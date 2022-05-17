FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS leaked: Mbappe, Ben Yedder, Fofana, more

After an action-packed season in the French league, the FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS is almost here to reward the very best performers of the year with shiny new special cards. Here’s everything you need to know, from the release date to the leaked first XI.

FIFA 22 Team of the Season is in full swing, and FUT fans are being treated to a fresh batch of impressive special cards every few days. The Premier League got the main event underway, and the Bundesliga quickly followed up with even more meta players, such as Nkunku and Jude Bellingham.

In recent years, the emergence of PSG as one of Europe’s best teams has raised the profile of Ligue 1 massively. So much so, that it can now attract some of the world’s biggest names, so it’s no surprise that it’s one of the most hotly anticipated TOTS on the FIFA calendar.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS has leaked ahead of time, so here are all of the players rumored to feature, as well as when the squad hits packs.

Contents

FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS squad leaked

Although we’re still some time away from the official reveal, the first XI of the Ligue 1 TOTS has been revealed by respected FUT leaker DonkTrading. This is one of the few major leagues which isn’t fan-voted, which could be why some huge names don’t seem to have made the cut.

Check out the leaked FIFA Ligue 1 TOTS below:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

William Saliba (Marseille)

Jonathan Clauss (RC Lens)

Seko Fofana (RC Lens)

Aurelien Tchouameni (Lille)

Dimitri Payet (Marseille)

Martin Terrier (Rennes)

Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Most of this year’s TOTS squads have featured 15 players, so there are still four to be revealed. DonkTrading added to their tweet that they expect PSG’s Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi to show up, but we’ll have to wait and see if this is true.

Advertisement

📕 Ligue 1 TOTS – Donnarumma 🇮🇹

– Clauss 🇫🇷

– Marquinhos 🇧🇷

– Saliba 🇫🇷

– Mendes 🇵🇹

– Fofana 🇨🇮

– Tchouameni 🇫🇷

– Payet 🇫🇷

– Terrier 🇫🇷

– Mbappe 🇫🇷

– Ben Yedder 🇫🇷 No Neymar 🇧🇷 & Messi 🇦🇷 in the actual leagues TOTS XI. I still expect both to make it anyway for packs. — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) May 16, 2022

FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS release date

FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS will be announced on Friday, May 27, 2022, the same day that the team will be released into FUT packs. It will stick around for a full week, before being replaced by Serie A.

On top of the initial squad, players can also expect a host of extra content, including objective cards to grind for and flashback SBCs to complete. There will also be lighting rounds of packs for you to splash any lingering coins on.

If you miss out on one of the players that would be perfect for your team, don’t worry, they could show up again in the Ultimate TOTS on June 10.

Advertisement

That was everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS, we’ll update this page once more details are revealed. For more on FIFA 22, check out some of our other guides:

Best strikers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode | Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best midfielders to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team