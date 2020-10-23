Week’s biggest drama: AOC streams Among Us, PewDiePie shadowban bug, more - Dexerto

This week has been a wild ride in all respects: From none other than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playing Among Us with top streamers on Twitch to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel getting temporarily shadowbanned, there’s no shortage of things to talk about when it comes to internet drama, and we’ve got all the details you need to stay updated on the tea.

So… what’s brewing?

AOC plays Among Us with Pokimane, Hasan & more

Who’s involved? United States representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — commonly referred to as AOC — took to Twitter on October 19 to announce her very first Twitch stream. As for the game she wanted to play? Viral multiplayer title ‘Among Us,’ for which she got a ton of offers from super-popular streamers to play with her.

What’s the tea? Well, it’s not so much tea as it is a record-breaking broadcast, as AOC’s stream managed to rake in 4.6 million views in the eight hours after it ended. Featuring such names as Pokimane, Hasan Piker and DrLupo, it stands to reason that such a star-studded affair was a huge event for the platform, and viewers flocked to give it a watch as soon as possible.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although the entire affair boasted a wealth of hilarious moments, her broadcast served as a reminder to ‘Get Out the Vote,’ encouraging US viewers to exercise their rights as citizens in the upcoming presidential election — managing to score 439,000 viewers while she was live.

Read the whole story here.

Bryce Hall fight video of restaurant vape scuffle goes viral

Who’s involved? Bryce Hall is a TikTok star and YouTuber, who has lately found himself at the center of several controversies, including a scuffle he got into at a Los Angeles restaurant.

What’s the tea? Footage from the altercation went viral across the net, showing Hall and his friends getting physical with restaurant staff. According to initial reports from TMZ, Hall had been asked to put away his vape pen and was later encouraged to leave, which resulted in the ensuing fight.

However, Hall later claimed that the restaurant manager had put hands on him first, after he’d unsuccessfully asked for his credit card back “10 times.” Things escalated when a friend tried to break up the situation, leading to the fight seen in the video.

This fight comes after an earlier scuffle Hall was involved in with a bystander at another Los Angeles-based restaurant a few weeks prior, which luckily ended in hugs all around.

Read the whole story here.

PewDiePie’s YouTube channel shadowbanned by bug

Who’s involved? PewDiePie is the undisputed “king of YouTube,” boasting the most-subscribed channel of any single independent creator on the platform.

Read More: Pokimane reveals plans for Twitch VODs after DMCA takedowns

What’s the tea? Despite being a massive presence on the website — on which he recently signed to exclusively stream — his channel failed to show up via YouTube’s search function on October 22, with fans noticing that his latest video only received 45k views hours after going live — a major dip for someone with so many dedicated viewers.

PewDiePie was quick to address the issue in a Community post, writing: “Yo, for some reason my videos aren’t showing up in sub box since yesterday so posting here.”

YouTube also made an official statement on the matter claiming that they were looking into the situation, which was later revealed to be a glitch in the system. Thankfully, PewDiePie’s channel is back up and running as usual, going to show that no one is above the platform’s idiosyncrasies.

Read the whole story here.

Dixie D’Amelio’s hair falls out after getting extensions from TikTok stylist

Who’s involved? Dixie D’Amelio, older sister to Charli D’Amelio, is a hugely popular TikTok star and singer, who has recently complained about some serious hair problems.

Read More: Mr Beast was turned down by Quibi before app went bust

What’s the tea? During an October 15 episode of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast with sister Charli, Dixie revealed that her hair is falling out, after receiving extensions from popular TikTok hair stylist ‘Hair by Chrissy.’ Although she made sure not to name the stylist in question, the salon posted before and after photos from Dixie’s appointment, leading many fans to connect the dots in short time.

(Topic begins at 0:50)

“I don’t know if my hair is falling out, but I think it’s falling out from them,” she admitted. “So I’m like, kinda scared. I’m losing hair, but it’s connected to the extension… there’s like white pieces all at the end of each piece of hair.”

Needless to say, Hair by Chrissy has come under intense scrutiny from critics, with the salon having also faced backlash for alleged discriminatory practices and a flagrant disobedience of health and safety protocols in wake of the current health crisis.

Read the whole story here.

Joe Rogan cancels Kanye West podcast episode

Who’s involved? Joe Rogan, famous for his ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, has recently canceled an entire week’s worth of episodes — one of which was set to feature rapper Kanye West.

What’s the tea? Rogan explained the situation in an Instagram video on October 19, revealing that producer Jamie Vernon had tested positive.

“So, we cancelled all the shows,” Joe stated. “We’re happy he has a mild case, but we cancelled all the shows. I’m keeping away from everybody and testing myself and the staff everyday until we’re in the clear, there’s nothing we can do. I won’t know when we’ll do them [podcasts] again until we get a clear from the doctor. I think it’s ten days and three negative test results in a row.”

However, it looks like fans are getting their fix anyway, as Rogan announced that the podcast with Kanye West is airing, after all. The episode is set for October 24 a 12 PM Central Daylight Time.

Read the whole story here.

There’s no denying that a lot has gone down in the past six days. What do you think of Bryce Hall’s latest fight at a restaurant? Do you believe his side of the story, or the manager’s? How do you feel about politicians taking to Twitch to encourage citizens to vote? Do you think Hair by Chrissy should be receiving all the backlash after Dixie’s hair troubles? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!