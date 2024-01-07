EA FC 24 TOTY: Nominees, voting, more

Here’s a look at the information we know about the upcoming EA FC 24 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo.

It’s become a tradition for EA Sports to release the annual Team of the Year (TOTY) promo every January for Football Ultimate Team. That was the case for many years in the FIFA franchise, and that will indeed carry over for EA Sports FC.

In early January, EA Sports began to release information regarding the Team of the Year, including nominees and a fan vote.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything that we know so far.

EA SPORTS

What is EA FC 24 TOTY?

The EA FC 24 Team of the Year (TOTY) is what EA and the fans consider to be the best collection of footballers from January to December 2023.

Article continues after ad

EA FC will release special Team of the Year cards featuring the selected player to celebrate their accomplishments.

Should EA Sports follow precedent, expect these items to be considered “end game” cards. Last year’s Team of the Year featured superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, and Jude Bellingham. All cards were in the 94-98 OVR range.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Who are the nominees?

On January 7, EA Sports officially announced the nominees for both the Men’s and Women’s Team of the Year. EA FC 24 will mark the first time a women’s team will be released for the TOTY.

Here’s a look at all the nominees:

Article continues after ad

Men’s

Goalkeepers

Alisson – Liverpool

Ederson – Manchester City

Brice Samba – RC Lens

Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund

Wojciech Szczęsny – Juventus

Mike Maignan – Milan

Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid

Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona

Defenders

William Saliba – Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Rúben Dias – Manchester City

John Stones – Manchester City

Dante – OGC Nice

Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain

Kim Min Jae – Bayern München

Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter

Bremer – Juventus

Theo Hernández – Milan

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica

Jules Koundé – FC Barcelona

Jesús Navas – Sevilla

Gayà – Valencia CF

Jonathan Clauss – Olympique de Marseille

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Federico Dimarco – Inter

Midfielders

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Rodri – Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United

Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco

Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala – Bayern München

Leroy Sané – Bayern München

Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund

Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg

Nicolò Barella – Inter

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli

Sergej Milinković-Savić – Al Hilal

Pedri – FC Barcelona

İlkay Gündoğan – FC Barcelona

Aleix García – Girona FC

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Luka Modrić – Real Madrid

Aurélien Tchouaméni – Real Madrid

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Attackers

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain

Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain

Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt

Harry Kane – Bayern München

Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig

Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart

Lautaro Martínez – Inter

Rafael Leão – Milan

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid

Morata – Atlético de Madrid

Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona

Vini Jr. – Real Madrid

Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedad

Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Women’s

Goalkeepers

Christiane Endler – Olympique Lyonnais

Mary Earps – Manchester United

Merle Frohms – VfL Wolfsburg

Chiamaka Nnadozie – Paris FC

Jane Campbell – Houston Dash

Defenders

Wendie Renard – Olympique Lyonnais

Mapi León – FC Barcelona

Irene Paredes – FC Barcelona

Sakina Karchaoui – Paris Saint-Germain

Fridolina Rolfö – FC Barcelona

Katie McCabe – Arsenal

Millie Bright – Chelsea

Selma Bacha – Olympique Lyonnais

Ona Batlle – FC Barcelona

Amanda Ilestedt – Arsenal

Ellie Carpenter – Olympique Lyonnais

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir – Bayern München

Niamh Charles – Chelsea

Naomi Girma – San Diego Wave FC

Olga Carmona – Real Madrid

Jenna Nighswonger – NJ / NY Gotham FC

Midfielders

Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona

Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona

Debinha – Kansas City Current

Lena Oberdorf – VfL Wolfsburg

Grace Geyoro – Paris Saint-Germain

Keira Walsh – FC Barcelona

Clara Mateo – Paris FC

Caroline Weir – Real Madrid

Georgia Stanway – Bayern München

Leicy Santos – Atlético de Madrid

Frida Maanum – Arsenal

Gaëtane Thiney – Paris FC

Janina Minge – SC Freiburg

Kerolin Nicoli – North Carolina Courage

Estefanía Banini – Atlético de Madrid

Barbara Dunst – Eintracht Frankfurt

Sam Coffey – Portland Thorns FC

Attackers

Sam Kerr – Chelsea

Caroline Graham Hansen – FC Barcelona

Kadidiatou Diani – Olympique Lyonnais

Guro Reiten – Chelsea

Alexandra Popp – VfL Wolfsburg

Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns FC

Ewa Pajor – VfL Wolfsburg

Lauren Hemp – Manchester City

Lea Schüller – Bayern München

Salma Paralluelo – FC Barcelona

Racheal Kundananji – Real Madrid

Lynn Williams – NJ / NY Gotham FC

Rachel Daly – Aston Villa

Khadija Shaw – Manchester City

Chloe Kelly – Manchester City

Eugénie Le Sommer – Olympique Lyonnais

Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit

Bethany England – Tottenham Hotspur

Alba Redondo – Levante UD

Tabitha Chawinga – Paris Saint-Germain

Melissa Kössler – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Linda Caicedo – Real Madrid

Voting for EA FC 24 TOTY

EA Sports has confirmed that the TOTY fan vote will commence on January 8. The opening will coincide with a special collaboration between EA Sports and CBS/Paramount that will air on CBS Sports called the Team of the Year Kickoff Show. Football analysts will dissect the nominees and make their choices.

Article continues after ad

Traditionally, fan voting has taken place on the EA Sports website. Football fans can choose a team of 11 as their nominees.

We will update this to reflect additional information, including the official winners and release date.