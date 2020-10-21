Hair by Chrissy under fire after Dixie D'Amelio's hair falls out - Dexerto

TikToker and hair stylist ‘Hair by Chrissy’ is coming under fire, yet again, after Dixie D’Amelio claimed her hair was falling out due to her new extensions — and while she never said who they were from, it seems the internet has already chosen its preferred target.

Dixie D’Amelio showed off her brand-new hair color in a Tweet on October 20, going from her usual deep black to a gray/white look that caused fans to flip out and inspired us all to get a little daring with our everyday style.

However, there’s more than her new hair color that’s stirring up the TikTok world; in an October 15 podcast episode with sister Charli, Dixie admitted that her hair is falling out after getting pricey new extensions from a shop that she carefully declined to name.

“I don’t know if my hair is falling out, but I think it’s falling out from them,” she admitted. “So I’m like, kinda scared. I’m losing hair, but it’s connected to the extension… there’s like white pieces all at the end of each piece of hair.”

“Now I’m like, really concerned,” she continued. “Like, does it look bad? I’m scared.”

(Topic begins at 0:50)

Although Dixie never shared where she received her new extensions — which she claimed had a hefty price tag — internet detectives are pointing the finger at Hair by Chrissy, a fellow TikToker and hair stylist who has come under fire recently for alleged discrimination and other faulty business practices.

In fact, her salon posted Dixie’s before and after photos from her appointment with them to Instagram (although it’s worth noting that all comments are currently disabled).

Chrissy’s salon has also received quite a few negative reviews from customers over extensions, with one reviewer claiming that “this salon is not just so overpriced for crappy hair extensions and color, but also leave you with dry, damaged hair in the end.”

Another wrote, “Extensions don’t look blended at all, and she doesn’t give a crap about you unless you have TikTok followers.”

Read More: Viral TikTok coffee creamer hack will make your mornings sweeter

Considering all the hullabaloo surrounding Chrissy, many fans of Charli and Dixie are hitting out at the stylist on social media, predicting an end to her business in the near future.

“Are we surprised?” one commenter said of the situation. “No. That’s the service you get when you go to a place that’s racist and doesn’t know how to do hair well.”

“Hair by crispy,” several others joked.

Although Dixie is clearly trying to avoid any hair drama, fans are certainly convinced that Chrissy is to blame for her faulty extensions as more viewers point the finger at the controversial stylist.