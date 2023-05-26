FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS: Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, more

FIFA 23’s Ligue 1 Team of the Season is live in Ultimate Team, with some of the biggest stars in the game getting in. Here’s what you need to know.

You know we’re closing in on the end of the domestic football season when EA SPORTS starts up the annual Team of the Season promo in FIFA Ultimate Team.

EA pulled out all of the stops, unveiling a star-studded Premier League TOTS team featuring the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Mo Salah. Next up was the German top flight’s turn to shine under the spotlight as Jude Bellingham, Msuiala, and Nkunku received juiced Bundesliga TOTS cards.

Now it’s time to recognize the top performers in France. PSG struggled to capture its dominant form from previous seasons, but it was still enough to hold back RC Lens, who shocked everyone with an impressive season.

Let’s jump right into who made the final cut.

FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS revealed

98 Messi and 97 Mbappe highlight an impressive group of cards in the Ligue 1 TOTS team. However, there are a few other standout performers from the 2023 season. After an inconsistent spell with Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette has flourished back in France, scoring 26 goals this season for Lyon.

Jonathan Cluass has provided an offensive spark for Marseille from right back this season, dishing out 11 assists. And in just 15 minutes, Canadian sensation Jonathan David has found the net 22 times.

In between the pipes, Brice Samba shares the league leads with 14 clean sheets and has tallied 99 saves.

Goalkeeper

Brice Samba (RC Lens)

Defenders

Marquinhos (PSG)

Facundo Medina (RC Lens)

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice)

Midfielders

Marco Veratti (PSG)

Seko Fofana (RC Lens)

Remy Cabella (Lille)

Andre (Lille)

Moussa Sissoko (Nantes)

Renato Sanches (PSG)

Attackers

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Neymar (PSG)

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Make sure to check back and check out our FIFA 23 Team of the Season hub for more information on the TOTS promo.