EA FC 24 players puzzled why Balon d’Or candidate is rated so low

EA FC 24 players are confused following the results of the Balon d’Or Féminin as the player that finished third in voting is only a 78 overall.

The Balon d’Or is an annual award given to the best male and female footballer in the world. The winner is voted on by select journalists and is chosen based on each player’s performance, stats, and trophies that year.

This year’s Balon d’Or saw Lionel Messi lift his record eighth following Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar. As for the Balon d’Or Féminin that was won by Aitana Bonmatí, the second Barcelona midfielder to win it after Alexia Putellas went back to back in 2021 and 2022.

As expected, both Messi and Bonmatí are amongst the highest rated players in EA FC 24 but that’s not the case for every top candidate.

Top 3 Balon d’Or Féminin player has low rating in EA FC 24

The top three placements for the Balon d’Or Féminin were winner Aitana Bonmatí, runner up Sam Kerr, and third place Salma Paralluelo.

While Bonmatí and Sam Kerr are both 90 rated in EA FC 24, the same cannot be said of Paralluelo with her rating leaving the community puzzled: “78 Rated and came 3rd, i am confused.”

Trying to figure out why Paralluelo is so low rated despite being a leading Balon d’Or candidate one reply theorized: “Either the Ballon d’Or is full of favoritism or EA don’t watch women’s football. Or both. Both is also an option.”

Others were quick to state that “EA don’t know ball,” while also labeling the decision to rate the Barcelona midfielder so low as “Classic EA.”

Salma Paralluelo wasn’t the only player to receive a relatively low rating compared to their Balon d’Or ranking. Despite Man City attacker Julián Álvarez finishing 7th in Balon d’Or voting he is only 80 rated in EA FC 24.

Both players are still young and undergoing their break out seasons seeing them establish themselves as Europe’s elite.

Since EA FC’s ratings are based on the season prior EA hasn’t caught up yet but fans can be certain high rated promo cards for both players will be coming. Equally, both of their ratings in next year’s game are certain to receive a big bump.