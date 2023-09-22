Ultimate EA Sports FC 24 walkthrough guide: player ratings, tactics, modes & more
EA Sports FC 24 is the first football sim since EA and FIFA parted ways, and fans are eager to get back on the pitch. Here’s our ultimate walkthrough guide for EA Sports FC 24 for everything you need to get the most out of the game.
After a 30-years the relationship between EA and FIFA ended and EA Sports FC 24 is the latest title in the beloved football franchise, and the first without the FIFA name behind it.
While this initially had fans worried about the state of the series going forward, all the staple modes have remained in the new game and players are keen to get back on the pitch.
There’s a lot to keep track of in EA Sports FC 24, from all the players and teams to the variety of game modes, and different tactics you can use. We’ve put together a walkthrough for the game below that should cover everything you need to know to get you started.
Systems, Platforms & Settings
The first thing you’ll need before starting up the game will be a good rundown of its settings and platforms, so regardless of what device you’re using to play, here’s everything you need to know about the technical aspects of EA Sports FC 24.
- Is EA FC 24 cross-platform?
- EA SPORTS FC platforms explained
- EA FC 24 Web App guide
- How to change difficulty settings in EA FC 24
- Best camera settings
- How to change commentators
Player Ratings
One of the biggest aspects of sports games is player ratings, after all, you’ll want to have the best players in your squads throughout the game’s various modes. You can find a full roundup of all our player ratings for EA Sports FC 24 below:
- Top 50 players
- Best Premier League players
- Best Bundesliga players
- Best La Liga players
- best Ligue 1 players
- Best Serie A players
- Best defenders
- Best goalkeepers
- Best strikers
- Best midfielders
- Best wingers
- Best young players
- Fastest players
- Best free agents & contract expiry players
- All players with 5-Star Skill Moves
- All EA FC 24 teams
Ultimate Team
Plenty of players will be jumping into the game’s Ultimate Team mode, so here’s everything you need to know about it including the new Evolutions mechanic.
- EA FC 24 Evolutions explained
- Best players for each EA FC 24 Evolution
- EA FC 24 Team of the Week
- EA FC 24 UT Champs qualification process
- EA FC 24 pack prices, weights, and all player probabilities
- EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards
- EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards
- How to skip pack animations
- How to check records in Ultimate Team
- How to complete EA FC 24 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs
- EA FC 24 Women’s Ultimate Team content explained
Career Mode
Career Mode is one of the most popular activities for players to engage with in the football sim franchise. If you’re diving straight into Career Mode in EA Sports FC 24, here are all our specific guides for it:
- Best teams to manage on Career Mode according to AI
- Best training plans in EA FC 24
- How to get a new job in EA FC 24 Manager Career Mode
- EA FC 24: How to hire & fire coaches in Career Mode
- How to get a financial takeover in EA FC 24 Career Mode
- How to scout like Brighton in EA FC 24
- How to improve Manager Rating in EA FC 24 Career Mode
- Best loan players to sign in Career Mode
- Best coaches to hire in EA FC 24 Career Mode
- How to change a player’s position in Career Mode
- Best Tactical Vision to choose in EA FC 24 Manager Career Mode
Tactics
Knowing which tactics to use is extremely important in EA Sports FC 24, so here are our guides for tactics and formations:
EA FC 24 Best formations, custom tactics & player instructions
Controls
Finally, there are a lot of different controls to get used to in EA Sports FC 24, so we’ve put together all the control guides you’ll need below:
That’s our walkthrough for EA Sports FC 24 with all our guides so far! For the latest news on the game, make sure to check out our homepage.