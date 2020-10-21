 AOC makes Twitch history with her first-ever Among Us stream - Dexerto
AOC makes history on Twitch with her first-ever Among Us stream

Published: 21/Oct/2020 6:33

by Brad Norton
AOC playing Among Us on Twitch
Twitch / InnerSloth / Instragram: AOC

Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez Among Us Twitch

Just one day following the announcement that U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez would be streaming on Twitch, her very first Among Us broadcast shattered expectations as one of the most-watched events to date.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform has seen a number of historic moments of the years in gaming culture. From groundbreaking Fortnite streams between Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Drake, to Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s enormous return. Now, AOC has penciled in her spot among the history books too. 

After an out of the blue tweet on October 19, AOC revealed that she was up to streaming for a good cause. The politician had her sights set on playing Among Us in order to promote proper voting plans ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

She soon had an all-star lineup of crewmates and imposters as everyone from Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys to Ben ‘DrLupo’ Lupo lined up to join her. Before she even went live, tens of thousands had followed her account in preparation.

As things kicked off on October 20, her first-ever Twitch stream quickly exploded.

The gaming community gathered together to show support as her viewership skyrocketed. Before the first round even got underway, more than 400,000 viewers had jumped into the channel.

AOC streamed for just over three and a half hours. Among Us was in focus the entire time as she played the mega-popular indie game with a variety of gaming personalities.

Overall viewership peaked at roughly 439,000, though her account also passed the 500,000 follower mark shortly after as well.

It was one of, if not the most-watched Twitch streams from a brand new account.

For her first broadcast ever, it ranks highly among the most successful individual streams of all time. In fact, she’s now fifth overall when it comes to the most-watched streams in Twitch history. 

While major esports competitions and landmark events boast bigger numbers, AOC now sits atop Twitch with one of the biggest solo-streams of all time.

Her first appearance on Twitch one for the history books. Though she also showed off some great Among Us gameplay. Her very first elimination on Pokimane quickly blew up across social media and the hits kept coming throughout the session.

While it may be a one-off event, for the time being, AOC’s Twitch stream was one for the ages. Perhaps it’ll be sooner rather than later before she makes her way back to the spaceship for another Among Us stream.

The Congresswoman did tease another stream too: “Hopefully this isn’t my last!”

Dr Disrespect explains how Black Ops Cold War could be “so much more fun”

Published: 21/Oct/2020 3:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dr Disrespect Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch / Dr Disrespect

Black Ops Cold War Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect has chimed in on the much-maligned SBMM system used in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and other titles, and although he doesn’t blame Treyarch, the Doc is less than impressed with the system and wants it removed.

Dr Disrespect is all about violence, speed, and momentum. However, he hasn’t been able to spread his wings in Black Ops Cold War and fly like the eagle he was born to be, and he blames it all on SBMM.

SBMM, which stands for skill-based matchmaking, is a system used in many popular games to try and balance out lobbies.

Some players and developers think it’s a good thing, but many others believe it tends to ‘punish’ higher-skilled players like Dr Disrespect. It throws them into lobbies with other elite players, which results in ‘sweaty’ games where everyone is good and trying really hard to win.

The game becomes more serious and less casual, and it demands more effort, which is less than ideal for streamers like the Doc, who want to entertain.

Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of many games that uses SBMM.

Dr Disrespect has never been one to hold his tongue and mince his words on matters important to him. In his latest stream, he had a frustrating time playing Black Ops Cold War due to SBMM and shared his thoughts.

Man, that SBMM, what a… what a…” he said, struggling to find the words to summarize his rage. “SBMM results to exact same fight every single time.” It’s a sentiment shared by players from many different games and skill brackets.

“It has nothing to do with… game design,” he added.

“Treyarch knocks it out the park… I just think it has something to do with a lot of the technical stuff… I would take that tech out.”

Dr Disrespect
Dr Disrespect isn’t one to hold back on his opinions, especially when it comes to games.

Dr Disrespect knows that it isn’t Treyarchs fault. Instead, he refers to a “third-party” who works with them and “manages all the data and everything.” He says, “they’re able to make all these tweaks, and all that stuff,” and the fact that SBMM is implemented at all is “such a bummer.”

“I want some sheep in my lobbies,” he said. “I want a couple triple peekers. The game could like just be so much more fun. I don’t understand why they have it.”

The related segment begins at 3:38:30 in the video below.

Dr Disrespect isn’t the first person to express his concerns about SBMM, and he won’t be the last. However, the Doc is a pillar in the gaming community. He has also been involved in some behind-the-scenes level design, so his opinion has some weight.

Either way, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still loads of fun. SBMM might even help you become a better player if you’re willing to embrace it.