FIFA 22 Summer Swaps: Tokens, start time, rewards & more

FIFA 22 Summer Swaps is the biggest swaps event in FUT history, with a whopping 50 Tokens to grind for. Here’s everything you need to know about Summer Swaps in FIFA 22, from the start and end dates to the rewards on offer.

After ICON Swaps made a splash in previous years, the swaps concept has become a regular part of FIFA 22. Many of this year’s promos have come with a set of Tokens to work towards, including Future Stars, FUT Birthday, and even Team of the Season.

Summer Swaps is the next major FUT event, and it’s gearing up to be the biggest Swaps yet with 50 Tokens for players to earn and submit for incredible rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Summer Swaps, from the key dates to the rewards that are up for grabs.

FIFA 22 Summer Swaps start and end date

EA Sports Some of FIFA 22’s biggest and best cards will be in Summer Swaps

FIFA 22 Summer Swaps got underway on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 6 PM BST, the same day that Shapeshifters Team 2 hit Ultimate Team.

Players have an entire month to earn the Tokens, with the event coming to a close on Monday, July 25, 2022. After this date, no more Tokens will be released and players will need to have claimed their rewards.

FIFA 22 Summer Swaps explained

FIFA 22 Summer Swaps follows a similar format to other Swaps events over the course of the year. Players complete in-game challenges to unlock Tokens, which grant them increasingly valuable rewards depending on how many they earn.

Tokens can be earned in multiple different ways, from ticking off objectives to completing SBCs. Sometimes, they are tucked away into individual sections of larger objectives, so make sure you check Ultimate Team every day to make sure you haven’t missed any.

Once you’re happy with the number of Tokens you’ve accumulated, you can submit them for rewards. These can range from special packs like 85+ x 10 Player Packs to valuable special cards.

What makes Summer Swaps stand out is the fact that there will be 50 different Tokens this time around, double the number of previous events. The choice is yours on whether you save up all your Tokens for the top-tier rewards, or splash them on multiple smaller unlocks.

FIFA 22 Summer Swaps rewards

Summer Swaps rewards can be redeemed now until Monday, July 15.

With 50 Tokens up for grabs, there are a boatload of prizes in FIFA 22 Summer Swaps, and since we’re so late into the game’s lifecycle, EA have decided to include the best of the best.

EA announced the full slate of FIFA 22 Summer Swaps rewards on June 24, and we’ve put them all into one place below:

Reward Tokens 82+ x 25 Pack 1 83+ x 25 Pack 2 84+ x 25 Pack 3 Icon Moments Schmeichel 4 85+ x 25 Pack 5 Shapeshifter Player Pick (1 of 3) 7 91+ EFIGS TOTS Player Pick (1 of 4) 9 Shapeshifters Kimpembe (92) 10 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick (1 of 5) 15 95+ EFIGS TOTS Player Pick (1 of 5) 17 Icon Moments Cafu 20 95+ Shapeshifters Player Pick (1 of 5) 23 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick (1 of 3) 25 Shapeshifters Kimpembe (95) 27 96+ EFIGS TOTS Player Pick (1 of 5) 30 Prime Icon Ronaldinho 33 94+ Icon Moments Player Pick (1 of 4) 36 Icon Moments Zidane 40

