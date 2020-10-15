Who is Hair by Chrissy? Viral TikTok salon drama explained - Dexerto

A popular TikTok hairstylist has turned off comments on all platforms after claims of discrimination went viral, leading to people review bombing her Yelp page. But who exactly is Hair by Chrissy and why has she gone so viral?

Video sharing app TikTok is the perfect breeding ground for virality, with videos going from nothing to hundreds of thousands of likes overnight, trends sweeping its huge user base with its spookily smart algorithm.

But many users have found themselves coming across huge talking points that have seemingly sprung out of the blue, and one of those phenomena is Hair by Chrissy who has found herself ‘cancelled’ overnight. But many are confused as to exactly who she is and why there are so many videos springing up about her.

Hair by Chrissy is a hair stylist TikToker, with a relatively sizable following of 1.5 million. She has previously styled huge TikTok stars such as Dixie D’Amelio and Cynthia Parker, and owns Habit Salons in both LA and Arizona.

Chrissy initially caught some backlash when salon customers emerged with reviews claiming that that the salon was not enforcing the use of masks, in an apparent flouting of recent regulations.

Hair by Chrissy at it again in LA with her salon at full capacity, no masks or social distancing and not a hand sanitizer in sight! pic.twitter.com/0A3cAg3FWe — Hillary Fae (@hillaryyfae) October 10, 2020

As this criticism began to brew, viral TikToks started to pick up traction that documented the many reviews that had flooded Habit Salon’s Yelp page, claiming that Chrissy had been discriminatory to people of color.

The reviews alleged that Chrissy “doesn’t do ethnic hair” and many viral TikToks claim that the salon has been deleting reviews that in particular call out alleged incidents of misconduct by staff members against people of color.

One particularly scathing review claimed the salon provided “mediocre hairstyles by an entitled anti-masker. Definitely not worth anyone’s time. Extensions don’t look blended at all and she doesn’t give a crap about you unless you have TikTok followers. This old lady is cancelled.”

Yelp itself even ended up freezing the salon’s review pages due to the “increased public attention,” the viral drama starting to appear on people’s For You Pages globally.

Hair by Chrissy herself has now turned off comments on all her social media platforms to deflect the hate, but continues to post videos and images to her various accounts. She even reposted a video from her former videographer claiming she’s one of the most “talented and hardworking people he knows.”

That hasn’t stopped memes about the bizarre incident to flood both TikTok and Twitter, with many joking they are on “Hair by Chrissy TikTok” and saying “Hair by Chrissy on TikTok said I see your White House garden party and I raise you an indoor salon with no masks and questionable aesthetics.”

hairbychrissy on tik tok said i see ur white house garden covid party and i raise you an indoor salon with no masks and questionable aesthetics — sophie (@sophinglis) October 14, 2020

anyone else on hair by Chrissy TikTok — Amanda Perelli (@arperelli) October 13, 2020

At the time of writing there has been no formal response to the outrage from the popular TikTok stylist, and they continue to post as normal.