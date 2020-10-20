 Joe Rogan forced to cancel Kanye West podcast - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Joe Rogan forced to cancel Kanye West podcast

Published: 20/Oct/2020 1:02

by Bill Cooney
Joe Rogan Kanye West Interview cancelled
Joe Rogan

Share

Joe Rogan has been forced to cancel the next week of guests lined up for his podcast, including superstar Kanye West, after one of the host’s staff member returned a positive test result meaning the team must now isolate.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts in the world listened to by millions of people each week, but the next slate of episodes has hit a major snag.

Advertisement

On Oct. 19, Rogan announced on Instagram that the show would be cancelling all the podcasts for the upcoming week after Jamie Vernon, the producer of the show, tested positive forcing the rest of the cast to self-isolate.

“Young Jamie Vernon tested positive today. I tested negative, the rest of the staff tested negative, but Jamie tested positive,” Rogan revealed in the video. “He thought he had a sinus infection or allergies. The episodes that aired last week we had previously recorded so I hadn’t seen Jamie in about nine days.”

Advertisement

Despite testing positive the former Fear-Factor host assured everyone his tech wizard was on the mend, but added he and the rest of his staff would be cancelling shows for safety reasons for the next week.

“So, we cancelled all the shows. We’re happy he has a mild case, but we cancelled all the shows. I’m keeping away from everybody and testing myself and the staff everyday until we’re in the clear, there’s nothing we can do,” the podcaster added. “I won’t know when we’ll do them [podcasts] again until we get a clear from the doctor. I think it’s ten days and three negative test results in a row.”

Sadly, this means fans will miss out on the highly-anticipated show featuring Kanye West, who was scheduled as a guest for the Friday, October 23 program.

Advertisement

Rogan didn’t completely rule out having the podcast in some form or another though, adding that he was looking into doing shows remotely or some shows with a substitute producer (which he wasn’t too keen on).

After offering apologies to all of the guests and fans affected by the news, the host summed it up as a “f***ed up situation,” but it will be interesting to see how they actually go about producing the show, and if they can still get Yeezy on.

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio, Jojo Siwa slammed for Zoey 101 reunion trailer cameo

Published: 20/Oct/2020 1:02

by Virginia Glaze
JoJo Siwa and Dixie D'Amelio surround a photo of Jamie Lynn Spears as she appears in Zoey 101.
Instagram: itsjojosiwa / Amazon / YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio JoJo Siwa

Classic 2000’s show ‘Zoey 101’ is getting a long-awaited cast reunion — but it looks like there’s a little more in store for fans, who are upset that the upcoming event features a few prominent social media stars.

On October 19, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed the trailer for the show’s upcoming reunion, which includes OG cast members like Chris Massey, Sean Flynn and Matthew Underwood.

Advertisement

Also included in the trailer were several high profile YouTubers and TikTokers, such as Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, GiGi Gorgeous and JoJo Siwa — all prominent names on social media in their own right.

Amid the hype for the upcoming event — which is scheduled for October 25 — was plenty of bellyaching from fans of the classic franchise, who were somewhat flummoxed by the appearance of internet personalities in an otherwise star-studded affair.

Advertisement

“I am honestly tired of seeing TikTokers everywhere,” one commenter wrote.

“Why are TikTokers always added to stuff where they don’t belong?” another chimed in.

Still others noted that fans of the included TikTokers likely aren’t even old enough to have grown up with Zoey 101, as so eloquently stated by this Twitter user: “Nah son chill, the fans of these ‘TikTokers’ are like 12, they haven’t even seen the OG.”

Advertisement

It’s highly likely that this is the case; Zoey 101 originally kicked off in 2005 and ended in 2008, standing as the epitome of tween shows for millennials and “zillennials,” alike.

What is the Zoey 101 reunion?

While there’s not much information stating exactly what this reunion is all about, ‘Follow Me’ can be viewed as a special VIP experience first by mega-fans, with tickets now available for sale.

According to the ticket website, ‘Follow Me’ is a “time capsule where iconic worlds collide.”

Advertisement

The site also claims that Jamie Lynn Spears will “reunite with the original cast of Zoey 101, and today’s hottest stars Chantel Jeffries, JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, Sofia Reyes, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, Harry Jowsey, Eva Gutowski, Gigi Gorgeous and more.”

Advertisement

Although it doesn’t look like this is a reboot at all, it seems like more of a fun experience where fans can interact with the show’s original performers, as well as modern-day internet celebrities.

“Follow Me” kicks off on October 25 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM GMT.