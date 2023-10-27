EA FC 24 Centurions Week 1 revealed: Rashford, Odegaard, more

The Centurions promo will be making a return for EA FC 24 and will include some pretty nice cards. So, here’s what you need to know.

When EA SPORTS confirmed that EA SPORTS FC would be taking over from FIFA, there were plenty of questions about whether it’d be a total reset on the franchise. However, a few weeks into the EA FC 24 cycle, it’s pretty much the same as it ever was.

When it comes to Ultimate Team, especially, things haven’t changed too much. We still have had staples like Team of the Week and Road to the Knockouts in recent weeks.

They look set to be joined by another familiar promo too, as leakers have started revealing details about the return of Centurions. Here’s what you need to know.

EA FC 24: What is the Centurions promo?

The Centurions promo has featured in previous games and celebrates the longevity of different players across the globe.

Cards for present players and ICONs can get upgrades for having scored 100 goals in their career, keeping 100 clean sheets, playing 100 games, and so on. And yes, there are typically multiple team releases as it’s a big promo.

This year will follow that mold and should also feature female players for the first time.

EA FC 24 Centurions Week 1 players

Now that the EA FC 24 Centurions promo is live, we know several players that will be in it.

Here are all the players that are getting a Centurions upgrade that we know of so far:

Current players:

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid

Pedri – Barcelona

Moses Simon – FC Nantes

Iker Munain – Athletic Club

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Grace Geyoro – PSG

Danilo Pereira – PSG

Alexandra Popp – Wolfsburg

Robert Andrich – Leverkusen

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

ICON:

Wayne Rooney

Jairzinho

Ruud Guillit

Gennaro Gattuso

Kelly Smith

Ronald Koeman

EA FC 24 Centurions officially kicked off on October 27, right after the end of the Trailblazers promo.

Once we have more information, we’ll update this page, so keep on checking back for more.