The very first Team of the Week of FIFA 22 is on its way to Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the debut upgrade batch for the new game, including any EA SPORTS leaks, TOTW promo release time, and more.

The FIFA 22 web app goes live this week, and with it comes TOTW 1.

This time around, EA SPORTS has delivered some key changes to the Team of the Week promo, after years of players demanding a rework to the in-form system.

In years past, performance-based cards had lost some of their luster. Near-weekly Ultimate Team promos out-shone the TOTW promo, and EA SPORTS knew a change was needed. In FIFA 22, each squad will include a “Featured Team of the Week,” with the selected player receiving a mighty boost to their stats.

Advertisement

Remember, this week’s packs will also include OTW cards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mid-week FIFA 22 promo, including when the first TOTW lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

When will Team of the Week 1 be released?

On September 22, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the first batch of Team of the Week cards for the year. The TOTW 1 promo will begin at 6 PM (UK time).

This week’s boosted TOTW upgrades will be announced at the same time that they drop in-game in FIFA 22. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch for all the breaking team news.

Advertisement

EA SPORTS will also unveil the team on the FUT loading screen.

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 1 leaks

EA SPORTS hasn’t let any new Team of the Week 1 cards slip through the cracks yet, though there’s always a chance; there was a two-month-long spree last cycle where the FIFA 21 lineups were dropped on social media early.

If any FIFA 22 leaks drop ahead of EA’s reveal, we’ll let you know.

Our FIFA 22 TOTW 1 predictions

The first week of FIFA 22 looks like it’s going to have some juicy In-Form cards right off the bat, with popular teams like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid all notching up big wins over the weekend.

Advertisement

Players that could make the cut include:

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

David De Gea (Manchester United)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

David Neres (Ajax)

Keep your eyes peeled for Dexerto’s full Team of the Week 1 predictions on Wednesday, September 22, ahead of the official reveal that same evening.

So, there you have it ⁠— everything we know about TOTW 1.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll add them to this article and let you know. Until then, read up on all the FIFA 22 news!