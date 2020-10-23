 Pokimane reveals plans for Twitch VODs after DMCA takedowns - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Pokimane reveals plans for Twitch VODs after DMCA takedowns

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:33

by Jacob Hale
Pokimane sad
YouTube: Pokimane

Share

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed her plans for her Twitch VODs, after many creators on the platform, including some of the very biggest, were hit with DMCA takedown notifications over content in their back-catalog.

On October 21, some of the most popular names on the platform revealed that they have been getting these DMCA notifications, with people such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, and more finding that clips and VODs from past broadcasts have been deleted.

Obviously, in recent months there have been issues with streamers using copyrighted music on their stream, with many opting to stop so as to avoid any legal issues, but now their past content is being sifted through and checked, and the results are wiping out some of these creators’ favorite moments on stream.

While many streamers are doing all they can to keep their content on their Twitch channel available, Pokimane has revealed her plans for past VODs.

Twitch streamer Pokimane
Instagram: pokimanelol
Pokimane has been streaming full-time since 2017, but may have to remove a lot of her content to avoid DMCA takedown requests.

After a viewer told Poki that fellow streamer Saqib ‘Lirik’ Zahid was to delete all of his VODs he’s built up over the years, she suggested that the same might be the case for her own channel.

“Lirik’s going to delete all his VODs? Well, guess what, it’s not just Lirik,” she told her viewers during her October 22 stream.

She continued: “Today, tomorrow, at some point, you guys are going to come across my channel and there’s going to be zero content. Sucks to say, but it is what it is.”

Of course, there will be many top streamers considering that reality right now: that the content they’ve put out over however many years could simply be erased due to the music being played in the background.

Some content creators have already started taking down old VODs and deleting clips, and Pokimane may be just one of many that do so to avoid being banned from the platform altogether. We might see some creators start transferring their content to YouTube, but this would likely require a Herculean effort, too.

At the time of writing, Pokimane’s VODs haven’t been wiped from her channel.

Cars

Logan Paul’s custom car collection has to be seen to be believed

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:35

by Kieran Bicknell
Logan Paul Car Collection
Instagram: @loganpaul

Share

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has risen to fame as one of the most prominent YouTubers and online personalities of the 21st Century. His success brings financial rewards, and his growing exotic car collection reflects this. 

YouTuber and online personality Logan Paul is no stranger to the spotlight. Along with his brother Jake Paul, he is now one of the best-known content creators on the planet.

While not all of his news features are for the right reason, his success is undeniable with 22 million + followers. His car collection reflects this, and contains some very unusual and unique vehicles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IT’S FINISHED!!! Three months of customization and “The Cool Bus” is finally complete 😈 We turned a regular, boring school bus into the most ridiculously obnoxious and savage content machine in the United States. It’s not a head turner – it’s a god damn neck breaker… AND IT BANGS, @WestCoastCustoms y’all killed it 🔥🔥🔥 FEATURES: Smart glass (automatic window tint), 30 interior speakers, electric winch, color changing LED lights, toilet, microwave, kitchen, hammock on the inside, 50 inch flatscreen with Apple TV & wifi, two @Lovesac beanbags, air conditioning, an intercom system and a bunch of other dope stuff 😂🙌🏼 (p.s. swipe over and check out the tires, always plug, Merch link in bio YEET)

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on

Logan Paul’s car collection

One of the best-known vehicles in Logan’s collection is his Mercedes G-Class G500 4×4 squared. While that may be a mouthful of a name, it is an undeniably impressive bit of kit.

Despite being dramatically styled from the factory, Logan took his 4×4 squared one step further and sent it to RDB LA for a number of personal customizations. Dubbed ‘The Yeti’ once completed, the imposing jeep was fitted with a massive snowplow – the first in the world to receive such treatment.

Alongside his ‘Yeti’ Logan also has another standout custom vehicle – the ‘Cool Bus’. A fully customized and kitted-out ex-school bus, this isn’t a regular vehicle for Logan but is instead used a way of promoting his merch.

Featuring a custom teal blue wrap, pumped-up sound system, heavy-duty front winch, and custom exhaust system, the Cool Bus is a serious piece of marketing kit.

Logan Paul Polaris Slingshot
Instagram: @loganpaul
His Polaris slingshot is one of his less practical vehicles.

Logan Paul exotic cars

While Logan isn’t one to splash out on expensive supercars in the same way his brother Jake does, he still has some interesting performance cars.

His Dodge Challenger is a V8-engined American ‘muscle car’ that is designed for all-out straight-line speed. While not extensively customized in the way his ‘Cool Bus’ is, Logan appears to wrap it to match his latest merch line designs and uses it as another way of promoting his range.

As well as the Challenger, which was given away to one lucky subscriber earlier this year, Logan also has a Polaris Slingshot for a ‘fun’ car. Purchased as a gift to himself on his birthday, it is likely to just be used as a casual car for fun rather than any serious motoring.

While he may not have the biggest collection in the world, Logan has more unique ways of showing his wealth, such as spending $200k on Pokemon cards. Either way, it is still a very unique collection of vehicles for the YouTube star.