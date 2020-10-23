 Week’s biggest drama: AOC streams Among Us, PewDiePie shadowban bug, more - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Week’s biggest drama: AOC streams Among Us, PewDiePie shadowban bug, more

Published: 24/Oct/2020 0:59 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 1:00

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Dixie D'Amelio, PewDiePie and AOC are shown against the What's Brewing background.
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio, PewDiePie / Wikimedia Commons

Share

AoC Bryce Hall Dixie D'Amelio Joe Rogan PewDiePie What's Brewing

This week has been a wild ride in all respects: From none other than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playing Among Us with top streamers on Twitch to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel getting temporarily shadowbanned, there’s no shortage of things to talk about when it comes to internet drama, and we’ve got all the details you need to stay updated on the tea.

So… what’s brewing?

AOC plays Among Us with Pokimane, Hasan & more

AOC playing Among Us on Twitch
Twitch / InnerSloth / Instragram: AOC
AOC had a massive start on her first-ever Twitch stream, where she played Among Us with such stars as Pokimane, Hasan Parker and Dr Lupo.

Who’s involved? United States representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — commonly referred to as AOC — took to Twitter on October 19 to announce her very first Twitch stream. As for the game she wanted to play? Viral multiplayer title ‘Among Us,’ for which she got a ton of offers from super-popular streamers to play with her.

What’s the tea? Well, it’s not so much tea as it is a record-breaking broadcast, as AOC’s stream managed to rake in 4.6 million views in the eight hours after it ended. Featuring such names as Pokimane, Hasan Piker and DrLupo, it stands to reason that such a star-studded affair was a huge event for the platform, and viewers flocked to give it a watch as soon as possible.

Although the entire affair boasted a wealth of hilarious moments, her broadcast served as a reminder to ‘Get Out the Vote,’ encouraging US viewers to exercise their rights as citizens in the upcoming presidential election — managing to score 439,000 viewers while she was live.

Read the whole story here.

Bryce Hall fight video of restaurant vape scuffle goes viral

Bryce Hall speaks to the camera wearing an orange hoodie and black baseball cap.
YouTube: Bryce Hall
Bryce Hall was caught in a viral scuffle at a restaurant, which apparently came about after the manager asked Hall to put away his vape.

Who’s involved? Bryce Hall is a TikTok star and YouTuber, who has lately found himself at the center of several controversies, including a scuffle he got into at a Los Angeles restaurant.

What’s the tea? Footage from the altercation went viral across the net, showing Hall and his friends getting physical with restaurant staff. According to initial reports from TMZ, Hall had been asked to put away his vape pen and was later encouraged to leave, which resulted in the ensuing fight.

However, Hall later claimed that the restaurant manager had put hands on him first, after he’d unsuccessfully asked for his credit card back “10 times.” Things escalated when a friend tried to break up the situation, leading to the fight seen in the video.

This fight comes after an earlier scuffle Hall was involved in with a bystander at another Los Angeles-based restaurant a few weeks prior, which luckily ended in hugs all around.

Read the whole story here.

PewDiePie’s YouTube channel shadowbanned by bug

pewdiepie looking shocked
YouTube: PewDiePie
Fans noticed PewDiePie’s channel wasn’t showing up when searched for on YouTube, leading to speculation that he had been shadowbanned.

Who’s involved? PewDiePie is the undisputed “king of YouTube,” boasting the most-subscribed channel of any single independent creator on the platform.

What’s the tea? Despite being a massive presence on the website — on which he recently signed to exclusively stream — his channel failed to show up via YouTube’s search function on October 22, with fans noticing that his latest video only received 45k views hours after going live — a major dip for someone with so many dedicated viewers.

YouTube search results for PewDiePie's channel.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber’s channel appeared to not be showing up in searches.

PewDiePie was quick to address the issue in a Community post, writing: “Yo, for some reason my videos aren’t showing up in sub box since yesterday so posting here.”

PewDiePie updates fans on his shadowban situation via a Community post.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The Swedish star stated that his channel has not been working properly since October 21.

YouTube also made an official statement on the matter claiming that they were looking into the situation, which was later revealed to be a glitch in the system. Thankfully, PewDiePie’s channel is back up and running as usual, going to show that no one is above the platform’s idiosyncrasies.

Read the whole story here.

Dixie D’Amelio’s hair falls out after getting extensions from TikTok stylist

A before and after photo of Dixie with extensions.
Instagram: @hairby_chrissy
Dixie D’Amelio complained that her hair was falling out after receiving extensions from TikTok stylist ‘Hair by Chrissy.’

