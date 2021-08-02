Best midfielders to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A strong set of midfielders can dictate the pace of a game and consistently create chances for your goalscorers, so it’s key you’re aware of which players are worth picking up in each position ahead of FIFA 22’s release.

FIFA 22 is set to release in October of 2021 and there’s a lot of excitement around the game’s Ultimate Team mode. As always, this gives players a chance to customize and create their dream starting XI with the best footballers from across the globe.

While passing, defending, attacking and overall tactics are all key skills within the mode, the players in your squad will always be one of the biggest factors when it comes to winning games.

Advertisement

Now, we’ve covered center-backs, wing-backs, wingers, and strikers, it’s time to take a look at which midfield players we think will be the top tier choices in FIFA 22.

So, to make sure you choose the correct player, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta midfielders that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.

Contents

Best meta midfielders in FIFA 22

The job of a midfielder differs massively depending on their role within the team and whether they’re responsible for attacking or defensive play. Finding the perfect midfield player for your squad will come down to formation and identifying what your team is missing.

Advertisement

Read More: EA finally reveals FIFA 22 gameplay

To help you locate the perfect set of midfield players, we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta midfielders and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.

Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.

Best meta midfielders predictions for FIFA 22

A set of top-tier midfielders will not be cheap when FIFA 22 releases, but they’re definitely a worthy investment if you want to compete with the best.

Player Name Position Club Kevin De Bruyne CAM Manchester City Bruno Fernandes CAM Manchester United Thomas Muller CAM Bayern Munich Alejandro Gómez CAM Sevilla Kai Havertz CAM Chelsea Carlos Casemiro CDM Real Madrid N’Golo Kante CDM Chelsea Joshua Kimmich CDM Bayern Munich Fabinho CDM Liverpool Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona Paul Pogba CM Manchester United Marco Varratti CM PSG Toni Kroos CM Real Madrid Luka Modric CM Real Madrid Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM Lazio

Fastest midfielders predictions for FIFA 22

While pace is usually a stat that players look for in their strikers and wingers, it can also be incredibly useful in the midfield. This is especially true when it comes to attacking midfielders that want to go forward and create chances for the team.

Advertisement

Player Name Position Club Alejandro Gómez CAM Sevilla Quincy Promes CAM Spartak Moscow Miguel Almiron CAM Newcastle United Gonzalo Martinez CAM Al Nassr Mohammed Kudus CAM Ajax Darwin Quintero CAM Houston Dynamo Federico Valverde CM Real Madrid Zelimkhan Bakaev CAM Spartak Moscow Konrad Laimer CDM RB Leipzig Rasmus Falk CM FC Kobenhavn Kai Havertz CAM Chelsea Marcos Llorente CM Atletico Madrid Lucas Robertone CM UD Almeria Denis Zakaria CDM M’gladbach

So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest midfielders to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.

Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.

Best goalkeepers to buy | FIFA 22 World Cup mode | Best FIFA 22 Ultimate Team strikers | Player ratings | All Starhead updates | FUT Hero cards in Ultimate Team | FIFA 22 ICONs list & Hero cards | Hypermotion feature explained | FIFA 22 leaks | FIFA 22 Career Mode features