Best EA FC 24 women’s ratings: Top 25 highest-rated players
Women are represented more than ever in EA SPORTS FC 24, thrown in together with the men’s game in Ultimate Team and going toe-to-toe with icons of the game in a way with FIFA players never could in the past. Here are the top 25 rated women in EA FC 24 for you to consider for your team.
With EA FC 24 early access launching on September 19, players have already started loading up their accounts with FC Points and opening packs in Ultimate Team. That includes iShowSpeed, who couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he pulled Manchester United women’s left back Hannah Blundell, thinking he was getting Luke Shaw.
With ratings as high as 91, some of the women have some serious ability in-game, and this could prove crucial when creating your team.
Here are the top 25 highest-rated women in EA FC 24.
EA FC 24 women’s ratings: Top 25
Representing a range of teams and leagues, here are the top-rated women in the game.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Rating
|Alexia Putellas Segura
|Barcelona
|CM
|91
|Nadine Kessler
|HERO
|CM
|90
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|ST
|90
|Aitana Bonmatí Conca
|Barcelona
|CM
|90
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|RW
|90
|Sonia Bompastor
|HERO
|LB
|89
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Lyon
|RW
|89
|María Pilar León Cebrián
|Barcelona
|CB
|89
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave
|ST
|89
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|ST
|89
|Alex Scott
|HERO
|RB
|88
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|LW
|88
|Alexandra Popp
|Werder Bremen
|ST
|88
|Débora C. de Oliveira
|KC Current
|CAM
|88
|Marie Katoto
|PSG
|ST
|88
|Patricia Guijarro Gutiérrez
|Barcelona
|CM
|88
|Irene Paredes Hernández
|Barcelona
|CB
|88
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|ST
|88
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|CB
|88
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|GK
|88
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|RW
|87
|Lucy Bronze
|Barcelona
|RB
|87
|Fridolina Rolfö
|Barcelona
|LB
|87
|Ewa Pajor
|Werder Bremen
|ST
|87
|Lena Oberdorf
|Werder Bremen
|CDM
|87
Also rated at 87 are Bayern Munich CAM Lina Magull, OL Reign CAM Rose Lavelle, and Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Paños Garcia.
The list is dominated by some of the top clubs in women’s football, including Lyon, Werder Bremen, and Barcelona.
Those are the 25 highest-rated women players entering EA FC 24. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage:
EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes