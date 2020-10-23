Pokimane reveals plans for Twitch VODs after DMCA takedowns - Dexerto

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed her plans for her Twitch VODs, after many creators on the platform, including some of the very biggest, were hit with DMCA takedown notifications over content in their back-catalog.

On October 21, some of the most popular names on the platform revealed that they have been getting these DMCA notifications, with people such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, and more finding that clips and VODs from past broadcasts have been deleted.

Obviously, in recent months there have been issues with streamers using copyrighted music on their stream, with many opting to stop so as to avoid any legal issues, but now their past content is being sifted through and checked, and the results are wiping out some of these creators’ favorite moments on stream.

While many streamers are doing all they can to keep their content on their Twitch channel available, Pokimane has revealed her plans for past VODs.

After a viewer told Poki that fellow streamer Saqib ‘Lirik’ Zahid was to delete all of his VODs he’s built up over the years, she suggested that the same might be the case for her own channel.

“Lirik’s going to delete all his VODs? Well, guess what, it’s not just Lirik,” she told her viewers during her October 22 stream.

She continued: “Today, tomorrow, at some point, you guys are going to come across my channel and there’s going to be zero content. Sucks to say, but it is what it is.”

Of course, there will be many top streamers considering that reality right now: that the content they’ve put out over however many years could simply be erased due to the music being played in the background.

Read More: Grand master Hikaru challenges Obama to chess match on Twitch

Some content creators have already started taking down old VODs and deleting clips, and Pokimane may be just one of many that do so to avoid being banned from the platform altogether. We might see some creators start transferring their content to YouTube, but this would likely require a Herculean effort, too.

At the time of writing, Pokimane’s VODs haven’t been wiped from her channel.