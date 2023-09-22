Ultimate EA Sports FC 24 walkthrough guide: player ratings, tactics, modes & more

EA Sports FC 24 is the first football sim since EA and FIFA parted ways, and fans are eager to get back on the pitch. Here’s our ultimate walkthrough guide for EA Sports FC 24 for everything you need to get the most out of the game.

After a 30-years the relationship between EA and FIFA ended and EA Sports FC 24 is the latest title in the beloved football franchise, and the first without the FIFA name behind it.

While this initially had fans worried about the state of the series going forward, all the staple modes have remained in the new game and players are keen to get back on the pitch.

There’s a lot to keep track of in EA Sports FC 24, from all the players and teams to the variety of game modes, and different tactics you can use. We’ve put together a walkthrough for the game below that should cover everything you need to know to get you started.

EA There’s a lot of content for players to enjoy in EA Sports FC 24.

Systems, Platforms & Settings

The first thing you’ll need before starting up the game will be a good rundown of its settings and platforms, so regardless of what device you’re using to play, here’s everything you need to know about the technical aspects of EA Sports FC 24.

Player Ratings

One of the biggest aspects of sports games is player ratings, after all, you’ll want to have the best players in your squads throughout the game’s various modes. You can find a full roundup of all our player ratings for EA Sports FC 24 below:

Ultimate Team

Plenty of players will be jumping into the game’s Ultimate Team mode, so here’s everything you need to know about it including the new Evolutions mechanic.

Career Mode

Career Mode is one of the most popular activities for players to engage with in the football sim franchise. If you’re diving straight into Career Mode in EA Sports FC 24, here are all our specific guides for it:

Tactics

Knowing which tactics to use is extremely important in EA Sports FC 24, so here are our guides for tactics and formations:

EA FC 24 Best formations, custom tactics & player instructions

Controls

Finally, there are a lot of different controls to get used to in EA Sports FC 24, so we’ve put together all the control guides you’ll need below:

That's our walkthrough for EA Sports FC 24 with all our guides so far!