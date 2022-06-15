FIFA 22 Shapeshifters: Predictions & position changes explained

FIFA 22 leaks have suggested that the fan-favorite Shapeshifters promo will be the next event following TOTS. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 22 Shapeshifters, from the possible release date to the players we expect to feature.

Following the release of FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS, the Team of the Season promo is drawing to a close for another year. After weeks of non-stop content, players would be forgiven for thinking that FIFA 22 is winding down, and focus will be shifting to FIFA 23.

However, EA still has plenty of special events planned to tie players over until the new game drops, and a new promo might be closer than you think.

If leaks are to be believed, FIFA 22 Shapeshifters is next up on the schedule, so here’s everything we know about this interesting promo so far.

Contents

Is there a FIFA 22 Shapeshifters start date?

🚨According to EA: “Shapeshifters is coming with positions changes and huge boosts” — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) June 15, 2022

EA are yet to officially announce FIFA 22 Shapeshifters, so there is currently no release date to go off of. That being said, respected leaker FUT Sheriff has revealed that Shapeshifters will be the next event after TOTS, bringing in “position changes and huge boosts.”

Our best guess would be for FIFA 22 Shapeshifters to start on Friday, June 17, 2022. This is the day that Ultimate TOTS ends, and we expect to be thrown straight into Shapeshifters with no letup.

The first team of Shapeshifters will hit packs at 6 PM BST and remain for a full week. A second team could then follow on June 24 if EA opts for a two-week promo, but this is still to be confirmed.

What is FIFA 22 Shapeshifters?

Despite its absence in FIFA 21, Shapeshifters is a popular promo among the FUT community as it sees big-name players moving out of their preferred position.

These can range from conventional moves like a full-back switching to a winger, to more unusual changes like a center-back playing as a striker. The cards are also heavily boosted to make them great options in their new position.

Advertisement

In the past, we’ve seen the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold move into midfield and even N’Golo Kante drop into defense. The idea is to open up new possibilities and Chemistry links to help players build weird and wonderful squads.

As we move into the end of FIFA 22’s lifecycle, Shapeshifters is exactly the kind of quirky concept that will keep players occupied until FIFA 23 releases.

FIFA 22 Shapeshifters predictions

🚨 Carrasco 🇧🇪 has a card added to come via SBC in SHAPESHIFTERS✅ He is listed as CAM🔥 Stats predicted🫡 Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/MBlczoC11L — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) June 15, 2022

Since FIFA 22 Shapeshifters isn’t based on real performances, it’s tough to pinpoint exactly who could show up in the promo. However, there are a number of players capable of playing in multiple positions in real life that would be perfect choices.

Advertisement

We’ve put together our predictions for FIFA 22 Shapeshifters below, along with the position we think they could move to. Some players have also leaked ahead of time, so we’ve included these in the mix as well:

Lionel Messi (PSG) – ST

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) – CDM

Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) – CB

Angel Correa (Inter Milan) – RW*

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) – RW

Joelinton (Newcastle United) – CM

Renato Sanches (Lille) – LW

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – CB

Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) – CAM*

* marks leaked players

There you have it! That was everything we know about FIFA 22 Shapeshifters so far. For more FIFA, check out our other guides:

