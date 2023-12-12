EA FC 24 Team of the Group Stage: Leaked players & start date

Team of the Group Stage will soon be released in EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Team, celebrating some of the best performances in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. So, here’s everything we know.

Ultimate Team has always had some connection with the real-world goings on in football, as Team of the Week was first released as a promo back in FIFA 10.

Since then, EA SPORTS have expanded things massively. You have things like Team of the Year and Team of the Season celebrating almost every league in the world, and, since they secured the rights to European competitions like the Champions League, we’ve had Road to the Knockouts and Road to the Finals.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The group stages of this year’s Champions League, Europa League, and UEFA Conference League competitions are coming to an end, meaning we’ll get a Team of the Group Stage release. So, here’s what we know about it.

EA FC 24 TOTGS: Is there a start date?

While EA SPORTS have started releasing social posts about what updates they’re doing throughout each week, they haven’t been revealing the big Friday promos in those. They’re still being revealed in loading screens and, of course, leaks.

Article continues after ad

As noted, the final round of group-stage games in all three competitions concludes on December 14, meaning that Team of the Group Stage should drop shortly after

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

December 15 would be a natural fit, given it’s the day after and is an open Friday promo spot, but that hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

EA FC 24 TOTGS leaked players

However, leakers have been able to name pretty much every player who is going to get an upgraded card for TOTGS.

FUT Police Leaks and BobTheLeaker have outlined the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Julian Alvarez, Rodrygo, Rafael Leao, and Victor Boniface as some of the big names that’ll be coming.

Article continues after ad

Kylian Mbappe – 93

Jamal Musiala – 90

Jude Bellingham – 89

Joao Cancelo – 89

Antoine Griezmann – 89

Nico Barella – 89

Bukayo Saka – 88

Julian Alvarez – 88

Rodrygo – 88

Jonathan Clauss – 88

Nick Pope – 87

Rafael Leao – 87

Mats Hummels – 87

Phil Foden – 87

Mehdi Taremi – 86

David Raum – 86

Achraf Hakimi – 86

Victor Boniface – 86

Jerdy Schouten – 85

Luca Ranieri – 85

Ryan Gravenberch – 85

However, we don’t know if this will be one release or if it’ll be split into two teams. EA SPORTS have been mixing things up and not going with two teams for a few promos.

Article continues after ad

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens when they confirm it’s going live in Ultimate Team. So, be sure to check back for more.