EA FC 24 ratings database: Best 25 players ranked

EA SPORTS revealed the top 25 highest-rated players in EA FC 24, including Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland, and more.

With EA FC 24 just a few weeks away, player rating leaks have begun trickling out. Cristiano Ronaldo stole headlines, with rumors pointing at a minus-four downgrade. Meanwhile, it appeared as though Lionel Messi would only go down one rating after winning a World Cup with Argentina.

And then, leaks revealed seven downgrades for Liverpool players, as Klopp’s squad did just enough to salvage a fifth-place finish. In a similar vein, Chelsea fans found themselves at the brunt end of jokes on social media, as $1 billion spent on transfers resulted in a low-rated FC 24 team, based on leaks.

Based on rumors, fans already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from their favorite teams and players, but EA SPORTS helped clear up any confusion by revealing the first batch of official ratings.

Top 25 EA FC 24 players

On September 11, the EA FC 24 devs unveiled the first set of player ratings. And EA announced that the full list of player ratings will be revealed on September 15 at 12 pm PST.

Here are the top 25 players.

Player name Club Position Rating Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91 Alexia Putellas FC Barcelona CM 91 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 91 Aitana Bonmati FC Barcelona CM 90 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF 90 Sam Kerr Chelsea ST 90 Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad CF 90 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 90 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 90 Caroline Graham Hansen FC Barcelona RW 90 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona ST 90 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 89 Mapi Leon FC Barcelona CB 89 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 89 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LW 89 Rodri Manchester City CDM 89 Neymar Jr Al Hilal LW 89 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave ST 89 Marc-Andre ter Stegen FC Barcelona GK 89 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 89 Alisson Liverpool GK 89 Ada Hegerberg Lyon ST 89

We will provide an update when the full list is revealed. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.