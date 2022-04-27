FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS: Release date, leaked nominees & predictions

Team of the Season is finally upon us, and the FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS is gearing up to be one of the standout squads in this year’s event. Here’s everything you need to know, from the release date to the leaked lineup of nominees.

FIFA 22 TOTS has arrived, and players are ready to be showered with brand-new special cards each and every week. The Premier League TOTS is set to be the first league to feature, but there’s plenty more to come down the line.

Bundesliga TOTS is always one of the most-anticipated XIs of the entire promo, and after a fascinating season with plenty of stellar performances, FIFA 22 will be no exception. Luckily, it’s the second major league on the schedule, so FUT fans don’t have too long to wait.

Advertisement

Here are all the details on FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS, from the release date to the leaked list of nominees.

Contents

FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS release date

According to the official schedule revealed by EA, the Bundesliga TOTS will be announced on Friday, May 13. The 11 players will land in packs at 6 PM BST, sticking around until the following Friday before they are replaced by the LaLiga TOTS.

Players can expect extra items to come in SBCs and objectives, as well as flashback cards to Bundesliga Teams of the Season from previous years.

If your pack luck lets you down and the card you need doesn’t show up, don’t worry – the best items will be available in packs again during Ultimate TOTS from June 10.

Advertisement

How to vote for FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS

Voting for the FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS goes live on Wednesday, April 27. So, if there’s a particular player who has lit up the German league for you this season, you can help them secure a spot in the prestigious XI.

Read More: Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode

The process is relatively straightforward, simply follow these instructions to cast your vote:

Head over to the official EA Sports website From the nominees at the bottom of the screen, pick the 11 players you wish to vote for Once you’re happy with the team, hit ‘Submit’ Wait for the results to be revealed on May 13

FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS nominees

🚨 Bundesliga nominees: MIDFIELDERS : Wirtz

Kostic

Wimmer

Kimmich

Bellingham

Grifo

Holtmann

Diaby

Muller

Reus

Sane

Ozcan

Endo

Okugawa

Demirbay check @fut_camp for the attackers👀 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) April 26, 2022

There are 40 nominees to choose from in this year’s Bundesliga TOTS, so narrowing it down to just 11 is no easy task. The official line-up of nominees is set to be revealed by EA shortly, but known FIFA leaker Fut Sheriff appears to have revealed them ahead of time.

Advertisement

We’ll update this section as soon as we have confirmation, but, for now, check out the leaked list of nominees below:

Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken – Freiburg

Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach

Kevin Trapp – Frankfurt

Manuel Riemann – Vfl Bochum

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

Defenders

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg

Christian Gunter – Freiburg

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig

Angelino – RB Leipzig

Borna Sosa – VfB Stuttgart

Evan Ndicka – Frankfurt

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

David Raum – Hoffenheim

Moussa Niakhate – Mainz 05

Midfielders

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Patrick Wimmer – Bielefeld

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg

Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen

Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich

Salih Ozcan – FC Koln

Wataru Endo – VfB Stuttgart

Masaya Okugawa – Bielefeld

Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen

Attackers

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Jonathan Burkardt – Mainz 05

Anthony Modeste – FC Koln

Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim

Taiwo Awoniyi – Union Berlin

Jesper Lindstrom – Frankfurt

Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS predictions

The Bundesliga TOTS is a celebration of the very players from across the German league since August, handing them an incredibly boosted card as a reward. But as this is a fan-voted event, there’s always at least one eye on which players would make for tasty FUT cards.

With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS:

Goalkeeper

Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach

Defenders

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Evan Ndicka – Frankfurt

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Attackers

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

That was everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS. For more useful FIFA content, check out our other FUT guides:

Advertisement

Best strikers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode | Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best midfielders to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team