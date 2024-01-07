EA FC 24 TOTY: Nominees, voting, more

EA FC 24 TOTY: Nominees, voting, moreEA Sports
Here’s a look at the information we know about the upcoming EA FC 24 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo.
It’s become a tradition for EA Sports to release the annual Team of the Year (TOTY) promo every January for Football Ultimate Team. That was the case for many years in the FIFA franchise, and that will indeed carry over for EA Sports FC.
In early January, EA Sports began to release information regarding the Team of the Year, including nominees and a fan vote.
Here’s everything that we know so far.
What is EA FC 24 TOTY?
The EA FC 24 Team of the Year (TOTY) is what EA and the fans consider to be the best collection of footballers from January to December 2023.
EA FC will release special Team of the Year cards featuring the selected player to celebrate their accomplishments.
Should EA Sports follow precedent, expect these items to be considered “end game” cards. Last year’s Team of the Year featured superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, and Jude Bellingham. All cards were in the 94-98 OVR range.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Who are the nominees?
On January 7, EA Sports officially announced the nominees for both the Men’s and Women’s Team of the Year. EA FC 24 will mark the first time a women’s team will be released for the TOTY.
Here’s a look at all the nominees:
Men’s
Goalkeepers
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Ederson – Manchester City
- Brice Samba – RC Lens
- Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund
- Wojciech Szczęsny – Juventus
- Mike Maignan – Milan
- Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid
- Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona
Defenders
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
- Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
- Rúben Dias – Manchester City
- John Stones – Manchester City
- Dante – OGC Nice
- Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain
- Kim Min Jae – Bayern München
- Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
- Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina
- Alessandro Bastoni – Inter
- Bremer – Juventus
- Theo Hernández – Milan
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli
- Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
- Jules Koundé – FC Barcelona
- Jesús Navas – Sevilla
- Gayà – Valencia CF
- Jonathan Clauss – Olympique de Marseille
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Federico Dimarco – Inter
Midfielders
- Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
- Declan Rice – Arsenal
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United
- Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United
- Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern München
- Leroy Sané – Bayern München
- Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
- Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg
- Nicolò Barella – Inter
- Federico Chiesa – Juventus
- Adrien Rabiot – Juventus
- Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli
- Sergej Milinković-Savić – Al Hilal
- Pedri – FC Barcelona
- İlkay Gündoğan – FC Barcelona
- Aleix García – Girona FC
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
- Luka Modrić – Real Madrid
- Aurélien Tchouaméni – Real Madrid
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
Attackers
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
- Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain
- Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain
- Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain
- Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Harry Kane – Bayern München
- Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig
- Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart
- Lautaro Martínez – Inter
- Rafael Leão – Milan
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
- Victor Osimhen – Napoli
- Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
- Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto
- Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad
- Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr
- Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid
- Morata – Atlético de Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona
- Vini Jr. – Real Madrid
- Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedad
- Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
Women’s
Goalkeepers
- Christiane Endler – Olympique Lyonnais
- Mary Earps – Manchester United
- Merle Frohms – VfL Wolfsburg
- Chiamaka Nnadozie – Paris FC
- Jane Campbell – Houston Dash
Defenders
- Wendie Renard – Olympique Lyonnais
- Mapi León – FC Barcelona
- Irene Paredes – FC Barcelona
- Sakina Karchaoui – Paris Saint-Germain
- Fridolina Rolfö – FC Barcelona
- Katie McCabe – Arsenal
- Millie Bright – Chelsea
- Selma Bacha – Olympique Lyonnais
- Ona Batlle – FC Barcelona
- Amanda Ilestedt – Arsenal
- Ellie Carpenter – Olympique Lyonnais
- Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir – Bayern München
- Niamh Charles – Chelsea
- Naomi Girma – San Diego Wave FC
- Olga Carmona – Real Madrid
- Jenna Nighswonger – NJ / NY Gotham FC
Midfielders
- Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona
- Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona
- Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona
- Debinha – Kansas City Current
- Lena Oberdorf – VfL Wolfsburg
- Grace Geyoro – Paris Saint-Germain
- Keira Walsh – FC Barcelona
- Clara Mateo – Paris FC
- Caroline Weir – Real Madrid
- Georgia Stanway – Bayern München
- Leicy Santos – Atlético de Madrid
- Frida Maanum – Arsenal
- Gaëtane Thiney – Paris FC
- Janina Minge – SC Freiburg
- Kerolin Nicoli – North Carolina Courage
- Estefanía Banini – Atlético de Madrid
- Barbara Dunst – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Sam Coffey – Portland Thorns FC
Attackers
- Sam Kerr – Chelsea
- Caroline Graham Hansen – FC Barcelona
- Kadidiatou Diani – Olympique Lyonnais
- Guro Reiten – Chelsea
- Alexandra Popp – VfL Wolfsburg
- Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns FC
- Ewa Pajor – VfL Wolfsburg
- Lauren Hemp – Manchester City
- Lea Schüller – Bayern München
- Salma Paralluelo – FC Barcelona
- Racheal Kundananji – Real Madrid
- Lynn Williams – NJ / NY Gotham FC
- Rachel Daly – Aston Villa
- Khadija Shaw – Manchester City
- Chloe Kelly – Manchester City
- Eugénie Le Sommer – Olympique Lyonnais
- Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit
- Bethany England – Tottenham Hotspur
- Alba Redondo – Levante UD
- Tabitha Chawinga – Paris Saint-Germain
- Melissa Kössler – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
- Linda Caicedo – Real Madrid
Voting for EA FC 24 TOTY
EA Sports has confirmed that the TOTY fan vote will commence on January 8. The opening will coincide with a special collaboration between EA Sports and CBS/Paramount that will air on CBS Sports called the Team of the Year Kickoff Show. Football analysts will dissect the nominees and make their choices.
Traditionally, fan voting has taken place on the EA Sports website. Football fans can choose a team of 11 as their nominees.
We will update this to reflect additional information, including the official winners and release date.