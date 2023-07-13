EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Team new features: Women’s football, PlayStyles, upgradeable cards

EA SPORTS FC 24 revolutionizes Ultimate Team by adding women, a new trait system, upgradeable players, and more.

FIFA 23 boldly departed from what fans grew familiar with in Ultimate Team. A new chemistry system scrapped the links we’ve seen in the mode for over a decade. Cards earned chemistry regardless of where they were on the field.

EA’s new take on chemistry divided community members, and the devs didn’t shy away from taking a few daring risks in EA SPORTS FC 24 as well. We got our first look at the upcoming game’s Ultimate Team mode during a reveal event.

Here is everything we know so far and what changes are scheduled in the pipeline.

EA FC 24 combines men’s and women’s football on one pitch for the first time in Ultimate Team history. Players will be able to add players to their squads from the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Barclays Women’s Super League, National Women’s Soccer League, D1 Arkema, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, and Liga F.

Women player cards will be in the same pool of men players in packs, transfer market, objectives, rewards, SBCS, and the draft.

Chemistry works the same for women’s cards by linking players from the same leagues and nations. Women’s footballers also link to men’s footballers if they play for the same affiliated club like Chelsea or Real Madrid, for example.

Upgradeable cards in Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 finally rewards players for using players in their club over a long period of time. Evolutions is a new way to upgrade player cards by completing a set of objectives to improve their individual skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

This new system should, in practice, keep cards competitive throughout the year. Evolutions also level up how player items look with new designs and animated backgrounds to show off your club legends to opponents.

EA FC 24 PlayStyles explained

PlayStyles is a new feature to EA FC 24 that is described similarly to X-Factors in NHL and Madden games. X-Factors are passive-like abilities given to players based on their real-life performance. For example, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees had a Fearless ability in Madden, which made his passing accuracy unaffected by defensive pressure.

At the gameplay reveal event, EA showed an example of Chelsea’s Sam Kerr. The Chelsea star’s PlayStyle made her more accurate with his finesse long-shots. What other types of abilities players will have in EA FC 24 remains to be seen.

That’s everything we know about Ultimate Team, so far. For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.