Who’s involved? Dixie D’Amelio, older sister to Charli D’Amelio, is a hugely popular TikTok star and singer, who has recently complained about some serious hair problems.

What’s the tea? During an October 15 episode of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast with sister Charli, Dixie revealed that her hair is falling out, after receiving extensions from popular TikTok hair stylist ‘Hair by Chrissy.’ Although she made sure not to name the stylist in question, the salon posted before and after photos from Dixie’s appointment, leading many fans to connect the dots in short time.

(Topic begins at 0:50)

“I don’t know if my hair is falling out, but I think it’s falling out from them,” she admitted. “So I’m like, kinda scared. I’m losing hair, but it’s connected to the extension… there’s like white pieces all at the end of each piece of hair.”

Needless to say, Hair by Chrissy has come under intense scrutiny from critics, with the salon having also faced backlash for alleged discriminatory practices and a flagrant disobedience of health and safety protocols in wake of the current health crisis.

Read the whole story here.

Joe Rogan cancels Kanye West podcast episode

Joe Rogan Kanye West Interview cancelled
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan has had to cancel his upcoming podcast episode with Kanye West.

Who’s involved? Joe Rogan, famous for his ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, has recently canceled an entire week’s worth of episodes — one of which was set to feature rapper Kanye West.

What’s the tea? Rogan explained the situation in an Instagram video on October 19, revealing that producer Jamie Vernon had tested positive.

“So, we cancelled all the shows,” Joe stated. “We’re happy he has a mild case, but we cancelled all the shows. I’m keeping away from everybody and testing myself and the staff everyday until we’re in the clear, there’s nothing we can do. I won’t know when we’ll do them [podcasts] again until we get a clear from the doctor. I think it’s ten days and three negative test results in a row.”

However, it looks like fans are getting their fix anyway, as Rogan announced that the podcast with Kanye West is airing, after all. The episode is set for October 24 a 12 PM Central Daylight Time.

Read the whole story here.

There’s no denying that a lot has gone down in the past six days. What do you think of Bryce Hall’s latest fight at a restaurant? Do you believe his side of the story, or the manager’s? How do you feel about politicians taking to Twitch to encourage citizens to vote? Do you think Hair by Chrissy should be receiving all the backlash after Dixie’s hair troubles? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!

Entertainment

FaZe Clan reveal FaZe 5’s Top 100 finalists & next recruitment steps

Published: 23/Oct/2020 23:20

by Theo Salaun
faze5 top 100 faze clan
Youtube, @FaZeClan

Share

FaZe faze clan

FaZe Clan’s FaZe 5 recruitment is nearing its finale, as 95 of the final top 100 candidates have officially been revealed. Next, the community will be able to select the five remaining content creators before FaZe announces the top 100’s challenge on Monday, October 26.

Back in August, FaZe Clan set the gaming world ablaze with a #FaZe5 challenge that gives everyone a chance to sign up and compete to become one of five new recruits to the organization in 2020. 

After months of deliberations and countless submissions, FaZe have tried to trim the finalists down to a top 100 before moving on to the next round of the challenge. But, as it turns out, the deciders are struggling to finish off their list and want to enlist the public for some help.

In a brand-new, highly anticipated hype video, FaZe announced 95 finalists with submission videos and highlights overlaid on some heavy, uptempo electronic music. Then, FaZe CBass explains what’s next.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the content creators who made the final cut seem to be avid gamers focused on Call of Duty, Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends. But there is some diversity, as fans might notice some highlights of Fall Guys, but then also visual art, music, and even clothing design.

Some of Call of Duty: Warzone’s more successful streamers and competitors also made the cut, as Nio, SuperEvan, and WarsZ all made the top 95. It’s not all high-level FPS streamers though, as the FaZe boys appear to have cast a wide net for the newest batch of recruits.

Among the more interesting content creators who are reaching the next round, the six-year-old Rowdy Rogan and MontoyaTwinz (Mya and Myka Montoya) are easy standouts. (It remains unclear if the Montoyas would take up one or two spots if they get into the final five.)

After flying through 95 impressive candidates, CBass cuts in to let people know that the list is too hard to cap off. 

“Everything we’ve looked through, we’ve been impressed by. We’ve sat through and watched absolutely everything we can and the honest truth is that there are way more than 100 people who are deserving of moving on to the next round of this challenge.”

Since the boys in red, black, and white can’t choose the final five, they’re allowing the community to do so. If fans have a creator who didn’t make the top 100, but deserves to, then they just need to hashtag “FaZe5” on Twitter and tag said creator. Then, on Monday, October 26, the official top 100 and next steps will be announced.