heat June 17, 2021 June 17, 2022 TBC
FUTTIES July 16, 2021 July 15, 2022 TBC
Summer Transfers July 20, 2021 July 22, 2022 TBC

Every FIFA 22 promo we’ve had so far

So far, FIFA 22 players have only been able to get their hands on one special squad: the first Ones to Watch lineup, headlined by Ronaldo, Messi, and Lukaku. Alongside those world-beaters were Konate, Grealish, and more.

Advertisement

Don’t worry though, there’s plenty more on their way!

When EA SPORTS drops more FIFA 22 events (and we know they will) you can check back here for a full list of what’s come and gone in the game this cycle.

Mbappe pace FIFA 22
EA SPORTS
The FIFA publishers can never turn down popping out another Ultimate Team promo.

