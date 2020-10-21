AOC makes Twitch history with her first-ever Among Us stream - Dexerto

Just one day following the announcement that U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez would be streaming on Twitch, her very first Among Us broadcast shattered expectations as one of the most-watched events to date.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform has seen a number of historic moments of the years in gaming culture. From groundbreaking Fortnite streams between Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Drake, to Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s enormous return. Now, AOC has penciled in her spot among the history books too.

After an out of the blue tweet on October 19, AOC revealed that she was up to streaming for a good cause. The politician had her sights set on playing Among Us in order to promote proper voting plans ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

She soon had an all-star lineup of crewmates and imposters as everyone from Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys to Ben ‘DrLupo’ Lupo lined up to join her. Before she even went live, tens of thousands had followed her account in preparation.

As things kicked off on October 20, her first-ever Twitch stream quickly exploded.

The gaming community gathered together to show support as her viewership skyrocketed. Before the first round even got underway, more than 400,000 viewers had jumped into the channel.

AOC streamed for just over three and a half hours. Among Us was in focus the entire time as she played the mega-popular indie game with a variety of gaming personalities.

Overall viewership peaked at roughly 439,000, though her account also passed the 500,000 follower mark shortly after as well.

It was one of, if not the most-watched Twitch streams from a brand new account.

For her first broadcast ever, it ranks highly among the most successful individual streams of all time. In fact, she’s now fifth overall when it comes to the most-watched streams in Twitch history.

While major esports competitions and landmark events boast bigger numbers, AOC now sits atop Twitch with one of the biggest solo-streams of all time.

Her first appearance on Twitch one for the history books. Though she also showed off some great Among Us gameplay. Her very first elimination on Pokimane quickly blew up across social media and the hits kept coming throughout the session.

Of course @AOC got Imposter in her very first #AmongUs game! The Congresswoman was playing for keeps too… unlucky @pokimanelol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6iL9PL6o1c — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) October 21, 2020

While it may be a one-off event, for the time being, AOC’s Twitch stream was one for the ages. Perhaps it’ll be sooner rather than later before she makes her way back to the spaceship for another Among Us stream.

The Congresswoman did tease another stream too: “Hopefully this isn’t my last!”