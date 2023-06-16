FIFA 23 Shapeshifters: Pele, Van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes, more

Shapeshifters, a fan-favorite FIFA Ultimate Team promo, is back for FIFA 23 with a few unique twists that evolve an already unique concept.

Team of the Season is a hard act to follow up. The lengthy promo provided plenty of cards that will be in Ultimate Team squads for the rest of FIFA 23’s life cycle.

You may ask how any other promos could offer cards strong enough to crack a spot in lineups. Thankfully, Shapeshifters features some of the biggest names in football history in new positions.

So even if some of these cards don’t necessarily stack up against what TOTS offered, it’s a refreshing change of pace to see footballers in positions they have never played.

Let’s jump right into what this year’s Shapeshifters promo has in store.

What to expect from Shapeshifters in FIFA 23

Shapeshifters puts footballers in new positions with different skills, abilities, and playing styles.

FIFA 23 introduces Shapeshifters Icon Twins, which adds two different versions of ICON promo cards. Shapeshifters cards will also have Premium Chemistry, so a green link to any player in the same league as them opens up squad-building opportunities.

EA confirmed that the Shapeshifters promo will have two teams. The second team releases on Friday, June 30.

Shapeshifters Team 1 Revealed

Here is the full list of players included in Shapeshifters Team 1.

Pele is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in football history, but Shapeshifters allows players to experience what it would have been like if he was a winger.

Robin Van Persie also spent his career as a striker. Shapeshifters re-invents the Dutchmen into a hyper-creative attacking mid or speedy winger.

As for current footballers, Antonio Rudiger is known for his ambitious runs from center back into the attacking third with Real Madrid. So it’s only fitting that players will get to use the German as a natural striker.

We will provide an update when we learn more about Shapeshifters Team 2.