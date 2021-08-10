FIFA 22 Ultimate Team reveal trailer: How to watch, FUT Champs, more

FIFA 22 is almost upon us and now EA SPORTS are dropping their reveal trailer for Ultimate Team. Here’s what you need to know.

We’ve hit that point on the FIFA calendar where the last game is starting to wind down ever so slightly and everyone is looking forward to what’s in store from the next release.

In Ultimate Team, we’ve seen a handful of promos continue to be released, and players are still getting their teeth dug into FUT Champs Weekend League. Though, the focus is on what is going to change in FIFA 22.

We’ve already had a few leaks regarding FUT Champs changes, as well as a few other things, but now EA SPORTS are dropping the trailer for Ultimate Team that should confirm a few other things.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team trailer stream

Our first look at the updated Ultimate Team mode will come on Tuesday, August 10 at 4 pm BST/5 pm CEST/11 am EDT/8 am PDT.

Just like with Career Mode and the general gameplay trailer, the developers will focus on a few features and changes for next season. With this being Ultimate Team, they’ll likely focus on FUT Champs, new cards, and maybe further club customization options.

You can watch the trailer below and witness all the excitement for the next installment of Ultimate Team.

As noted, the trailer should give us a glimpse at the changes coming to FUT Champs, given they’ve been the biggest rumor so far. On top of that, we should get a deep dive into the new card types – FUT Heroes.

New Icons have also been rumored for weeks, so if there are any fresh faces, we’ll likely see them too. Plus, there should be plenty more to get a look as well when it comes to making your home stadium truly unique.

As soon as the trailer goes live, we’ll have a breakdown of what has been shown, so be sure to check back for more.

You can also check out our other FIFA 22 content, here, so you’re up to date with everything that is changing this coming October.