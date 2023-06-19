EA Sports FC best player rating predictions: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, more
EA Sports FC is just around the corner and fueling the anticipation, putting everyone on the edge of their seats waiting for the player ratings, so, here are our predictions for the top 50 highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24.
EA Sports FC is getting ready to kick off with a bang and as the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated release, gamers and football fanatics are left biting their nails about the new set of Player Ratings.
EA is bringing the fan-favorite Ultimate Team mode across to EA Sports FC, and it’s set to be bigger than ever with all the licensed players you love under their new franchise. Career Mode and Pro Clubs are also returning, untouched and untamed. This game won’t just be a new name – it’s a whole new ball game with exciting features and fresh content.
So, we’re here to make some bold predictions on the top 50 players that will rule the roost.
When will EA Sports FC 24 player ratings reveal?
At the time of writing, EA Sports FC’s official player reveal are yet to be revealed. Traditionally, EA teases us through September with slow drips of ratings, leading up to the game’s release.
However, since this is the first release under the EA Sports FC banner, so who knows? They might throw us a curveball.
Best players in EA Sports FC: Top 50 player rating predictions
Although the devs are yet to reveal the ratings, that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun predicting! With last season as our yardstick, we expect to see some rising stars soaring higher and some veterans maybe losing a step.
Here are our bold predictions of the top 50 players in EA Sports FC:
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|POSITION
|UPGRADE/DOWNGRADE
|RATING
|#1
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|+1
|92
|#2
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|–
|91
|#3
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|+1
|91
|#4
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|+2
|90
|#5
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|ST
|-1
|90
|#6
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|–
|90
|#7
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|–
|90
|#8
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|–
|90
|#9
|Neymar Jr
|PSG
|LW
|-2
|89
|#10
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|RW
|-2
|89
|#11
|Harry Kane
|Spurs
|ST
|–
|89
|#12
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|GK
|–
|89
|#13
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|–
|89
|#14
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CDM
|–
|89
|#15
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|CDM
|–
|89
|#16
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|+1
|89
|#17
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|-2
|88
|#18
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|GK
|–
|88
|#19
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|–
|88
|#20
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|-1
|88
|#21
|Luke Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|–
|88
|#22
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|–
|88
|#23
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al Nassr
|ST
|-2
|88
|#24
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|–
|88
|#25
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|–
|87
|#26
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|–
|87
|#27
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|LB
|-1
|87
|#28
|Sadio Mane
|Bayern Munich
|LW
|-2
|87
|#29
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|CM
|-1
|87
|#30
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|–
|87
|#31
|Marco Verratti
|PSG
|CM
|–
|87
|#32
|Antonio Rudiger
|Real Madrid
|CB
|–
|87
|#33
|Mike Maignan
|A.C. Milan
|GK
|–
|87
|#34
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|CAM
|+1
|87
|#35
|N’Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|-2
|87
|#36
|David De Gea
|Manchester United
|GK
|–
|87
|#37
|Heung Min-Son
|Spurs
|LM
|-2
|87
|#38
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|–
|87
|#39
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|LW
|+1
|87
|#40
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|CDM
|-1
|86
|#41
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Chelsea
|CB
|-1
|86
|#42
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|–
|86
|#43
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma
|–
|86
|#44
|Keylor Navas
|PSG
|GK
|-2
|86
|#45
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter Milan
|CB
|–
|86
|#46
|Nicolo Barella
|Inter Milan
|CM
|–
|86
|#47
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|–
|86
|#48
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|-1
|86
|#49
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|-1
|86
|#50
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CM
|+2
|86
So, there you have it — those are our daring predictions for the titans of EA Sports FC. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings. In the meantime, have a look at some of our FIFA 23 guides:
