 Has PewDiePie's channel been shadowbanned on YouTube? - Dexerto
Has PewDiePie’s channel been shadowbanned on YouTube?

Published: 22/Oct/2020 20:01 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 23:09

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie looking shocked
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

Speculation over whether Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was shadowbanned on YouTube exploded online when fans noticed that his channel no longer shows up in searches. Has the Swede been sidelined on the platform? 

For over the last decade, PewDiePie has been seen as the face of YouTube for many. With over 107 million subscribers, he is the undisputed king of the popular video website.

However on October 22, fans become concerned that the 30-year-old was shadowbanned by Google after his channel disappeared from the platform’s search function.

pewdiepie shadowbanned
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber’s channel appears to not be showing up in searches.

Was PewDiePie shadowbanned on YouTube?

Fans began to notice something was amiss on October 22 when his latest video only received 45k views after almost being up for two hours. This is unusual as his content normally gains anywhere from 300-500k in that timeframe.

Speculation kicked into overdrive when people began to notice that Kjellberg’s channel no longer shows up when searching “PewDiePie” on YouTube – which is what people claim happens when Google supposedly shadowbans an account.

Popular entertainment reporter Def Noodles covered the discovery on Twitter, and posted examples of what happens when you search the personality’s channel on the platform. Dexerto can confirm at the time of writing that his channel does not show up when searching his name – though there’s no confirmation of a shadowban occuring.

While it’s unclear whether the popular entertainer actually is shadowbanned, or if Google even does such a thing, it does appear that his latest video is getting substantially less views than it should be.

Twitter accounts began to point this out, such as one user who said, “In an hour he usually pulls in close to 500k Views. If this is true then youtube gonna be getting a lot of backlash. He hasn’t even done anything slightly controversial in a long time.”

The popular entertainer addressed the issue in a community message on October 22. “Yo, for some reason my videos aren’t showing up in sub box since yesterday so posting here,” he said, with a link to his latest upload.

YouTube: PewDiePie
The Swedish star stated that his channel has not been working properly since October 21.

Hours after his fans began reporting the issue, YouTube officially made a statement on Twitter. “We are hearing reports that PewDiePie’s channel and some videos are not surfacing within searches. We are currently working on fixing the issue.” YouTube’s Ryan Wyatt also added “Update on PDP. We’re on it! Thanks to the community for flagging us, we appreciate it!”

At the time of writing, Google has not made a statement on the status of PewDiePie’s account. If he has been shadowbanned, the move would be curious given the company signed a multi-million dollar streaming deal with him back in May.

No doubt as more fans get wind of this, there will be more pressure put on the site to resolve the issue. It could also have just been a mistake or an error with the platform’s backend. But for the time being, something appears to be amiss with the world’s biggest content creator’s YouTube channel.

BitTorrent acquires DLive to add live streaming to its offering

Published: 22/Oct/2020 22:00 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 15:41

by Adam Fitch
BitTorrent Acquires DLive
DLive

DLive Sponsored

Peer-to-peer file-sharing company BitTorrent has announced its acquisition of blockchain-powered live streaming platform DLive.

The plan is to incorporate DLive and all BitTorrent-related services under one package, creating a unified offering entitled BitTorrent X. This move marks an evolution for the company, transitioning from a software company to a conglomerate made up of storage, data protocols, and content distribution options. BitTorrent and DLive are no strangers to each other, however, having initially formed a strategic partnership in December 2019. The deal saw the streaming platform joined BitTorrent’s ecosystem and it’s safe to assume that it was successful considering this development.

This marks an important milestone in the evolution of DLive — it started its journey when it launched a beta in December 2017, in April 2019 PewDiePie exclusively streamed on the platform, and later that year in November, it integrated with Streamlabs OBS. It’s brought on plenty of other entertaining streamers along its journey, too.

PewDiePie, YouTube

“We are more than excited to join the BitTorrent ecosystem as the collaboration will provide us with more innovative solutions to empower content creators and reward communities,” said Charles Wayn, DLive’s CEO. “Together with the BitTorrent team, we look forward to bringing disruptive innovations to the digital media space, and furthermore create value for our global community.”

The newly-formed BitTorrent X ecosystem will contain storage through BitTorrent File System, distribution through BitTorrent, and streaming through DLive. The company hopes that this will help in “establishing a truly decentralized internet” by driving “blockchain-related tools to billions of devices.” With the current streaming landscape fragmented among several major platforms, we’re sure DLive — with new ownership to boot — will be looking to step up, especially after the collapse of Mixer. More information on the newly-formed BitTorrent X is slated to be unveiled during a live event in November.