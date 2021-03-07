Who is Corpse Husband? YouTuber becoming a faceless superstar - Dexerto

YouTube sensation Corpse Husband seemed to appear from nowhere during the 2020 Among Us hype, but since then he has gone on to become a hugely recognizable name in the streaming world – without ever once revealing his face.

In the space of less than year, Corpse Husband went from being a horror narration YouTuber to an internet sensation, his deep voice adding to the mystery surrounding his true identity which helped propel him to viral success.

With over seven million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and an extra two million on his music channel, he has a substantial following, but those numbers are nothing compared to the numbers that he sees in the form of likes on Twitter, with fans ready to flood their favorite creator with support at the drop of a hat.

While Corpse has been on YouTube since 2015, in the past year he has become a breakout name – but who exactly is Corpse Husband, and why is he so popular?

YouTube and Among Us

Corpse’s Youtube career began in the realms of horror story narration. Citing online CreepyPasta narration channels such as Mr.Nightmare, Be.Buster and Lazy Masquerade as inspiration, Corpse created his own iteration of a horror narration channel, with his distinctive deep voice adding to the spookiness of his videos.

But his decision to start streaming Among Us when it became insanely popular around September 2020 was what helped launch his viral fame. His videos playing the game with other popular streamers like Valkyrae, PewDiePie, Sykkuno, and more, blew his creepier videos out of the waters in terms of views.

When will Corpse Husband do a face reveal?

One of the most notable things about Corpse is of course the fact that he chooses to hide his face. His half-human half-monster avatar has become widely recognizable online, but many fans are naturally curious as to who the deep voice belongs to.

The YouTuber is well aware of the hype surrounding a face reveal, and in the past, he’s teased viewers with a hand reveal, and a hair strand reveal. One dedicated fan even got the strand of Corpse’s hair tattooed on her.

However, he has admitted that the prospect of a face reveal brings a lot of pressure with it, as he worries he won’t be able to meet people’s expectations. In an Instagram Q&A in February, the star said, “realistically, it will happen inevitably against my will. A lot of people think it’s a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply f***ing hate my face. Peoples’ expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable.”

Corpse Husband’s music

Alongside being a streamer and content creator, Corpse has also released several songs that fans are absolutely obsessed with. he released his debut single in June 2020 titled “Miss You!” which got to number 31 on Billboard’s Rock/Alt chart.

He’s gone on to release several tracks since then including “Agoraphobic” and “E-girls Are Ruining My Life,” which have all gone on to be very popular among his listeners, his deep voice adding a super unique quality to the songs which had people coming back to listen again and again.

Corpse Husband’s biggest moments

The bulk of the YouTuber’s biggest moments have taken place on Twitter, where his fanbase is the most active. Any given Tweet he posts has the potential to get hundreds and thousands of likes, but when his fans rally together for a cause, the numbers are out of this world.

In October, YouTuber MrBeast told his followers that the person who could ‘ratio’ him the hardest – i.e. get more likes than his original tweet – would win $10,000. The competition was fierce, with Corpse Husband fans neck and neck with BTS fans almost right up until the end, but eventually, it was Corpse that ended up ratioing MrBeast the hardest, with his tweet at over 580,000 likes.

🙂 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 23, 2020

In a similar competition in February, his fans showed off just how powerful they are, when Corpse ended up winning another ratio competition started by Gymshark. They offered to put the most-liked reply on a Times Square billboard, and the YouTuber ended up winning with 550,000 likes. Gymshark followed through on their promise, and the billboard went up on March 6.

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/Sy2XhNlwaA — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 6, 2021

When will Corpse Husband’s merch be restocked?

Corpse Husband’s first merch drop sold out within the space of about ten minutes when it was released in December, and some fans who just missed out on the chance to grab some of the creative merch are now awaiting the next opportunity to get some.

He clarified when the merch first launched that “these aren’t just designs printed onto blank hoodies, it’s more complicated than that,” and said that, “it is limited in quantity due to time frames and production constraints,” so a restock may take some time.

The Corpse Husband merch site currently says, “restock soon,” but with no specific date. Fans are able to enter their email in order to be notified when new merch launches.

Corpse Husband is undoubtedly one of the most popular creators on the internet at the moment, and with fans continuing to support him and his various ventures, it looks like there’ll be even more amazing things to come from the YouTuber.