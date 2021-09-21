FIFA 22 TOTW 1 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 is finally here and that means Team of the Week is returning for Ultimate Team. So, let’s get stuck into some predictions.

After a summer filled with stellar international tournaments and mind-blowing transfers, FIFA 22 is finally about to hit the shelves and start a new cycle for FIFA fans.

With Lionel Messi heading to PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United, Jack Grealish swapping Aston Villa for Manchester City, and David Alaba setting off for Real Madrid, there are plenty of ways for you to shake up your Ultimate Team this season.

As has become tradition, the early access period and Web App will give players a chance to get a head start on building their Ultimate Teams, and things should be interesting right off the bat with a spicy Team of the Week.

Headlining our predictions for FIFA 22’s first crop of Team of the Week cards are Erling Haaland, Joshua Kimmich, Vinicius, and David De Gea. So, yeah, it could be a decent start.

Haaland continued his electric goal-scoring form for Dortmund against Union Berlin bagging a brace in a 4-2 win. As for Kimmich, he also grabbed two goals, but also managed to win Man of the Match honors. While De Gea may not have kept a clean sheet, there wasn’t a bigger moment in this round of games than his last-minute penalty stop to hand United the win.

Elsewhere, we’re giving nods to Ivan Toney for his industrious performance against Wolves, Edin Dzeko for his brace in a 6-1 win, as well David Neres for contributing in a majo way to Ajax’s breathtaking 9-0 win.

FIFA 22 TOTW 1 Predictions | Team of the Week 1

GK: David De Gea – Manchester United

GK: Yassine Bounou – Sevilla

GK: Timo Horn – FC Koln

CB: Robin Propper – FC Twente

CB: John Egan – Sheffield United

CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

CDM: Ismaila Ciss – Rayo Vallecano

CM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

CM: Jens Toornstra – Feyenoord

CM: Giacoma Bonaventura – Fiorentina

CAM: Thiago Almada – Velez

CAM: Florian Wirtz – Bayern Leverkusen

LM: Luis Diaz – Porto

LM: Leon Bailey – Aston Villa

LW: Vinicius – Real Madrid

RM: David Neres – Ajax

RM: Germán Berterame – Atletico De San Luis

RW: Ismaila Sarr – Watford

ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Edin Dzeko – Inter Milan

ST: Ivan Toney – Brentford

ST: Ezequiel Barco – Atlanta United

ST: Francesco Caputo – Sampdoria

ST: Blair Turgott – Ostersunds FK

FIFA 22 Featured Team of the Week cards

One new change this year for TOTW Cards is that some will now be labeled as Featured Team of the Week players, with these cards able to earn bigger boosts than before.

It might spark memories of the Memorable Moments tag from FIFA 21 – which was supposed to give players boosted stats for big highlights, but never quite worked that way.

As the new Team of the Week changes roll out, we’ll start to get a better look at what EA has in store for these featured players.

When is FIFA 22 TOTW 1 out?

In terms of when you’ll be able to get your hands on the TOTW 1, the new cards will be dropping into packs on Wednesday, September 22 at 6pm.

You’ll be able to grab the new cards on both the Early Access period of FIFA 22 and the Web App, so don’t worry about potentially missing out.