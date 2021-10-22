FIFA 22 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Player of the Month (POTM) awards are back in FIFA 22, giving fans the opportunity to choose which real-life player’s performances deserve a boosted Ultimate Team card. Here are all the nominees and winners for Ligue 1.

A new FIFA Ultimate Team season is upon us, and FIFA 22 players have already been busy taking part in monthly votes to determine which in-form players deserve Player of the Month (POTM) cards in their respective leagues.

POTM cards pack more of a punch than Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, which only provide modest stat improvement. So, as you’d expect, they’re highly sought-after and can be unlocked by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 22, including how to vote, who the nominees and winners are, and more.

How to vote for Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 22

If you want to get involved with the Ligue 1 POTM vote, you will have to wait until the nominees are announced. This typically happens towards the end of the month and is published on the official Trophées UNFP website.

After you know all the Ligue 1 nominees and have made your choice, follow the instructions below:

Head over to the FIFA 22 POTM website Select Ligue 1 Scroll through the candidates and make your choice Hit vote Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done!

Ligue 1 POTM: September nominees & winner

September’s POTM has been confirmed as Lens midfielder Seko Fofana. In case you missed the other Ligue 1 player nominees, they were Nice striker Amine Gouiri and Lyon midfielder Lucas Paquetá, both of who had stellar Septembers too.

However, Seko Fofana reigned supreme and won the prestigious award after drawing 42% of the votes for the monthly gong.

Previous Ligue 1 winners

So far this season, we’ve only had one other Ligue 1 POTM named, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. However, that happened before FIFA 22 released worldwide, so he does not have an in-game card for that achievement.

As the season unfolds, we’ll update the below list with every award winner:

August – Kylian Mbappe

September – Seko Fofana

We can expect to see some incredible cards added as the Ligue 1 season continues, and Seko Fofana’s is the perfect one to kick things off. You can check out the other domestic FIFA 22 POTM winners across our other hubs.