 AOC’s Twitch stream is the 2020 version of shaking hands & kissing babies - Dexerto
Logo
Opinion

AOC’s Twitch stream is the 2020 version of shaking hands & kissing babies

Published: 21/Oct/2020 16:15 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 16:31

by Chris Stokel-Walker
AOC on Twitch
Twitch / Wikimedia Commons

Share

AoC Twitch

A first-time Twitch streamer managing to hit the top five most engaged Twitch streams of all time is news in any instance, but when the streamer is Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, it’s even more newsworthy.

At its peak, AOC’s stream of Among Us, which also featured Pokimane and Dr Lupo, had 439,000 viewers. The broadcast was seen 4.6 million times in the eight hours after it ended. These are huge numbers, and indicate AOC’s tech literacy – something few politicians seem to possess. But it’s also an indication of how in this strange, ‘new-normal’ world, political campaigning in 2020 is less about going out and meeting people, and more about presenting yourself online.

The 2020 US presidential election is mere weeks away, and while the incumbent President has been crisscrossing the country, holding mass physical events, the Democrats have chosen a more low-key, digital campaign trail.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has hosted virtual town halls and live streams, which have given him the ability to connect to digitally-engaged audiences. But those often lack the personal touch.

AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Instagram
Instagram: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC’s broadcast was seen 4.6 million times in the eight hours after it ended

What AOC’s stream does is plug that relatability gap. Political campaigns are won on hearts and minds as much as policies. Part of the reason politicians head out on arduous journeys is to meet as many people as possible and convince them to visit polling stations on election day. They often do that less by drilling down into the nitty-gritty of specific policies they want to enact if elected, but instead by convincing voters that they are relatable human beings who can be trusted with power.

A 2014 academic study identified that first impressions matter when it comes to politicians, and so AOC’s stream – where she played Among Us while chatting to those congregated on her stream – works so well. It’s a method she’s used elsewhere online, too, hosting Instagram Lives while preparing meals and talking about her life, slipping in political policy stances to win over voters.

Her Twitch stream is the 2020 pandemic equivalent of “walking the rope line” – the minutes before and after set-piece speeches, where politicians shake voters’ hands and kiss their babies. It allows people a glimpse into her life, and the ability to consider politicians, many of whom have spent their lives trying to ascend to positions of power, as ordinary human beings. It unbuttons the shirt collar and starched suits of Washington DC and instead reminds people that they’re voting for individuals with lives and interests outside of who’s winning and who’s losing in the political horse race.

Which is why it’s so successful. Both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump have previously joined Twitch, but most of the content they posted there was simply live streams of in-person campaign events. What AOC is doing is different: it’s accessible, always on, and intensely personal.

“You can’t hide authenticity when streaming on Twitch,” says Steven Buckley, associate lecturer at the University of the West of England, where he studies politics, language, and digital culture.

“It’s not like a traditional TV interview where a politician can prepare answers in advance via focus group testing,” he adds. “You have to be able to react in the moment and AOC is currently one of the most authentic and natural communicators in US politics.”

It’s also an extension of the idea of politicians as influencers, following in the footsteps of Indonesian president Joko Widodo, who has 2.35 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts behind-the-scenes videos of his political campaign events.

We know that young people are increasingly important in the political calculations made by campaigns and that digital outreach is increasingly vital in an ever-more important election. Up until now, social media’s impact on elections has proven relatively limited, despite pretty much every major election in the 21st century being called the “first true social media campaign”.

But this is a major election being held under the shadow of the coronavirus, and one of the first where one of the campaigns vowed to limit their physical campaigning. That Twitch stream could inject the personality and the humanity that helps sway undecided voters to back one side over the other – and if nothing else, it’s a reminder that politicians, despite what we all say, are human too.

Entertainment

How to watch AOC play Among Us with Pokimane & Hasan on Twitch

Published: 20/Oct/2020 22:23 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 23:01

by Bill Cooney
Pokimane AOC Hasan Among Us
Hasan/Pokimane/Innersloth

Share

Hasan Pokimane

U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez nearly broke Twitter when she asked, completely out of the blue, if anyone would want to play Among Us with her on Twitch – and now we have all the info on how to watch her stream with Pokimane, Hasan, and more.

AOC serves as U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, and while she also moonlights as a League of Legends player, she’s also looking into trying her hand at the hit party game Among Us now too.

Based on the explosion of responses, replies, and offers to play her initial invitation received, it’s no surprise it took less than a day for it to get scheduled for 9PM ET on Oct. 20.

One of the thousands of people to reply was Twitch’s own Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who said “it’d be an honor” to play with the politician, and even offered to help set up her stream if she needed any.

AOC told Poki she would be creating an account and getting some streaming equipment to make it happen, which apparently didn’t take long since she announced the Among Us match would be going down October 20 at 9PM EST.

How to watch AOC’s Among Us stream

It didn’t take long for the Congresswoman to start her own Twitch channel, which appeared shortly after talking with Poki and Hasan, so you’ll be able to catch the stream there, to start.

Obviously Poki and Hasan will both be broadcasting the event as well, and you can find all three streams embedded below:

AOC

Pokimane

Hasan

Three people do not make a full lobby, though, and while there’s no official list of participants going around Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also indicated she would be jumping in, and YouTuber Jacksepticeye said he’d he joining as well.

It makes sense for politicians to expand their outreach to Twitch, as the site reaches millions of people in that sweet, sweet teen-through-young adult category each month. This strategy is nothing new either, and it shows no signs of slowing down either.

When Bernie Sanders was still running for president in 2019 for instance, his first Twitch stream drew tens of thousands of viewers – even though we, unfortunately, did not get to see Bernie actually throw down in Overwatch (not yet, at least).