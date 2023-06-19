GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA Sports FC best player rating predictions: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, more

EA Sports FC is just around the corner and fueling the anticipation, putting everyone on the edge of their seats waiting for the player ratings, so, here are our predictions for the top 50 highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC is getting ready to kick off with a bang and as the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated release, gamers and football fanatics are left biting their nails about the new set of Player Ratings.

EA is bringing the fan-favorite Ultimate Team mode across to EA Sports FC, and it’s set to be bigger than ever with all the licensed players you love under their new franchise. Career Mode and Pro Clubs are also returning, untouched and untamed. This game won’t just be a new name – it’s a whole new ball game with exciting features and fresh content.

So, we’re here to make some bold predictions on the top 50 players that will rule the roost.

When will EA Sports FC 24 player ratings reveal?

At the time of writing, EA Sports FC’s official player reveal are yet to be revealed. Traditionally, EA teases us through September with slow drips of ratings, leading up to the game’s release.

However, since this is the first release under the EA Sports FC banner, so who knows? They might throw us a curveball.

Best players in EA Sports FC: Top 50 player rating predictions

Although the devs are yet to reveal the ratings, that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun predicting! With last season as our yardstick, we expect to see some rising stars soaring higher and some veterans maybe losing a step.

Here are our bold predictions of the top 50 players in EA Sports FC:

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBPOSITIONUPGRADE/DOWNGRADERATING
#1Kylian MbappePSGST+192
#2Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCM91
#3Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridGK+191
#4Erling HaalandManchester CityST+290
#5Karim BenzemaAl-IttihadST-190
#6Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST90
#7Mohamed SalahLiverpoolRW90
#8Manuel NeuerBayern MunichGK90
#9Neymar JrPSGLW-289
#10Lionel MessiInter MiamiRW-289
#11Harry KaneSpursST89
#12Alisson BeckerLiverpoolGK89
#13EdersonManchester CityGK89
#14Joshua KimmichBayern MunichCDM89
#15CasemiroManchester UnitedCDM89
#16Marc-Andre Ter StegenBarcelonaGK+189
#17Virgil van DijkLiverpoolCB-288
#18Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGGK88
#19MarquinhosPSGCB88
#20Jan OblakAtletico MadridGK-188
#21Luke ModricReal MadridCM88
#22Ruben DiasManchester CityCB88
#23Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrST-288
#24Bernardo SilvaManchester CityCAM88
#25Leon GoretzkaBayern MunichCM87
#26Andrew RobertsonLiverpoolLB87
#27Joao CanceloManchester CityLB-187
#28Sadio ManeBayern MunichLW-287
#29Toni KroosReal MadridCM-187
#30Frenkie De JongBarcelonaCM87
#31Marco VerrattiPSGCM87
#32Antonio RudigerReal MadridCB87
#33Mike MaignanA.C. MilanGK87
#34Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAM+187
#35N’Golo KanteChelseaCDM-287
#36David De GeaManchester UnitedGK87
#37Heung Min-SonSpursLM-287
#38RodriManchester CityCDM87
#39Vinicius JrReal MadridLW+187
#40FabinhoLiverpoolCDM-186
#41Kalidou KoulibalyChelseaCB-186
#42Lautaro MartinezInter MilanST86
#43Paulo DybalaRoma86
#44Keylor NavasPSGGK-286
#45Milan SkriniarInter MilanCB86
#46Nicolo BarellaInter MilanCM86
#47Aymeric LaporteManchester CityCB86
#48Thomas MullerBayern MunichCAM-186
#49Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB-186
#50Jude BellinghamReal MadridCM+286

So, there you have it — those are our daring predictions for the titans of EA Sports FC. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings. In the meantime, have a look at some of our FIFA 23 guides:

