EA Sports FC best player rating predictions: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, more

EA Sports FC is just around the corner and fueling the anticipation, putting everyone on the edge of their seats waiting for the player ratings, so, here are our predictions for the top 50 highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC is getting ready to kick off with a bang and as the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated release, gamers and football fanatics are left biting their nails about the new set of Player Ratings.

Article continues after ad

EA is bringing the fan-favorite Ultimate Team mode across to EA Sports FC, and it’s set to be bigger than ever with all the licensed players you love under their new franchise. Career Mode and Pro Clubs are also returning, untouched and untamed. This game won’t just be a new name – it’s a whole new ball game with exciting features and fresh content.

So, we’re here to make some bold predictions on the top 50 players that will rule the roost.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports Casemiro is one of the best CDMs in the Premier League.

When will EA Sports FC 24 player ratings reveal?

At the time of writing, EA Sports FC’s official player reveal are yet to be revealed. Traditionally, EA teases us through September with slow drips of ratings, leading up to the game’s release.

However, since this is the first release under the EA Sports FC banner, so who knows? They might throw us a curveball.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best players in EA Sports FC: Top 50 player rating predictions

Although the devs are yet to reveal the ratings, that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun predicting! With last season as our yardstick, we expect to see some rising stars soaring higher and some veterans maybe losing a step.

Article continues after ad

Here are our bold predictions of the top 50 players in EA Sports FC:

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB POSITION UPGRADE/DOWNGRADE RATING #1 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST +1 92 #2 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM – 91 #3 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK +1 91 #4 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST +2 90 #5 Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad ST -1 90 #6 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST – 90 #7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW – 90 #8 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK – 90 #9 Neymar Jr PSG LW -2 89 #10 Lionel Messi Inter Miami RW -2 89 #11 Harry Kane Spurs ST – 89 #12 Alisson Becker Liverpool GK – 89 #13 Ederson Manchester City GK – 89 #14 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM – 89 #15 Casemiro Manchester United CDM – 89 #16 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona GK +1 89 #17 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB -2 88 #18 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK – 88 #19 Marquinhos PSG CB – 88 #20 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK -1 88 #21 Luke Modric Real Madrid CM – 88 #22 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB – 88 #23 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST -2 88 #24 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CAM – 88 #25 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich CM – 87 #26 Andrew Robertson Liverpool LB – 87 #27 Joao Cancelo Manchester City LB -1 87 #28 Sadio Mane Bayern Munich LW -2 87 #29 Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM -1 87 #30 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona CM – 87 #31 Marco Verratti PSG CM – 87 #32 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB – 87 #33 Mike Maignan A.C. Milan GK – 87 #34 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM +1 87 #35 N’Golo Kante Chelsea CDM -2 87 #36 David De Gea Manchester United GK – 87 #37 Heung Min-Son Spurs LM -2 87 #38 Rodri Manchester City CDM – 87 #39 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW +1 87 #40 Fabinho Liverpool CDM -1 86 #41 Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea CB -1 86 #42 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST – 86 #43 Paulo Dybala Roma – 86 #44 Keylor Navas PSG GK -2 86 #45 Milan Skriniar Inter Milan CB – 86 #46 Nicolo Barella Inter Milan CM – 86 #47 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB – 86 #48 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich CAM -1 86 #49 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB -1 86 #50 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM +2 86

So, there you have it — those are our daring predictions for the titans of EA Sports FC. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings. In the meantime, have a look at some of our FIFA 23 guides:

FIFA 23 ICONS | FIFA 23 FUT Heroes | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | FIFA 23 TOTW squads: Team of the Week explained | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | Best Goalkeepers for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team