FIFA 22 TOTS: How to vote for Team of the Season, nominees, release schedule

FIFA 22 Team of the Season is almost here, and EA are gearing up to celebrate the very best performers of the 2021/22 season. As is tradition, the festivities will get underway with the fan-voted Community TOTS, here’s how you can have your say.

Of all the promos that EA have up their sleeve, Team of the Season is the one that sparks the most excitement within the community. After a long and grueling year of football, this event rewards the top performers with incredibly juiced cards that stay meta right until the end of the game’s lifecycle.

Unlike Team of the Year, most of the TOTS teams from individual leagues are decided by the devs. But in an effort to get FUT fans involved, they are able to cast their vote for the Community Team of the Season.

Voting is set to open very soon, so here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season.

Contents

FIFA 22 TOTS start date

Voting for the FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season opens on Sunday, April 17 at 6 PM GMT, after which fans will be able to have their say on which of the nominees should make it into the squad.

We’re still waiting to hear when the first team will drop, but given that FUT Captains concludes on April 22, fans shouldn’t have too much longer to wait. We’ll update this page once we know more.

What’s included in FIFA 22 TOTS?

Team of the Season is always the biggest event on the calendar, and players should prepare to be showered with new cards each and every week as new leagues are added to packs. But there’s plenty of other content to look forward to.

This includes:

TOTS Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)

TOTS-themed objectives

Lightning rounds for packs on the store

How to vote for FIFA 22 Community TOTS

Every vote counts when it comes to the FIFA 22 Community TOTS, so if there’s a specific player you want to see included in the event, you’ll need to back them. The process is as simple as ever, just follow these instructions to have your say:

Head over to the official EA Sports website – here Select the Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders, and Forwards you want to vote for Submit your votes Wait for the results to be announced in-game or on the official social media accounts

FIFA 22 Community TOTS nominees

The nominees for FIFA 22 Community TOTS are yet to be announced, and we’ll have to wait until the voting opens to see who the options are. What we do know is that the Community TOTS usually focuses on players who may have slipped under the radar this season.

This means the options will be those who have only received a maximum of one performance-based special card in FIFA 22 throughout the year, whether it be a Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, or Man of the Match.

Most of the absolute superstars will show up in their league’s respective Team of the Season, so this is a great way for fans to choose their favorite unsung heroes.

FIFA 22 TOTS release calender

When it comes to the release schedule for each league’s Team of the Season, it normally follows a similar format every year. Each week, one of the major top-five leagues will be released into packs alongside another division from around the world.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

We’re still waiting for confirmation on the exact dates, but this is the order we’re excepting to see:

Community TOTS

EFL Team of the Season

Premier League TOTS

Saudi Pro League TOTS

La Liga Team of the Season

Turkish Super Lig TOTS

Bundesliga Team of the Season

Liga NOS TOTS

Serie A Team of the Season

Chinese Super League TOTS

Eredivisie TOTS

Ligue 1 Team of the Season

Latin America TOTS

MLS Team of the Season

Ultimate Team TOTS

Rest of the World Team of the Season

There you have it! That’s everything we know so far about the FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season. We’ll be updating this page as more and more information drops, so be sure to check back here for all the latest details.

