FIFA 23 reveals Community TOTS: Bernardo Silva, Sanchez, Jesus, more

FIFA 23 kicked off the highly anticipated TOTS promo with the Community team. Here is everything you need to know about the first squad of juiced-up cards.

After weeks of buildup and voting, Team of The Season is finally here. The fan-favorite promo celebrates the top performers from every major football league. FIFA 23 community members face a tough decision logging into Ultimate Team. Do players open their saved-up packs now or save them for a future TOTS squad?

Some would argue players should focus all of their attention on the Premier League TOTS, which may feature the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka. However, EA pulled out all of the stops for the Community TOTS, highlighting stars that flew under the radar in 2022/23.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at who made the cut for FIFA 23’s first supercharged team.

EA unveils star-studded FIFA 23 Community TOTS

On April 28, TOTS started with the Community Team, featuring players that failed to receive more than one special card in FIFA 23.

David De Gea: Manchester United

James Tavernier: Rangers

Nathan Ake: Manchester City

Andrew Robertson: Liverpool

Min Jae Kim: Napoli

Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich

Khephren Thuram: OGC Nice

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City

Rodrygo: Real Madrid

Alexis Sanchez: Marseille

Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal

Danilo: Juventus

Declan Rice: West Ham United

Ismael Bennacer: AC Milan

Alvaro Morata: Athletico Madrid

Junya Ito: Stade Reims

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic

Ramy Bensebaini: Borussia Monchengladbach

Fans can also expect to find Eredivise players in packs, as EA also unveiled the Eredivisie TOTS team. Some standout players include Xavi Simons, Steven Berwijn, and Dusan Tadic.

EA did not reveal how long Community TOTS items will be in packs. Based on the TOTS schedule for FIFA 22, we expect the Premier League squad to come out next on Friday, May 5.