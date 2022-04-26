FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS: Release date & predictions

FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS is almost here, and FUT fans are chomping at the bit to see who has made the prestigious XI. Here’s when the final team will be released, as well as our predictions of who will come out on top.

Team of the Season is always the most exciting event on the FUT calendar, and FIFA 22 is set to be another cracking year. Each and every week, juiced cards for the top performers in their respective leagues hit packs, completely changing the meta in the process.

The English Premier League is chocked full of global superstars, which is why the Premier League TOTS is one of the biggest releases of the promo. Fan voting has now closed, and now the wait is on before it finally drops.

We’ve got the Premier League TOTS release date as well as our predicted winners.

FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS release date

The FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS will be announced on Wednesday, May 6th, before arriving in Ultimate Team on Friday, May 8. Voting has now closed, so EA are now in the process of determining which of the nominees will receive the distinction of being included.

Players will have one week to hunt them down in packs before they are removed and replaced by Bundesliga TOTS on Friday, May 15. If you’re unlucky enough to miss out, don’t worry, the biggest will most likely show up again during Ultimate TOTS on June 10.

FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS predictions

There were 40 nominees from the Premier League this time around, but only 11 can feature in the final team. There have been plenty of unbelievable performances in the Premier League this season, so boiling them all down into a single squad is no easy task.

Although TOTS is a celebration of the very best players from the Premier League since September, it’s also fan-voted. This means that popular figures or players will a huge global profile have a greater chance of scooping votes.

With all this in mind, here is our predicted FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS:

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker – Liverpool

Defenders

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Trent Alexander Arnold – Liverpool

Midfielders

Declan Rice – West Ham United

Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Attackers

Heung Min Son – Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

There you have it! Those were our predictions for the FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS. We’ll update this page with all of the official winners as soon as they’re revealed, so be sure to check back here.

