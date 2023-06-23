Best EA SPORTS FC Ligue 1 players: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Despite some uncertainty around what stars will still be in France by the end of the summer, the league has plenty of young talent to keep an eye on. Here are our predictions for the best Ligue 1 players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

A tumultuous season blew up PSG’s roster but The Parisian giants still won a domestic title. The star-studded roster floundered in the Champions League, and tensions ran high on every level.

PSG fans booed Messi after his Argentina team beat France in the World Cup final, surrounded Neymar’s house, and demanded he leave the club. PSG’s sporting director even came down from his box seats to berate the manager and players during a match.

And to add insult to injury, PSG’s pride and joy, Kylian Mbappe sent a letter to the club saying he won’t re-sign. It’s impossible to really know who will even be in our top 10 player rating predictions by the end of the summer.

EA SPORTS FC top 10 Ligue 1 player ratings predictions

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 92 +1 Neymar Jr. PSG LW 89 – Marquinhos PSG CB 88 – Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK 88 – Marco Veratti PSG CM 87 – Alexandre Lacazette Lyon ST 85 +4 Keylor Navas PSG GK 84 -4 Teji Savanier Montpellier CM 84 +3 Jonathan David Lille ST 84 +5 Enzo Le Fee Lorient CM 83 +8

Kylian Mbappe scored the third most goals in Europe, finishing the season with 29 goals and 5 assists. Right behind him, in one of the most remarkable stories of the year in football, Alexander Lacazette scored 27 goals.

In 2017, Lazazette left France for Arsenal and never found his footing in England. After five up-and-down seasons, the French striker returned to his boyhood club Lyon at the start of the 2022 season and went on to have one of the best seasons of his career.

As for other notable predictions, Jonathan David continued on his torrent run of form, scoring 24 goals. And Lorient’s Enzo Le Fee put his name on the map, as the young French midfielder dominated Ligue 1.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best Ligue 1 players in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.