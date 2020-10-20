Joe Rogan forced to cancel Kanye West podcast - Dexerto

Joe Rogan has been forced to cancel the next week of guests lined up for his podcast, including superstar Kanye West, after one of the host’s staff member returned a positive test result meaning the team must now isolate.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts in the world listened to by millions of people each week, but the next slate of episodes has hit a major snag.

On Oct. 19, Rogan announced on Instagram that the show would be cancelling all the podcasts for the upcoming week after Jamie Vernon, the producer of the show, tested positive forcing the rest of the cast to self-isolate.

“Young Jamie Vernon tested positive today. I tested negative, the rest of the staff tested negative, but Jamie tested positive,” Rogan revealed in the video. “He thought he had a sinus infection or allergies. The episodes that aired last week we had previously recorded so I hadn’t seen Jamie in about nine days.”

Despite testing positive the former Fear-Factor host assured everyone his tech wizard was on the mend, but added he and the rest of his staff would be cancelling shows for safety reasons for the next week.

“So, we cancelled all the shows. We’re happy he has a mild case, but we cancelled all the shows. I’m keeping away from everybody and testing myself and the staff everyday until we’re in the clear, there’s nothing we can do,” the podcaster added. “I won’t know when we’ll do them [podcasts] again until we get a clear from the doctor. I think it’s ten days and three negative test results in a row.”

Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷ pic.twitter.com/9FOPjU36K3 — ye (@kanyewest) October 17, 2020

Sadly, this means fans will miss out on the highly-anticipated show featuring Kanye West, who was scheduled as a guest for the Friday, October 23 program.

Rogan didn’t completely rule out having the podcast in some form or another though, adding that he was looking into doing shows remotely or some shows with a substitute producer (which he wasn’t too keen on).

After offering apologies to all of the guests and fans affected by the news, the host summed it up as a “f***ed up situation,” but it will be interesting to see how they actually go about producing the show, and if they can still get Yeezy on.