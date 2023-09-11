GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24 ratings database: Best 25 players ranked

EA SPORTS revealed the top 25 highest-rated players in EA FC 24, including Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland, and more.

With EA FC 24 just a few weeks away, player rating leaks have begun trickling out. Cristiano Ronaldo stole headlines, with rumors pointing at a minus-four downgrade. Meanwhile, it appeared as though Lionel Messi would only go down one rating after winning a World Cup with Argentina.

And then, leaks revealed seven downgrades for Liverpool players, as Klopp’s squad did just enough to salvage a fifth-place finish. In a similar vein, Chelsea fans found themselves at the brunt end of jokes on social media, as $1 billion spent on transfers resulted in a low-rated FC 24 team, based on leaks.

Based on rumors, fans already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from their favorite teams and players, but EA SPORTS helped clear up any confusion by revealing the first batch of official ratings.

Top 25 EA FC 24 players

On September 11, the EA FC 24 devs unveiled the first set of player ratings. And EA announced that the full list of player ratings will be revealed on September 15 at 12 pm PST.

Here are the top 25 players.

Player nameClub Position Rating
Kylian MbappePSGST91
Alexia PutellasFC BarcelonaCM91
Erling Haaland Manchester CityST91
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM91
Aitana Bonmati FC Barcelona CM90
Lionel Messi Inter MiamiCF90
Sam KerrChelseaST90
Karim BenzemaAl-IttihadCF90
Thibaut CourtoisReal Madrid GK90
Harry KaneBayern Munich ST90
Caroline Graham HansenFC BarcelonaRW90
Robert LewandowskiFC Barcelona ST90
Mohamed SalahLiverpool RW89
Mapi LeonFC BarcelonaCB89
Ruben DiasManchester City CB89
Vinicius JuniorReal Madrid LW89
Rodri Manchester CityCDM89
Neymar JrAl Hilal LW89
Alex MorganSan Diego WaveST89
Marc-Andre ter StegenFC BarcelonaGK89
Virgil van DijkLiverpool CB89
Alisson Liverpool GK89
Ada HegerbergLyon ST89

We will provide an update when the full list is revealed. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.

