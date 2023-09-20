Best EA FC 24 women’s ratings: Top 25 highest-rated players

Women are represented more than ever in EA SPORTS FC 24, thrown in together with the men’s game in Ultimate Team and going toe-to-toe with icons of the game in a way with FIFA players never could in the past. Here are the top 25 rated women in EA FC 24 for you to consider for your team.

With EA FC 24 early access launching on September 19, players have already started loading up their accounts with FC Points and opening packs in Ultimate Team. That includes iShowSpeed, who couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he pulled Manchester United women’s left back Hannah Blundell, thinking he was getting Luke Shaw.

With ratings as high as 91, some of the women have some serious ability in-game, and this could prove crucial when creating your team.

Here are the top 25 highest-rated women in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 women’s ratings: Top 25

Representing a range of teams and leagues, here are the top-rated women in the game.

Player Team Position Rating Alexia Putellas Segura Barcelona CM 91 Nadine Kessler HERO CM 90 Sam Kerr Chelsea ST 90 Aitana Bonmatí Conca Barcelona CM 90 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 90 Sonia Bompastor HERO LB 89 Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW 89 María Pilar León Cebrián Barcelona CB 89 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave ST 89 Ada Hegerberg Lyon ST 89 Alex Scott HERO RB 88 Guro Reiten Chelsea LW 88 Alexandra Popp Werder Bremen ST 88 Débora C. de Oliveira KC Current CAM 88 Marie Katoto PSG ST 88 Patricia Guijarro Gutiérrez Barcelona CM 88 Irene Paredes Hernández Barcelona CB 88 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST 88 Wendie Renard Lyon CB 88 Christiane Endler Lyon GK 88 Beth Mead Arsenal RW 87 Lucy Bronze Barcelona RB 87 Fridolina Rolfö Barcelona LB 87 Ewa Pajor Werder Bremen ST 87 Lena Oberdorf Werder Bremen CDM 87

Also rated at 87 are Bayern Munich CAM Lina Magull, OL Reign CAM Rose Lavelle, and Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Paños Garcia.

The list is dominated by some of the top clubs in women’s football, including Lyon, Werder Bremen, and Barcelona.

