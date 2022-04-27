FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS: Release date, leaked nominees & predictions

Team of the Season is finally upon us, and the FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS is gearing up to be one of the standout squads in this year’s event. Here’s everything you need to know, from the release date to the leaked lineup of nominees.
FIFA 22 TOTS has arrived, and players are ready to be showered with brand-new special cards each and every week. The Premier League TOTS is set to be the first league to feature, but there’s plenty more to come down the line.
Bundesliga TOTS is always one of the most-anticipated XIs of the entire promo, and after a fascinating season with plenty of stellar performances, FIFA 22 will be no exception. Luckily, it’s the second major league on the schedule, so FUT fans don’t have too long to wait.
Advertisement
Here are all the details on FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS, from the release date to the leaked list of nominees.
Contents
- FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS release date
- How to vote for FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS
- FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS nominees
- FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS predictions
FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS release date
According to the official schedule revealed by EA, the Bundesliga TOTS will be announced on Friday, May 13. The 11 players will land in packs at 6 PM BST, sticking around until the following Friday before they are replaced by the LaLiga TOTS.
Players can expect extra items to come in SBCs and objectives, as well as flashback cards to Bundesliga Teams of the Season from previous years.
If your pack luck lets you down and the card you need doesn’t show up, don’t worry – the best items will be available in packs again during Ultimate TOTS from June 10.
Advertisement
How to vote for FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS
Voting for the FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS goes live on Wednesday, April 27. So, if there’s a particular player who has lit up the German league for you this season, you can help them secure a spot in the prestigious XI.
The process is relatively straightforward, simply follow these instructions to cast your vote:
- Head over to the official EA Sports website
- From the nominees at the bottom of the screen, pick the 11 players you wish to vote for
- Once you’re happy with the team, hit ‘Submit’
- Wait for the results to be revealed on May 13
FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS nominees
🚨 Bundesliga nominees:
MIDFIELDERS :
Wirtz
Kostic
Wimmer
Kimmich
Bellingham
Grifo
Holtmann
Diaby
Muller
Reus
Sane
Ozcan
Endo
Okugawa
Demirbay
check @fut_camp for the attackers👀
— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) April 26, 2022
There are 40 nominees to choose from in this year’s Bundesliga TOTS, so narrowing it down to just 11 is no easy task. The official line-up of nominees is set to be revealed by EA shortly, but known FIFA leaker Fut Sheriff appears to have revealed them ahead of time.
Advertisement
We’ll update this section as soon as we have confirmation, but, for now, check out the leaked list of nominees below:
Goalkeepers
- Mark Flekken – Freiburg
- Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
- Kevin Trapp – Frankfurt
- Manuel Riemann – Vfl Bochum
- Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
Defenders
- Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
- Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg
- Christian Gunter – Freiburg
- Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig
- Angelino – RB Leipzig
- Borna Sosa – VfB Stuttgart
- Evan Ndicka – Frankfurt
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- David Raum – Hoffenheim
- Moussa Niakhate – Mainz 05
Midfielders
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- Patrick Wimmer – Bielefeld
- Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
- Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
- Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg
- Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
- Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
- Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich
- Salih Ozcan – FC Koln
- Wataru Endo – VfB Stuttgart
- Masaya Okugawa – Bielefeld
- Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
Attackers
- Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
- Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen
- Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
- Jonathan Burkardt – Mainz 05
- Anthony Modeste – FC Koln
- Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
- Taiwo Awoniyi – Union Berlin
- Jesper Lindstrom – Frankfurt
- Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach
- Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS predictions
The Bundesliga TOTS is a celebration of the very players from across the German league since August, handing them an incredibly boosted card as a reward. But as this is a fan-voted event, there’s always at least one eye on which players would make for tasty FUT cards.
With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS:
Goalkeeper
- Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
Defenders
- Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
- Evan Ndicka – Frankfurt
- Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
Midfielders
- Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
- Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
Attackers
- Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
- Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
That was everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS. For more useful FIFA content, check out our other FUT guides:
Advertisement
Best strikers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode | Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best midfielders to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team