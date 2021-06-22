When is the FIFA 22 Web App coming out? FUT Companion App guide

As EA SPORTS prepares for the release of FIFA 22 with Ultimate Team (FUT) in 2021, players will once again have a chance to build their FUT squad early with the FIFA 22 Web App and Companion App.

Fans around the world, whether they’re playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PS5, or PC, will be able to dive into the game mode to build their team ahead of release.

Then, they can take that into the EA Play early access trial, and get a feel for it before the game launches.

If you’re looking to set up your Ultimate Team, formation, manager, or start trading before FIFA 22 releases, let’s run through everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Web App and Companion App.

FIFA 22 Web App release date

The Web App is expected to be released in September 2021, for FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 is anticipated to drop at the beginning of October, like FIFA 21, and the Web App usually launches a week before that.

FIFA 22 Companion App release date

The Companion App, for iOS and Android devices, is expected to launch in September 2021, for FIFA 22.

The majority of the features work the same as the Web App, but for handheld.

Contents

FIFA 22 Web App & Companion App Features

Name your Ultimate Team

Starting Ultimate Team is an exciting process for new players, and part of that is choosing your name. You can do that on both applications.

Select your FUT Stadium

Picking your first stadium will be tricky, as you will be likely on a budget. However, rest assured you can do it all from the FIFA 22 Web App and Companion App.

FIFA 22 daily rewards

FIFA 22 will drop daily rewards into your account, which should boost your transfer budget. These can be received simply by logging in each day, and range from a small Gold pack to a few hundred coins.

Can you open FIFA 22 packs on Web App & Companion App?

Opening Ultimate Team packs is possible on both the FIFA 22 Web App and Companion App. You can purchase them with FIFA Points or Ultimate Team coins, though this may be restricted before the game launches – as normal. In that case, opening packs will only be an available feature in-game via EA Play early access.

Build your Ultimate Team

Building your Ultimate Team is the most important feature in the FIDA 22 Web App and Companion App, of course. Choosing which players will represent you in your first Online Friendly, Division Rivals, or Squad Battles match will play a huge role in how you start off. The better players you can buy early, the more a headstart you will have when the game launches.

SBC: Squad Building Challenges

Squad Building Challenges are a great way of turning your Ultimate Team fodder into good cards, through pack rewards. Once these apps open up, head over to the SBC section and see what you can complete off the bat.

Rewards FUT Champs, Division Rivals, FUT Draft & Squad Battles

FIFA 22 players will be able to open their rewards for online tournaments in each of the Web App and Companion app, too. That means you can open your Division Rivals, FUT Champs Weekend League, FUT Draft or Squad Battles rewards packs on the go or from the comfort of your PC – rather than playing.

FUT Trading

Everybody claims to have the best Ultimate Team trading method, and you can carve out your own path using either of these applications. Simply log on, head over to the transfer market, and start bidding in card auctions to pick up assets pre-launch. You can also shortlist, send players to the trade pile, and quick sell cards.

Before FIFA 22 releases: Web App & Companion App tips

Starting your Ultimate Team on the Web App or Companion App will be a grind because you don’t have that balance the full game gives you of switching between purchases, sales, and playing. It’s just numbers and cards. However, we’ve got some handy tips to get you started.

Don’t miss your free rewards: Free packs & Loan items

One of the best things about it, as little as a perk it may be, but daily rewards for logging in are a must during this period before release. Collect those, build up your club value, and list any cards you may not want. Also, collect your free packs earned from last year and previous games to get you started – as well as a loan item.

Best cards to invest in

We would suggest investing in cheap high-rated cards during launch day for both applications, as this is a period where the market hasn’t fully formed. Here, you may be able to pick up a few 80-83 cards which will inevitably rise in value when players have the chance to complete SBCs and make coins.

Complete SBCs

There’s another tip – SBCs. If you can complete Squad Building Challenges on the FIFA 22 Web App or Companion App before launch, you should be able to get some decent rewards and better players to take into the main game.

Web App trading tips

With trading, you should look to invest in players from the big leagues (Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1) as those will be available through auctions at a low rate. Don’t get impatient and start throwing money around on Buy It Now options either, because you’ll potentially lose hundreds on each card. The cheaper you can get these cards, the better.

Then, list those Gold cards you may have purchased for 350-400 coins for around the 600 mark. It’s almost doubling your money and with so many players looking to build the foundation of a Premier League or Bundesliga team, you will be surprised to see how many impatient players you can benefit from.

So, that’s about that – invest wisely, complete SBCs if possible, keep coming back for your dailies, and build a good team before FIFA 22 releases. Good luck!

