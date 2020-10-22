 Mr Beast was turned down by Quibi before app went bust - Dexerto
Mr Beast was turned down by Quibi before app went bust

Published: 22/Oct/2020 18:50 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 18:52

by Tanner Pierce
Mr Beast/Quibi

MrBeast

Now that the not-so-popular streaming service Quibi is shutting down after it failed to receive the stardom it once hoped to achieve, some old tweets from the manager of YouTube star Mr Beast may shine some light on a missed opportunity that may have helped it stay afloat.

Over the past year or so, Quibi was thought, at least internally, to have potential to be the next big streaming service that everyone wanted to get their hands on. With large executives who used to work at Disney and big stars attached to the service, there was definitely some merit behind the idea.

Several months later, the service is shutting down, according to company founder Jeffery Katzenberg. After its failure to take off, many aren’t surprised by the news and thought it was only a matter of time before it shut its doors. If some old tweets are to be believed, however, the company once had an opportunity that would have possibly made it successful.

Back in June, Reed Duchscher, the CEO of Night Media and the business manager behind Mr Beast, stated that he and the company attempted to bring the aforementioned YouTuber onto Quibi in the past – but the people behind the service ended up saying no.

Duchscher never expounded on this, so we’ll never know the reason why the company decided to say no to someone as popular as Mr Beast. It’s possible that they never came up with a good idea for a show centered around him, although this is pure speculation and seems rather unlikely.

Regardless of the reasoning behind Quibi’s refusal, it almost certainly would have been beneficial for them. Even though the company had major stars attached to it on the outset, getting someone as popular as Mr Beast – who currently has 45 million subscribers – probably would have helped out at least a little bit.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and they more than likely didn’t think it was worth it back then.

Entertainment

How to do the Tim Burton challenge on TikTok

Published: 22/Oct/2020 18:13

by Georgina Smith
TikTok users including Bella Poarch make their faces look like Tim Burton characters

TikTok

There’s a new trend sweeping the TikTok world just in time for Halloween. People are turning themselves into Tim Burton-style characters by using one particular filter that allows you to freeze your face gradually. Here’s how to do it.

Viral video-sharing app TikTok has brought with it plenty of interesting trends, spreading through people’s For You Pages like wildfire and getting people to participate in bizarre challenges.

Recently, an anime filter surged in popularity on the app, allowing users to see what they would look like in the popular cartoon style. While the filter originated on Snapchat, TikTok users gave it a new lease on life, and it became a huge trend.

The most recent filter that’s rising in popularity is the blue line filter. As the blue line moves across or down your screen, it freezes everything in its path, allowing people to manipulate their faces to make certain aspects bigger and smaller, including huge stars like Bella Poarch.

@bellapoarchTrying out this trend…I look scary😂 ##TimeWarpScan♬ Ice Dance (From “Edward Scissorhands”) – Ashton Gleckman

But people’s creativity with the filter went even further than trying out a new forehead. Users managed to figure out that by manipulating their eyes and cheeks as the blue line goes by, they could mold themselves into a Tim Burton-style character.

Tim Burton is known for his spooky stop motion-animations, such as the likes of ‘ The Corpse Bride’ and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’ Most notably, the art style features huge eyes and a gaunt face to reflect the films’ chilling tone.

How to do the Tim Burton challenge

In order to see what you’d look like as a Tim Burton character, you’ll first want to open up your camera on TikTok, and click the effects button (a winking smiley face in the bottom left corner).

After this, scroll through until you find an icon of a face with one side distorted, and a blue line right down the center – this is, of course, the blue line filter.

@siennarodriifull credit to @juliabrads ❤️ this took me longer than I’d like to admit 😐 ##fyp ##TimeWarpScan ##fypシ ##timburtonchallenge ##perfectnosechallenge ##4am♬ Stuck In The Middle – Tai Verdes

Once you have the filter up and running, tap the screen to change the direction of the line to ensure that it is moving vertically down your screen, as opposed to horizontally across.

As the line moves down, gently pull beneath your eyes so that they appear rounder and bigger. Just as the line moves beyond your eyes and freezes them in place, drag your thumbs down each cheek just ahead of the moving line to give the appearance of gaunt cheeks.

@chibskinda look a lil dead ##asian ##timburtonchallenge ##eboy♬ Ice Dance (From “Edward Scissorhands”) – Ashton Gleckman

Many have also been pairing the video with the song “Ice Dance” from Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, which you can add by clicking the ‘sounds’ button at the top of your screen before filming, and searching the song’s title.

It may take you a couple of tries to get it looking clean, but once you do, the results are fascinating and will have you joining the ranks of the many TikTok users who have become Tim Burton characters ahead of Halloween.