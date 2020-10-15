 Who is Hair by Chrissy? Viral TikTok salon drama explained - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Who is Hair by Chrissy? Viral TikTok salon drama explained

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:26

by Georgina Smith
Image of Hair by Chrissy along with the TikTok logo
YouTube: Hairby_chrissy

Share

TikTok

A popular TikTok hairstylist has turned off comments on all platforms after claims of discrimination went viral, leading to people review bombing her Yelp page. But who exactly is Hair by Chrissy and why has she gone so viral?

Video sharing app TikTok is the perfect breeding ground for virality, with videos going from nothing to hundreds of thousands of likes overnight, trends sweeping its huge user base with its spookily smart algorithm.

Advertisement

But many users have found themselves coming across huge talking points that have seemingly sprung out of the blue, and one of those phenomena is Hair by Chrissy who has found herself ‘cancelled’ overnight. But many are confused as to exactly who she is and why there are so many videos springing up about her.

Hair by Chrissy is a hair stylist TikToker, with a relatively sizable following of 1.5 million. She has previously styled huge TikTok stars such as Dixie D’Amelio and Cynthia Parker, and owns Habit Salons in both LA and Arizona.

Advertisement
@hairby_chrissyDark Licorice 🖤 @dixiedamelio w/ Habit extensions 😎 @hairbycindy @hairbybrittah♬ Be Happy – Dixie D’Amelio

Chrissy initially caught some backlash when salon customers emerged with reviews claiming that that the salon was not enforcing the use of masks, in an apparent flouting of recent regulations.

As this criticism began to brew, viral TikToks started to pick up traction that documented the many reviews that had flooded Habit Salon’s Yelp page, claiming that Chrissy had been discriminatory to people of color.

The reviews alleged that Chrissy “doesn’t do ethnic hair” and many viral TikToks claim that the salon has been deleting reviews that in particular call out alleged incidents of misconduct by staff members against people of color.

Advertisement

Comment on Hair by Chrissy's Yelp! page

Comment on Hair by Chrissy's Yelp! page

One particularly scathing review claimed the salon provided “mediocre hairstyles by an entitled anti-masker. Definitely not worth anyone’s time. Extensions don’t look blended at all and she doesn’t give a crap about you unless you have TikTok followers. This old lady is cancelled.”

Yelp itself even ended up freezing the salon’s review pages due to the “increased public attention,” the viral drama starting to appear on people’s For You Pages globally.

Yelp! freezes Hair by Chrissy's salon's page
Yelp!
Yelp were forced to step in after the review bombing began.

Hair by Chrissy herself has now turned off comments on all her social media platforms to deflect the hate, but continues to post videos and images to her various accounts. She even reposted a video from her former videographer claiming she’s one of the most “talented and hardworking people he knows.”

Advertisement

That hasn’t stopped memes about the bizarre incident to flood both TikTok and Twitter, with many joking they are on “Hair by Chrissy TikTok” and saying “Hair by Chrissy on TikTok said I see your White House garden party and I raise you an indoor salon with no masks and questionable aesthetics.”

At the time of writing there has been no formal response to the outrage from the popular TikTok stylist, and they continue to post as normal.

Advertisement
Rogue Company

Shroud says using Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin risks Twitch bans

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:06

by Jacob Hale
Shroud and Dr Disrespect's Rogue Company skin
First Watch Games / Twitch: shroud

Share

Dr Disrespect shroud

Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has said that Dr Disrespect’s Rogue Company skin could be “tricky” for streamers on the platform that want to use the skin in-game — and could even result in a ban.

Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch on June 26, and several months later there still doesn’t seem to be any hint as to what he did to earn the ban, with his fans and apparently he himself left in the dark over the reason.

Advertisement

Since then, many peers and critics alike have questioned the ban, with Twitch themselves remaining tight-lipped, but one thing is clear: streamers on the platform, according to its Terms of Service, aren’t allowed to stream with those that are banned on the platform.

For that reason, shroud thinks that Twitch streamers who would like to use Doc’s new Rogue Company skin in-game could face big punishments.

Advertisement
Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin The Arena
First Watch Games
The Two-Time now has his own skin and map in Rogue Company.

After suggesting that using the skin could even result in a ban for his fellow Twitch streamers, shroud was asked why he thinks that’s possible — and he just called the entire situation “tricky.”

“I would say it’s only tricky in that one part, because it’s like, 100% his likeness, you know?” shroud said. “It looks like him and everything.”

He continued: “That’s why I said it’s a tricky question, right? If it was, like, a gun skin, that’s a little different. But it’s a full-on, whole body… That’s when it’s just like ‘I don’t know’.”

Advertisement

This likely isn’t something that many would have thought of, but it definitely raises some valid questions about how strict Twitch’s policy is in regards to situations like these.

We know that they don’t want their partners streaming with banned creators, but whether this extends to playing as a character based off of them remains to be seen. If it’s an issue, I’m sure we’ll find out sooner rather than later.