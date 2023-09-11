EA FC 24 ratings database: Best 25 players ranked
EA SPORTS revealed the top 25 highest-rated players in EA FC 24, including Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland, and more.
With EA FC 24 just a few weeks away, player rating leaks have begun trickling out. Cristiano Ronaldo stole headlines, with rumors pointing at a minus-four downgrade. Meanwhile, it appeared as though Lionel Messi would only go down one rating after winning a World Cup with Argentina.
And then, leaks revealed seven downgrades for Liverpool players, as Klopp’s squad did just enough to salvage a fifth-place finish. In a similar vein, Chelsea fans found themselves at the brunt end of jokes on social media, as $1 billion spent on transfers resulted in a low-rated FC 24 team, based on leaks.
Based on rumors, fans already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from their favorite teams and players, but EA SPORTS helped clear up any confusion by revealing the first batch of official ratings.
Top 25 EA FC 24 players
On September 11, the EA FC 24 devs unveiled the first set of player ratings. And EA announced that the full list of player ratings will be revealed on September 15 at 12 pm PST.
Here are the top 25 players.
|Player name
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|Alexia Putellas
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|91
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|91
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|Aitana Bonmati
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|90
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|CF
|90
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|ST
|90
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|CF
|90
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|90
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|90
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|FC Barcelona
|RW
|90
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|90
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|89
|Mapi Leon
|FC Barcelona
|CB
|89
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|89
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|89
|Neymar Jr
|Al Hilal
|LW
|89
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave
|ST
|89
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|FC Barcelona
|GK
|89
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|89
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|ST
|89
We will provide an update when the full list is revealed. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.