FIFA 22 Road to the Final tracker: All confirmed upgrades

FIFA 22 Road to the Final cards are here, giving the likes of Sadio Mane, Gareth Bale, and Presnel Kimpembe, huge upgrades as they progress through European competition. Here are all of the confirmed upgrades so far for each and every RTTF player.

Road to the Final is one of the most exciting dates on the FIFA calendar, and FIFA 22 has proved it once again. This year’s RTTF has really delivered, providing players with some top-tier cards to build their team with.

But the beauty of Road to the Final is the way they grow over the course of the season, as the teams represented progress through the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Keeping track of all the upgrades as teams are eliminated can be a messy business, so we’ve created a simple tracker of each Road to the Final card, and how they have been boosted so far.

Contents

FIFA 22 Road to the Final current ratings

FIFA 22 Road to the Final players start off with pretty impressive cards, but they can grow into absolute monsters if their team reaches the latter stages of their respective tournaments.

Below are all of the current ratings for FIFA 22 RTTF players, as well as the latest round of the competition they have reached:

Player Base Rating Knockout Win Quarter-Final Semi-Final Final Winner Current Rating Sadio Mane 92 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 92 Riyad Mahrez 91 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 91 Jamie Vardy 90 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 90 Gareth Bale 89 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 89 Kai Havertz 89 Yes N/A N/A N/A N/A 89 Josip Illicic 88 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Marcos Llorente 88 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Alexis Sanchez 88 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Corentin Tolisso 88 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Juan Cuadrado 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Ansu Fati 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Alejandro Gomez 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Presnel Kimpembe 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Hirving Lozano 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Lisandro Martinez 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Renato Sanches 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Alex Telles 87 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Emre Can 86 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Chris Smalling 86 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 86 Boubacar Kamara 85 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Dominik Szoboszlai 85 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 85 Jason Denayer 84 No N/A N/A N/A N/A 84

How do FIFA 22 Road to the Final upgrades work?

Road to the Final upgrades are fairly simple, each card has five different opportunities to receive a boost to its overall rating and stats. These require the player’s team to reach the next stage of whichever European competition they are playing in.

They will be upgraded if the team:

Wins the first knockout game after the RTTF promo started (+1)

Reaches the Quarter-Final (+1)

Reaches the Semi-Final (+1)

Reaches the Final (+1)

Wins the tournament (+2)

When you break it down like this, it’s easy to see just how overpowered any one of these RTTF items could be. If they go all the way and win the cup, they could receive a maximum upgrade of +6. This would mean that Sadio Mane, for example, would end up being a 98-rated player.

It’s also worth noting that these upgrades are only impacted by the team’s performance, not the player shown on the card. So even if a player is on the bench, out injured, or even suspended, they will still receive a boost if their club does the business and reaches the next stage.

