FIFA 22 Road to the Final tracker: All confirmed upgrades

FIFA 22 Road to the Final cards are here, giving the likes of Sadio Mane, Gareth Bale, and Presnel Kimpembe, huge upgrades as they progress through European competition. Here are all of the confirmed upgrades so far for each and every RTTF player.
Road to the Final is one of the most exciting dates on the FIFA calendar, and FIFA 22 has proved it once again. This year’s RTTF has really delivered, providing players with some top-tier cards to build their team with.
But the beauty of Road to the Final is the way they grow over the course of the season, as the teams represented progress through the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.
Advertisement
Keeping track of all the upgrades as teams are eliminated can be a messy business, so we’ve created a simple tracker of each Road to the Final card, and how they have been boosted so far.
Contents
FIFA 22 Road to the Final current ratings
FIFA 22 Road to the Final players start off with pretty impressive cards, but they can grow into absolute monsters if their team reaches the latter stages of their respective tournaments.
Below are all of the current ratings for FIFA 22 RTTF players, as well as the latest round of the competition they have reached:
|Player
|Base Rating
|Knockout Win
|Quarter-Final
|Semi-Final
|Final
|Winner
|Current Rating
|Sadio Mane
|92
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|92
|Riyad Mahrez
|91
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|91
|Jamie Vardy
|90
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|90
|Gareth Bale
|89
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|89
|Kai Havertz
|89
|Yes
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|89
|Josip Illicic
|88
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Marcos Llorente
|88
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Alexis Sanchez
|88
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Corentin Tolisso
|88
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|88
|Juan Cuadrado
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Ansu Fati
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Alejandro Gomez
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Presnel Kimpembe
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Hirving Lozano
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Lisandro Martinez
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Renato Sanches
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Alex Telles
|87
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Emre Can
|86
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Chris Smalling
|86
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Boubacar Kamara
|85
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|85
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85
|Jason Denayer
|84
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|84
How do FIFA 22 Road to the Final upgrades work?
Road to the Final upgrades are fairly simple, each card has five different opportunities to receive a boost to its overall rating and stats. These require the player’s team to reach the next stage of whichever European competition they are playing in.
Advertisement
They will be upgraded if the team:
- Wins the first knockout game after the RTTF promo started (+1)
- Reaches the Quarter-Final (+1)
- Reaches the Semi-Final (+1)
- Reaches the Final (+1)
- Wins the tournament (+2)
When you break it down like this, it’s easy to see just how overpowered any one of these RTTF items could be. If they go all the way and win the cup, they could receive a maximum upgrade of +6. This would mean that Sadio Mane, for example, would end up being a 98-rated player.
It’s also worth noting that these upgrades are only impacted by the team’s performance, not the player shown on the card. So even if a player is on the bench, out injured, or even suspended, they will still receive a boost if their club does the business and reaches the next stage.
Advertisement
For more live FIFA 22 cards, check out our trackers for Ones to Watch and Headliners to see if any other items in your Ultimate Team are due for a rating boost.