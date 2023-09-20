EA FC 24 TOTW 1 revealed: Salah, Lewandowski, Dybala & Sakina Karchaoui

EA unveiled the first Team of The Week (TOTW) squad for EA FC 24, featuring plenty of eye-catching cards to add to your first Ultimate Team starting 11.

As the name implies, Team of The Week honors the best performances from the previous weekend of football action with upgraded player items in Ultimate Team. However, the special cards rarely featured in Ultimate Teams in squads as other promo cards offered much higher upgrades.

FIFA 23 addressed that issue by introducing Featured items that give larger upgrades in addition to weak foot and skill move upgrades. FC 24 expands upon that concept by carrying over those upgrades to the player’s next TOTW version.

Rumors suggested more major changes coming to the TOTW format in EA FC 24, and that leak came to fruition. All TOTW players will be at least 80+ OVR from launch, and players may receive larger upgrades in key stats such as pace or dribbling. With those changes in mind, let’s take a look at TOTW 1.

When does EA FC 24 TOTW come out?

When the new FC 24 Team of the Week drops each Wednesday, expect the team to go live at 6 PM BST. Fans can find the team announcement on the official EA SPORTS FC X account.

EA FC 24 TOTW 1 cards revealed

The latest set of Team of the Week cards was revealed for EA FC 24 on September 20, 2023.

