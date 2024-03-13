EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday: Start date & more

EA SPORTS FC will be celebrating the annual birthday promo in Ultimate Team, and it’s all getting underway soon. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the last few years, EA SPORTS has released a number of Ultimate Team promos that you’re able to pen into your calendar without fear of them not being used or canceled at the last moment.

Aside from the launch promos, these come in the new year. January always brings the start of Team of the Year, and then after that, it’s a short wait until March as that marks the start of the birthday celebrations.

Article continues after ad

In years gone by, FUT Birthday has given us some of the most unique cards in Ultimate Team history – no one is forgetting the Nick Pope card anytime soon. And we’re finally at that point with EA SPORTS FC.

This year, the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo will kick off on Friday, March 15 at 6 PM GMT/2 PM EDT/11 am PDT/7 PM CET. This was confirmed by a new in-game loading screen, which went live on March 12.

Article continues after ad

That loading screen doesn’t give too much away, just showing the card art for the new promo. Though, it does show us that both normal cards and ICONs will have a role to play.

Article continues after ad

We could very well get some updated loading screens before March 15 which offer a little more insight, so you’ll have to keep a keen eye on things.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday: Expected promo content

As it stands, there haven’t been any leaks about specific players, but there will be 5-star skill moves and weak foot upgrades for players who manage to get an Ultimate Birthday card.

On top of that, the promo will likely contain the usual SBCs, Evolutions, fresh objectives, and some new packs. When it comes to new packs, we’ll probably see some lighting rounds as well, so keep an eye out for them.

Article continues after ad

If we do get any leaks for specific players, SBCs, and other promo content, we’ll update this page. So, be sure to check back for more.