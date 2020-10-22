Has PewDiePie's channel been shadowbanned on YouTube? - Dexerto

Speculation over whether Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was shadowbanned on YouTube exploded online when fans noticed that his channel no longer shows up in searches. Has the Swede been sidelined on the platform?

For over the last decade, PewDiePie has been seen as the face of YouTube for many. With over 107 million subscribers, he is the undisputed king of the popular video website.

However on October 22, fans become concerned that the 30-year-old was shadowbanned by Google after his channel disappeared from the platform’s search function.

Was PewDiePie shadowbanned on YouTube?

Fans began to notice something was amiss on October 22 when his latest video only received 45k views after almost being up for two hours. This is unusual as his content normally gains anywhere from 300-500k in that timeframe.

Speculation kicked into overdrive when people began to notice that Kjellberg’s channel no longer shows up when searching “PewDiePie” on YouTube – which is what people claim happens when Google supposedly shadowbans an account.

Popular entertainment reporter Def Noodles covered the discovery on Twitter, and posted examples of what happens when you search the personality’s channel on the platform. Dexerto can confirm at the time of writing that his channel does not show up when searching his name – though there’s no confirmation of a shadowban occuring.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Pewdiepie may have been shadowbanned by YouTube. His channel no longer appears in search, and only 1 of his videos appears in top search results. His latest video got 34k views, 1k comments, 4.8k likes in 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/iCAffe4DZY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 22, 2020

While it’s unclear whether the popular entertainer actually is shadowbanned, or if Google even does such a thing, it does appear that his latest video is getting substantially less views than it should be.

Twitter accounts began to point this out, such as one user who said, “In an hour he usually pulls in close to 500k Views. If this is true then youtube gonna be getting a lot of backlash. He hasn’t even done anything slightly controversial in a long time.”

The popular entertainer addressed the issue in a community message on October 22. “Yo, for some reason my videos aren’t showing up in sub box since yesterday so posting here,” he said, with a link to his latest upload.

Hours after his fans began reporting the issue, YouTube officially made a statement on Twitter. “We are hearing reports that PewDiePie’s channel and some videos are not surfacing within searches. We are currently working on fixing the issue.” YouTube’s Ryan Wyatt also added “Update on PDP. We’re on it! Thanks to the community for flagging us, we appreciate it!”

Update on PDP. We're on it! Thanks to the community for flagging with us, we appreciate it! I'm going to have a glass of wine tonight. https://t.co/GRtqVETk93 — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) October 22, 2020

At the time of writing, Google has not made a statement on the status of PewDiePie’s account. If he has been shadowbanned, the move would be curious given the company signed a multi-million dollar streaming deal with him back in May.

No doubt as more fans get wind of this, there will be more pressure put on the site to resolve the issue. It could also have just been a mistake or an error with the platform’s backend. But for the time being, something appears to be amiss with the world’s biggest content creator’s YouTube channel.