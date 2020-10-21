 Hair by Chrissy under fire after Dixie D'Amelio's hair falls out - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Hair by Chrissy under fire after Dixie D’Amelio’s hair falls out

Published: 21/Oct/2020 19:16

by Virginia Glaze
A before and after photo of Dixie with extensions.
Instagram: @hairby_chrissy

Share

Dixie D'Amelio

TikToker and hair stylist ‘Hair by Chrissy’ is coming under fire, yet again, after Dixie D’Amelio claimed her hair was falling out due to her new extensions — and while she never said who they were from, it seems the internet has already chosen its preferred target.

Dixie D’Amelio showed off her brand-new hair color in a Tweet on October 20, going from her usual deep black to a gray/white look that caused fans to flip out and inspired us all to get a little daring with our everyday style.

However, there’s more than her new hair color that’s stirring up the TikTok world; in an October 15 podcast episode with sister Charli, Dixie admitted that her hair is falling out after getting pricey new extensions from a shop that she carefully declined to name.

“I don’t know if my hair is falling out, but I think it’s falling out from them,” she admitted. “So I’m like, kinda scared. I’m losing hair, but it’s connected to the extension… there’s like white pieces all at the end of each piece of hair.”

“Now I’m like, really concerned,” she continued. “Like, does it look bad? I’m scared.”

(Topic begins at 0:50)

Although Dixie never shared where she received her new extensions — which she claimed had a hefty price tag — internet detectives are pointing the finger at Hair by Chrissy, a fellow TikToker and hair stylist who has come under fire recently for alleged discrimination and other faulty business practices.

In fact, her salon posted Dixie’s before and after photos from her appointment with them to Instagram (although it’s worth noting that all comments are currently disabled).

Chrissy’s salon has also received quite a few negative reviews from customers over extensions, with one reviewer claiming that “this salon is not just so overpriced for crappy hair extensions and color, but also leave you with dry, damaged hair in the end.”

A reviewer describes their negative experience at Hair by Chrissy's salon.Hair by Chrissy has received a number of negative reviews, with many accusing the salon of discriminatory practices.

Another wrote, “Extensions don’t look blended at all, and she doesn’t give a crap about you unless you have TikTok followers.”

Considering all the hullabaloo surrounding Chrissy, many fans of Charli and Dixie are hitting out at the stylist on social media, predicting an end to her business in the near future.

“Are we surprised?” one commenter said of the situation. “No. That’s the service you get when you go to a place that’s racist and doesn’t know how to do hair well.”

Commenters decry Hair by Chrissy's salon.

“Hair by crispy,” several others joked.

Although Dixie is clearly trying to avoid any hair drama, fans are certainly convinced that Chrissy is to blame for her faulty extensions as more viewers point the finger at the controversial stylist.

Entertainment

TikToker Jaden Hossler accused of “disrespect” by Christian Delgrosso

Published: 21/Oct/2020 17:56

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler and Christian Delgrosso
Instagram: Jaden Hossler/ Instagram: Christian Delgrosso

Share

Jaden Hossler

Jaden Hossler has been accused of being disrespectful by music producer and former vine star Christian Delgrosso who worked on his first single “Comatose.”

Jaden is popular on TikTok with more than 8 million followers, and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, but he left the collective in May, alongside Josh Richards, to dedicate more time to his music.

Jaden recently appeared on the podcast Kiss and Tell with Sophie Dossi in which he spoke about how he transitioned from wanting to perform pop music to rock music and how that has made him into the success he is now.

In the interview, Jaden said, “I was like yeah let’s do pop music, but then when it got down to it I was like I hate this, so I came back and I was like let’s make a rock song and they were down for it so we did. Then we made up my first song Comatose.”

Jaden Hossler Instagram musician
Instagram: Jaden Hossler
Jaden has worked closely with artists like Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly

But, Christian claimed it was actually his idea that launched Jaden’s career in a video posted online. He said: “Now all of a sudden it was his idea to come in and do a rock song… there were like 5 people in the room during the initial conversation that can attest to me completely changing the direction of his music.

“…I didn’t think that the music we were working on had the same potential as what he could do if he did rock music.”

Christian then went on to explain that Jaden didn’t thank them, or call to check on any of them after.

“Just the respect…If you know that I went out of my way and did that for you. He knows it like hasn’t reached out to me at all, hasn’t ever said thank you to me…And he got his deal because of Comatose, the song that we made for him, the song that everyone was oohing and aahing about. Like at least just be respectful.”

While Jaden is yet to respond, Micheal Gruen, the co-founder of TalentX which represents a large number of TikTok creators, let his feelings be known.

In response to Christian, Micheal commented, “Uhm this is total bullshit. 1) I was in a meeting where you said you don’t care about any credit and only care about Jaden and were looking out for him. Where did that love go?

“2) Go on iTunes and it says you’re a writer on Comatose. Idk, that seems like credit to me. 3) there are standard song splits in place. Did you want a bouquet of flowers with that money? Would that have shown you how amazing you are?”

Despite the bad press, Jaden’s music career is showing no signs of slowing down as his latest single “Tonight” with Iann Dior is released today, October 21.